Altos Computing Ltd (An Acer Group Company) and Industry.AI Launch YodaEdge, to Accelerate Secure, Scalable AI Adoption Across the Indian Industry

Altos Computing Ltd (An Acer Group Company) announced a strategic partnership with Industry.AI (BLP Group Company) to deploy YodaEdge™, a secure, scalable, and sovereign edge AI platform designed to bring real-time artificial intelligence directly to industrial and urban environments across India. Powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, YodaEdge™ aims to enable manufacturers, MSMEs, and infrastructure operators to operationalise AI at the point of action, supporting India’s ambition of building a resilient, manufacturing-led economy.

As India advances towards a $7 trillion economy, the role of manufacturing, MSMEs, and critical infrastructure in driving productivity, exports, and employment continues to expand. However, AI adoption across these sectors has been limited by challenges such as cloud dependency, latency, data security concerns, and the complexity of deploying AI in real-world industrial conditions. YodaEdge™ addresses these challenges through an edge-first, on-premises architecture that delivers enterprise-grade AI capabilities while ensuring low latency, high reliability, and full control over sensitive operational data.

YodaEdge™ integrates Industry.AI’s Orion industrial AI platform with Altos edge-optimised infrastructure servers, accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs and AI software. This pre-integrated “AI in a Box” solution allows enterprises to deploy advanced AI workloads locally, reducing reliance on distant cloud infrastructure and aligning with India’s priorities around data localisation and technological self-reliance.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Priya Murthy, Director, Altos India said, “India’s next phase of digital and industrial growth will depend on how effectively intelligence is embedded into physical infrastructure. Through our Altos portfolio of workstations, we are focused on delivering data centre-grade AI performance at the edge, where latency, reliability, and security are critical. Our collaboration with Industry.AI on YodaEdge™ enables enterprises to deploy scalable, sovereign AI solutions that are practical, resilient, and designed for real industrial environments.”

Built specifically for factory floors and distributed infrastructure, YodaEdge™, supports a range of high-impact use cases, including computer vision-based safety monitoring for real-time detection of unsafe conditions and PPE non-compliance, predictive maintenance models that analyse machine behaviour to reduce unplanned downtime, and AI-powered knowledge assistants that provide instant access to standard operating procedures, manuals, and historical maintenance data at the point of use. Industry benchmarks indicate that AI-led safety systems can reduce incidents by up to 70%, while predictive maintenance can cut downtime by as much as 50%.

The platform also targets AI adoption among India’s MSMEs, which contribute over 35% of GDP and close to half of manufacturing output. By simplifying deployment, reducing implementation timelines, and delivering measurable ROI within operational cycles, YodaEdge™ lowers the barriers that have traditionally prevented smaller enterprises from adopting AI at scale.

Mr. Tejpreet Chopra, Founder and CEO of Industry.AI said, “For AI to create real value in manufacturing and infrastructure, it must operate where decisions are made — on the factory floor and at the edge. YodaEdge™ is built for exactly this reality. Powered by Orion OS, the operating system for manufacturing, and informed by years of hands-on AI implementation across automotive, steel, airports, and more, YodaEdge™ brings unmatched industrial intelligence to the edge. With proprietary machine language models and autonomous agents, it delivers real-time insights with the reliability and security enterprises demand. Partnering with Altos allows us to scale this capability across India, helping organisations move from reactive operations to intelligence-driven decision-making.”

YodaEdge™ is on Altos workstations, which are powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and leverage the NVIDIA AI software stack, including NVIDIA CUDA, TensorRT, and NVIDIA NIM microservices for local deployment of vision, language, and generative AI models. This architecture enables Physical AI use cases, where AI systems interact directly with machines, sensors, and physical environments in real time.

As deployments expand across manufacturing clusters, MSMEs, and critical infrastructure, the Altos and Industry.AI partnership positions YodaEdge™ as a foundational AI platform for India’s next phase of industrial growth.

Altos India has been focusing on AI-based servers and workstations along with general-purpose compute nodes, enabling enterprises, research institutions, and data-driven organisations to scale advanced workloads with reliability and performance.

