ALOGIC Strives to Offer Best-in-Class IT Peripherals to the Indian Customers

ALOGIC, the global manufacturer and seller of premium IT peripherals, consumer electronics, and mobility products, recently engaged in an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vinod Nair, National Sales Manager, ALOGIC, shares insights on innovation, market strategy, and future growth opportunities in India.

Please give us an overview of ALOGIC and its presence in India?

ALOGIC has been in India for the past eight years, primarily catering to the retail and enterprise segments. We specialize in designing and manufacturing peripheral solutions for end-user computing. Our product range includes monitors, keyboards, mice, docking stations, cables, and more. Essentially, apart from the host laptop, we provide everything that enhances the desk experience.

Our expertise lies in creating seamless solutions that improve productivity and user experience. Additionally, we take pride in developing innovative products, such as our recently introduced 5K touch monitor, which is currently unparalleled in the market. We continuously work towards enhancing user experience across enterprise and retail sectors through our cutting-edge solutions.

How do you view the opportunities in India?

The Indian market is highly competitive and mature. However, there is always room for innovation and new products that add value to end users. While we offer conventional premium products, we also focus on niche innovations that aren’t widely available in the market.

For example, our touchscreen monitors have found great traction in various industries such as healthcare, where doctors and radiologists use them to zoom in on medical reports. Similarly, golfers use our screens to analyze their shots, and manufacturers integrate them into kiosk booths for interactive applications. By identifying unique use cases, we open up new business avenues for our partners and provide tailor-made solutions to different industries.

Could you explain ALOGIC’s channel strategy and reach across India?

We have a strong presence across India and work with more than 152 system integrators (SIs). Since our products are focused on end-user computing, we collaborate closely with major SIs who provide host hardware solutions. The key advantage of our portfolio is its ability to cover an entire desk setup, which enhances our partners’ trust and focus on our offerings.

For example, Apple users often require dual monitors, docking stations, and hubs to extend their workspace efficiently. Our solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with such setups, ensuring versatility and ease of use. This has allowed us to build strong relationships with SIs, who appreciate the value we bring to their customers.

How AI is expected to impact your future product strategy?

AI is still in its early stages of integration into hardware products. While we primarily focus on hardware solutions, we anticipate that AI will become a crucial component in enhancing user experiences. For instance, AI-powered monitors could optimize display settings based on user behavior, or AI-driven docking stations could streamline connectivity.

At this point, we are closely observing how AI develops and aligns with our product ecosystem. We aim to integrate AI-driven enhancements that provide tangible benefits to end users and improve productivity in enterprise and retail environments.

How do you educate partners and customers about your products and innovations?

Educating our partners and customers is a top priority for us. One of the most effective ways we achieve this is through online and media platforms, where we can communicate our product innovations to a larger audience. Additionally, we have a dedicated sales team that actively engages with SIs, ensuring they understand the unique advantages of our products.

We also invest heavily in digital marketing, participate in technology conclaves, and leverage our website to generate inquiries. Many customers discover our products through these initiatives, particularly those looking for differentiated solutions. By utilizing multiple channels, we ensure that our partners and customers stay informed about the latest developments in our product range.

How does ALOGIC structure its after-sales service to ensure customer satisfaction in India?

Our commitment to quality ensures minimal defects in our products. However, we do have a robust after-sales service structure in place. All our products come with a standard two-year warranty. In case of a manufacturing defect, we offer unit replacements rather than lengthy repair processes.

We have a dedicated support team in India that promptly addresses customer queries. Once a support ticket is generated, our team aims to resolve the issue within 24 hours. This quick response time enhances customer satisfaction and strengthens our relationships with partners and end users.

How does ALOGIC ensure partner profitability for a sustainable business model?

Partner profitability is a key focus for us. We follow a transparent and structured engagement model with our partners. Our products offer healthy margins, and we haven’t received any concerns from partners regarding profitability.

Additionally, by offering innovative and high-quality solutions, we help partners differentiate themselves in the market. This exclusivity provides them with an edge and ensures a steady revenue stream. We continuously strive to maintain a win-win relationship with our partners by delivering value-driven solutions.

What is your message for your partners and customers?

ALOGIC has transitioned from being just a component supplier to offering comprehensive end-user computing solutions. Our product range is not only designed to enhance user experience but also to open new revenue streams for SIs.

We invite our partners and customers to explore our innovative offerings and collaborate with us in shaping the future of workspace solutions. Together, we can create cutting-edge experiences and drive growth in various industry segments. Let’s work together to unlock new opportunities!

