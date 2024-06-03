Altos Computing Launches New Altos BrainSphere T15 F6 Server Featuring AMD EPYC 4004 Series Processors

- Advertisement -

Altos Computing, a subsidiary of Acer, has unveiled the new entry-level Altos BrainSphere™ T15 F6 server, built with the latest AMD EPYC™ 4004 Series processors and equipped with AM5 sockets. This server is designed to deliver outstanding performance and competitive advantage for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enterprise branch offices, making it an ideal solution for edge computing and private/hybrid cloud server needs.

Mr. Jackie Lee, President of Altos Computing

Mr. Jackie Lee, President of Altos Computing stated, “Many small and medium-sized enterprises face challenges when seeking suitable enterprise-grade IT equipment, often prioritizing servers that offer high cost-effectiveness and serve their daily office needs. Therefore, we are launching the Altos BrainSphere™ T15 F6 with the latest AMD EPYC™ 4004 Series processors, which not only deliver exceptional performance and scalability but also offer high cost-effectiveness, providing SMEs with efficient servers that align with their budgets and enhance operational capabilities.”

Mr. John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD

“The new AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, along with our strong ecosystem of technology partners, bring enterprise solutions to a traditionally underserved market and ensure that small and medium businesses have access to highly performant technologies that help them stay competitive,” said Mr. John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. “The AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs fill an important market gap, providing cost-optimized solutions with enterprise-grade dependability, scalability, and security in cost-optimized system configurations that make sense for smaller businesses and dedicated hosters.”

Altos BrainSphere™ T15 F6 supports 3D V-Cache technology, significantly expanding L3 cache capacity, and features DDR5 high-speed memory, PCIe Gen5 high-bandwidth compute card slots, and M.2 storage interfaces, supporting up to 32TB of hard disk space and USB 3.2 ports. Its advanced technical configuration provides users with unprecedented performance and scalability, ensuring smooth operation of various applications, particularly suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises’ ERP systems or enterprise branch office terminal management that requires handling large amounts of data and high-speed computation.

Mr. Sanjay Virnave, General Manager and Country Head, Altos Computing

Mr. Sanjay Virnave, General Manager and Country Head, Altos Computing stated, “The introduction of the Altos BrainSphere™ T15 F6 is a step forward in providing high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective server solutions for SMEs. By leveraging the powerful AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors, we can deliver enterprise-grade performance at a price point that is accessible to smaller businesses. This new server not only meets the demanding computational needs of SMEs but also supports their growth by providing a reliable infrastructure that can scale with their evolving requirements. Our focus is on empowering SMEs with the technology they need to compete in today’s fast-paced market, ensuring they have access to the same high-quality IT solutions as larger enterprises.”

Altos BrainSphere™ T15 F6 server adopts the DASH standard Realtek network controller, replacing the traditional BMC, allowing system administrators to access and operate device power states, view device health, and check system log records via the network whether the system is booting up or shutting down. Altos BrainSphere™ T15 F6 provides a highly reliable, high-performance, and cost-effective solution, ideal for government, education, and SMB customers’ IT infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Altos

