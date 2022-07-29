Altair India Incubator Initiative Launches in Collaboration with FITT-IIT Delhi to Support Startups

- Advertisement - -

Altair, a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the launch of the Altair India Incubator Outreach Initiative in collaboration with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) to equip startups with the latest cutting-edge technologies.

As part of the Altair Incubator Outreach Initiative, Altair collaborates with startup incubators to identify, support, and mentor budding startups and provide them with Altair’s simulation, optimization, and machine learning technologies. With these technologies and tools, startups gain access to high-fidelity, best-in-class product development tools and Altair’s industry experts for assistance and training. Additionally, Altair remains engaged with several pillars of India’s startup ecosystem like funding agencies, industry experts, homologation agencies, distinguished professors, and Startup India / Invest India, so startups can leverage external resources and increase their visibility.

“The startup ecosystem in India is buzzing with new ideas. Disruptive technologies like AI, machine learning, and additive manufacturing are rapidly transforming the way companies innovate,” said Vishwanath Rao, managing director, Altair India and Gulf Coordination Countries (GCC). “We collaborate with startups to enable them to accelerate innovation with our simulation and machine learning technologies. I believe these startups will not only build an intellectual property-based economy for the country but also create an ecosystem of new industries to catalyze the vision of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘$5 trillion USD economy’ government initiatives.”

“This partnership will tremendously add to the repertoire of simulation tools with us to help innovators and start-ups in our incubation and accelerator set up,” said Dr. Anil Wani, managing director, FITT at IIT Delhi.

