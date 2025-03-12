ALOGIC to Unveil 5k & 4k UHD Displays and Connectivity Solutions at Convergence India Expo 2025

- Advertisement -

ALOGIC, the global manufacturer and seller of premium IT peripherals, consumer electronics, and mobility products, is excited to announce its participation in the 32nd Convergence India Expo, 2025. ALOGIC will exhibit its latest offerings including a range of high-performance displays and intelligent connectivity solutions. Highlight of the showcase will be ALOGIC’s latest Clarity 4K and 5K (touch and non-touch variants) and the ultra-wide Edge 34″ and 40″ QHD monitors. Also new from ALOGIC will be the range of Echelon Keyboards & Mice, the Unite Wireless Presenter, and a comprehensive range of next-generation chargers, USB-C hubs, and docking stations—each designed to streamline productivity and reshape contemporary digital workplaces.

Alogic will offer exclusive first-hand demos of its latest tech solutions at Booth Number – A165/Hall 1 from March 19 to 21 at Bharat Mandapam.

Featured Products:

Clarity 4K & 5K UHD Touch and Non-Touch Monitors

The Clarity series offers an upscale 4k and 5k UHD viewing experience in both touch and non-touch versions. The new Clarity Touch model lead the way with their staggering 5K colour accuracy and therefore are best suited for professionals and creatives that expect the best viewing quality. The new 27” 5k monitors keep the tradition of the Clarity 27” and 32” 4k series alive, with unmatched accuracy and amazing colour depiction to serve the needs of contemporary design work. Alogic Clarity 5k Touch Screen monitor is world’s first monitor that offers touch feature enabled for MacOS.

Edge 34″ and 40″ Ultrawide QHD Monitors

Available in two sizes—34″ and 40″, the Edge monitor provides an immersive 3440×1440 ultrawide QHD resolution, ideal for multitaskers and creators. The Edge series delivers a distraction-free wide viewing experience, enabling users to work seamlessly across several applications without the limitations of the conventional 16:9 displays. On top of its clean aesthetic, the monitors incorporate an integrated USB-C dock, secured Ethernet, 90W Power Delivery, and PIP-PBP features. Constructed out of recycled aluminium that consists of 80% recycled aluminium, a glass back, and just 8mm thick, these sustainably designed, fully loaded unique displays compliment the aesthetics of a Mac set-up and, are ideal for professionals who require both power-packed functionality and a visually appealing workspace.

Echelon Keyboard & Mouse

The Echelon series combines the best of cutting-edge design and ergonomic ease. The Echelon range of Keyboards and Mice have been designed to be comfortable, durable, and efficient offering customizable keys and responsive touch. With customizable, touch-sensitive keys, the Echelon mice and keyboards offer top-level performance whether it’s long-term working or intense gaming sessions.

In addition to these high-end displays and peripherals, ALOGIC will introduce new docks, hubs, and the Unite Wireless Presenter, highlighting its dedication to addressing the changing demands of the digital-first age and take user experiences to a whole new level.

Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Co-founder & CEO Alogic

Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Co-founder & CEO Alogic said, “At ALOGIC, our focus is on innovation that empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our goal is to provide complete end-user-computing solutions that are not only high-performing but also reliable and secure, helping our customers stay ahead in a competitive world. We’re thrilled to showcase our cutting-edge technologies at Convergence India Expo 2025 and demonstrate how ALOGIC is helping shape the future of connectivity.”

Alogic will offer first-hand product demonstrations at the event and this will include an exclusive first look and live demo of the most-awaited Clarity 5k Touch Screen UHD Monitor.

