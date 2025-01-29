Altimetrik Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status, Elevating Cloud Capabilities and Driving Customer Impact

- Advertisement -

Altimetrik, a pure-play data and digital engineering solutions company, has been recognized as an AWS Advanced Tier Partner. This achievement highlights the company’s technical expertise, customer-first approach, and proven ability to deliver transformative cloud solutions.

With this partner status, Altimetrik enhances its cloud capabilities, offering advanced AWS solutions that drive innovation and optimize cloud operations. As part of the Advanced Tier of AWS qualification, customers gain access to financial benefits such as AWS credits, proof-of-concept funding for solution validation, go-to-market funding to promote initiatives through AWS campaigns, training subsidies, and cost-efficient cloud adoption and innovation.

Mr. Suresh Perikala, Senior Engineering Lead for the DevOps and Cloud Engineering Practice at Altimetrik

“Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Partner status is a testament to our engineering excellence and our ability to architect enterprise-grade cloud solutions,” said Mr. Suresh Perikala, Senior Engineering Lead for the DevOps and Cloud Engineering Practice at Altimetrik. “This milestone strengthens our capacity to help enterprises accelerate digital initiatives, optimize cloud operations, and drive innovation at scale. By combining our deep AWS expertise with our digital-first approach, we’re uniquely positioned to guide organizations through complex cloud transformations and deliver measurable business outcomes.”

Altimetrik’s new status unlocks access for its customers to exclusive AWS programs and benefits, including:

AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP): Financial credits, best practices, and tailored support to streamline cloud migrations while mitigating risks.

Eligibility for the AWS Competency Program: Expertise in specialized sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and machine learning, paving the way for future recognition and increased visibility.

AWS Resources: Priority technical support, advanced tools, and closer collaboration with AWS teams to accelerate innovation.

Co-Sell and Marketing Opportunities: Joint sales initiatives and co-marketing efforts to expand market reach and support client adoption of AWS services.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Altimetrik

