Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Brings Acer’s Irresistible Deals and Jaw-Dropping Offers!

Acer India announces an electrifying shopping spree with its exhilarating lineup of offers and discounts for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale! From the 3rd to the 8th of August, customers are in for a treat with an irresistible array of unbeatable deals and exceptional promotions on a wide range of Acer products, featuring the Aspire, Nitro, Extensa, Acer One, and Swift laptop series. Prime members can start shopping from 12 noon on August 3rd, while everyone else can join in the excitement from August 4th onwards on Amazon.

During the massive sale, Acer is offering discounts of up to 57% on both gaming and non-gaming laptops. Non-gaming laptops like the Aspire Lite Core i3 & i5, Aspire Lite AMD R5 5500U, Acer Extensa 15 Intel Core i3 N305, Acer Swift 3 SF314-512 Intel EVO, Acer One, and Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 12th and Intel Core i3 1215U, are available starting from just Rs. 25,990. Additionally, gaming enthusiasts can find fantastic deals on Acer’s Aspire 5 gaming series and Nitro 5, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience. Customers can further take advantage of various enticing offers, including a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months, an additional exchange discount of up to rupees 5000, and attractive instant bank discounts on credit and debit cards.

Introducing Acer’s Power-packed Lineup for the Amazon Freedom Day Sale2023

Aspire Lite: Enjoy seamless screen sharing with its 180-degree hinge, ultra-lightweight metal body at 1.59 kg, and 16:9 ratio. The Aspire Lite laptops feature impressive processing speed and intelligence, making them ideal for creating, productivity, and gaming experiences. Laptops featuring Core i5 and i3 processors are available with prices starting from Rs. 29,990, with discounts of up to 45% on these laptops.

Nitro 5: The Nitro 5 comes with a Core i7-12650H processor with 10 cores and a max turbo frequency of up to 4.70GHz, packed with incredible power for all your games. Equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, this laptop provides an exceptional gaming experience with new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors that support DirectX 12 Ultimate. Starting at Rs. 104990 and a fantastic 30% discount, this is an absolute dream for gamers.

Aspire 5 12th Gen: Acer Aspire 5 Gaming laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 12 cores for multitasking and productivity. Featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 – 4G-GDDR6, the laptop delivers ray tracing and cutting-edge AI features while balancing long battery life and optimum performance with NVIDIA Optimus technology. Starting at Rs. 53,990, the Aspire 5 combines power and style, boasting an elegant metal chassis and equipped with USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 32% on these laptops.

Acer Swift 3 IntelEVO: Acer Swift 3 SF314-512 is a cutting-edge Intel EVO Thin & Light Laptop boasting powerful performance with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor and spacious 8GB RAM. Its 512GB SSD ensures fast and efficient storage, and with a weight of just 1.2kg, it’s perfect for on-the-go professionals. The 14″ Full IPS display provides stunning visuals, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add convenience and security. The starting price of the product is Rs. 54,990, and customers can avail of discounts of up to 40% on purchases.

Acer Aspire 3: Experience top-notch performance with the Acer Aspire 3 laptops featuring Intel Core i5 12th Generation. The i5 variant boasts 16GB RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. Enjoy visually immersive content on the 39.6 cm (15.6″) Full HD display, and take advantage of the lightweight design, with the i5 model weighing in at 1.7 kg. The laptop offers an ideal combination of power and portability, ensuring efficient multitasking and easy mobility for your everyday computing needs. With up to 35% off, the laptop is priced at Rs. 47990.

Acer Extensa: The Acer Extensa 15 is a powerful and efficient laptop equipped with the new Intel Core i3 8-core N305 Processor, delivering smooth performance for everyday computing tasks. Its 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage ensures rapid data access and faster boot times. The laptop offers a visually pleasing experience with its 15.6″ Full HD display, ultra-slim design, and Acer Comfy View LED-backlit TFT LCD technology, reducing strain on the eyes. Priced starting at Rs. 30990 and weighing just 1.7 kg, the Acer Extensa 15 is highly portable, catering perfectly to users on the move.

Acer One: The Acer One laptop line stands out for its impressive versatility, offering models equipped with both Intel and AMD processors to cater to diverse user preferences. With Intel processors, users can enjoy powerful performance and efficiency, ideal for multitasking and demanding tasks. On the other hand, the AMD-powered models provide exceptional graphics capabilities and overall affordability. Coupled with sleek designs, ample storage options, and vibrant displays, Acer One is a perfect choice for users seeking a reliable and adaptable computing experience. Acer One AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor has the biggest discount of up to 57% off, and the price starts at Rs. 25,990, while the Intel laptop price starts at Rs. 38,999.

With this power-packed lineup of Acer laptops available at unbeatable prices during the Great Freedom Festival Sale, customers can enjoy exceptional value and performance.

