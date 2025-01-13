Monday, January 13, 2025
Alter Ego and Myth Avenue Gaming Conquer APAC Predator League 2025, Claiming the Predator Shield

The stage was set, the competition fierce, and the battles legendary. After taking on the top teams from 14 regions, Team Alter Ego (VALORANT) and Myth Avenue Gaming (Dota 2) emerged as the champions of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2025. Both teams claimed the coveted Predator Shield in the sixth edition of the event, and each walked away with a substantial USD 65,000 in prize money.

As the curtains closed on this year’s epic showdown in Kuala Lumpur, Acer announced that the next edition of the Predator League will be hosted by the Acer India office, signalling its continued commitment to nurturing the esports and PC gaming ecosystem. Acer India office’s President and Managing Director, Harish Kohli, officially received the Predator League pennant from Acer Malaysia office’s Managing Director, Kon Tek Yoong, in a ceremonial handover.

Heightening the atmosphere and giving the crowd a treat, Team ZOL Esports, the first runner-up for VALORANT, mounted a dramatic comeback with six consecutive wins, to level the score at 11:11 from 5:11 after a critical mid-game reset. However, Alter Ego collected themselves and demonstrated unyielding teamwork to shut down the opposing team’s momentum and seal their victory.

The home crowd gave Myth Avenue Gaming a rapturous cheer as they overcame Team Helios in an emphatic manner with a 2-0 victory in the Dota 2 Grand Finals to lift the Predator Shield in front of their adoring fans.

Grand Final Results:

VALORANT (11 January 2025)

PositionTeamPrize
ChampionAlter Ego (brought by Acer Indonesia office)USD 65,000
1st Runner-UpZOL Esports (brought by Acer Philippines office)USD 20,000
2nd & 3rd Runner-UpCrest Gaming Zst (brought by Acer Japan office)   Xipto Esport (brought by Acer Malaysia office)USD 7,500 each

Dota 2 (12 January 2025)

PositionTeamPrize
ChampionMyth Avenue Gaming (brought by Acer Malaysia office)USD 65,000
1st Runner-UpTeam Helios (brought by Acer Indonesia office)USD 20,000
2nd & 3rd Runner-UpTeam Ivory (brought by Acer Philippines office)   123 Gaming (brought by Acer Mongolia office)USD 7,500 each

In addition to the coveted Predator Shield, ten special awards with a total prize pool of USD20,000 were on the line in the Intel Allstar Vote for both VALORANT and Dota 2. The public voted for their favourite participating players based on their respective roles.

The Intel Allstar team for VALORANT that took home USD2,000 each:

PositionSentinelDuelistControllerInitiatorFlex
PlayerCudRay4cgottenValdyNinvy
TeamAlter EgoAlter EgoAlter EgoAlter EgoTeam Secret

The Dota 2 Allstar team that took home USD2,000 each:

PositionHard CarryMid LanerOff LanerSupportHard Support
PlayerCijeAzuraRusmanJujuyou_K
TeamHeliosHeliosHeliosHeliosHelios

Two Intel MVPs were also crowned based on their performances in the tournament. They each received USD10,000 as part of this special recognition.

VALORANTDota 2
Cud (Alter Ego)Bob King (Myth Avenue Gaming)

The two-day APAC Predator League 2025 Grand Finals was a celebration of esports culture and entertainment, delivering a festival-like experience that went beyond a traditional esports tournament. The event bridged the gap between gamers and non-gamers with a spectrum of activities, from competitive gaming to engaging activities that highlighted energy, teamwork, and community.

Acer introduced new elements in this year’s Predator League, including debuting two exclusive champion avatars, Nero and Yuffy, alongside their animated video, and the Predator “It Lies Within” theme song in local languages. The community was treated to performances by Sandara Park and Minzy of the K-pop group 2NE1, as well as Malaysian stars Aina Abdul and Hael Husaini, and G22 from the Philippines. Another highlight, the Coswalk Competition, showcased Malaysia’s top cosplay talent, with standout costumes and character portrayals of Valkia the Bloody from Warhammer: Age of Sigmar by Vinca Kazuki, Thanatos from Persona 3 by Mak, and S.I.C. Amazon Alpha by Saiful SS Prop earning the top prizes from a RM 25,000 pool.

Acer continues to push the boundaries of gaming excellence across the Asia Pacific region through grassroots competitions and hosting premier events like the Predator League. This year’s tournament stood as a testament to the passion, skill, and creativity that fuels the gaming and esports communities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Predator

