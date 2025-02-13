Altimetrik’s Digital Business Summit 2025 – Empowering Businesses Through Innovation and Intelligence

- Advertisement -

Altimetrik, a global leader in digital business enablement, successfully hosted its flagship Digital Business Summit 2025 in Bengaluru on February 6. Themed “Empowering Businesses Through Innovation and Intelligence,” the summit brought together renowned technology pioneers and industry leaders from organizations such as NPCI, DBS Bank, Google, and Lululemon, to discuss the next frontier of business agility, AI-driven intelligence, and data-led innovation.

With a special focus on the evolving challenges faced by modern enterprises, the summit addressed the need to eliminate silos, enhance operational efficiency, and take a strategic approach to technology investment. The discussions revolved around how businesses must move beyond conventional trends, anticipate industry shifts, and adopt a ‘bite-sized’ approach instead of the ‘big bang’ approach to digital advancement—transforming tech debt into business assets.

Mr. Raj Vattikuti, Executive Chairman of Altimetrik

Commenting on the event, Mr. Raj Vattikuti, Executive Chairman of Altimetrik added, “Our vision has always been to transform businesses through a combination of technology, data, and culture. As we continue to expand our global presence and scale new innovations, our commitment to business agility and digital enablement is propelling Altimetrik toward its $1 billion growth milestone. The Digital Business Summit exemplifies how we are turning this vision into reality by bringing together the best minds to share insights, foster innovation, and drive tangible results for our clients and partners worldwide.”

Key Insights from the Altimetrik Digital Business Summit:

Raj Vattikuti, Executive Chairman, Altimetrik , emphasized the importance of integrating technology, data, and culture to build sustainable business value and accelerating business agility through AI, cloud, and data-driven intelligence, while reinforcing Altimetrik’s $1 billion revenue growth strategy following TPG’s strategic investment.

, emphasized the importance of integrating technology, data, and culture to build sustainable business value and accelerating business agility through AI, cloud, and data-driven intelligence, while reinforcing Altimetrik’s $1 billion revenue growth strategy following TPG’s strategic investment. Ranga Kanapathy, Global CTO, Altimetrik , outlined the vision for a globally integrated technology ecosystem, ensuring scalable, customer-centric solutions that drive measurable impact.

, outlined the vision for a globally integrated technology ecosystem, ensuring scalable, customer-centric solutions that drive measurable impact. Industry experts from DBS Bank, Google, and Lululemon shared insights on how enterprises can leverage AI-driven automation, Intelligence-as-a-Service, and digital modernization to stay competitive and drive operational excellence.

Mr. Ranga Kanapathy, Global Chief Technology Officer, Altimetrik

Mr. Ranga Kanapathy, Global Chief Technology Officer, Altimetrik said, “Businesses today must rethink their approach to digital evolution—focusing not just on adopting technology, but on creating scalable, sustainable business assets. The Digital Business Summit 2025 emphasize how enterprises can eliminate complexity, optimize investments, and leverage AI-driven intelligence to stay ahead. The future belongs to those who embrace a ‘bite-sized,’ strategic approach to digital adoption, turning technology from an operational burden into a growth enabler.”

Mr. Vaidyanathan Seshan, SVP, Technology and Head of India Tech Hub, Lululemon

Mr. Vaidyanathan Seshan, SVP, Technology and Head of India Tech Hub, Lululemon commented,“Digital is no longer just an enabler for the retail industry, it has emerged as a core driver of customer experience, operational efficiency and business growth. The Altimetrik Digital Business Summit 2025 underscored how AI, data, and cloud-driven intelligence are revolutionizing the industry – from predictive inventory optimization to hyper-personalized consumer engagement. To thrive in this dynamic landscape, businesses must shift from reactive adoption to a strategic, incremental approach that transforms technology investments into long-term competitive advantages. Summits like this don’t just facilitate discussions, they accelerate innovation, bringing together industry leaders to reimagine the future of digital-first retail.”

Mr. Guru Bhatt, Senior Director of Engineering, Google

Mr. Guru Bhatt, Senior Director of Engineering, Google remarked, “The Altimetrik Digital Business Summit 2025 provided a compelling forum to explore the intersection of AI, data, and business agility. The conversations reflected a crucial shift in how enterprises must think about innovation—not as a one-time transformation, but as an ongoing strategy. From Intelligence-as-a-Service to pragmatic, incremental digital adoption, the insights shared emphasized how businesses can harness technology to create lasting impact. It is platforms like these that fuel industry-wide collaboration and drive the next era of intelligent, data-driven enterprises.”

The Altimetrik Digital Business Summit 2025 reaffirmed the company’s commitment to bridging the gap between technology and business value. Since its inception in 2012, Altimetrik has pioneered digital business enablement with an outcomes-driven approach that empowers global enterprises. The company has achieved milestones including a30% CAGR and industry-first innovations like Empulse (a GenAI framework for Deeper HR Intelligence), DEX (best-in-class employee engagement platform), and Drift-In (the AI-driven hiring and evaluation platform), developed in India. Through initiatives like the Innovation Platform and ACE philosophy, Altimetrik continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in delivering scalable, customer-centric digital solutions.

