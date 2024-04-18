Altos India manufactures high-end workstations and servers under the Make in India Initiative

- Advertisement -

Altos India is reinforcing its dedication to the “Make in India” initiative by expanding its manufacturing portfolio to include high-end workstations and servers. Altos India has added two cutting-edge servers, designed to meet the evolving needs of large-scale IT and cloud data centers. These two products, produced under the Make in India program, are tailored to meet the requirements of enterprise clients.

Altos India’s strategic entry into high-end manufacturing marks a significant milestone, underscoring its commitment to promoting domestic production. The introduction of these Rack and Tower servers s ignifies a crucial step towards supporting India’s aspirations to establish itself as a prominent player in the high-end manufacturing sector.

Mr. Sanjay Virnave, Country Head and General Manager at Altos Computing

Mr. Sanjay Virnave, Country Head and General Manager at Altos Computing commented, “In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, there is a growing demand for advanced solutions that cater to the needs of large IT and cloud data centers. These products not only meet these demands effectively but also align seamlessly with government initiatives, highlighting our dedication to local manufacturing.”

Altos Computing provides customers with solutions for AI Computing, Cloud Computing and High-Performance computing. We are a trusted partner for various central and state government departments in their digital transformation journey by providing key solutions to set up and scale up their IT Infrastructure.

Through the Make in India initiative, Altos has launched Rack and Tower Servers that deliver true server-class features with flexible expansion options and management capabilities. We have launched a Dual socket 2U system ideal to handle any workload. This system can function as a Database Server for Big Data analytics, a computing node for your High-Performance Computing (HPC) environment, or for virtualization purposes in cloud infrastructure. These systems are highly efficient and can function as the core infra for your most demanding IT workloads. On Tower we have an offering on the Intel Platform, it’s a powerful and affordable Tower Server, an ideal solution to handle entry-level server workloads designed for Government, Education, and SMB customers.

Altos’ latest offerings represent a significant stride in India’s quest to emerge as a key player in high-end manufacturing. Engineered for optimal performance and scalability these servers are capable of addressing the distinctive challenges encountered by large IT and cloud data centers. The emphasis on reliability and energy efficiency highlights Altos India’s dedication to sustainability, offering solutions that promote a greener and more environmentally friendly data center environment.

These products, manufactured under the “Make in India” initiative, not only showcase Altos India’s technological expertise but also underline its commitment to delivering top-quality, locally manufactured products that adhere to the highest standards and comply with government regulations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Altos India

