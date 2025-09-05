Alogic Strengthens Global Monitor Portfolio – Unveils Aspekt UHD 4K Docking Displays and Expands Edge Ultrawide & Clarity Touch Lineups at IFA 2025 in Berlin

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Alogic, a leading technology company, unveils its most comprehensive monitor portfolio yet, at IFA 2025, ushering a new era of professional and enterprise-grade displays. The launch introduces the flagship Aspekt UHD 4K Docking Monitors, available in both touch and non-touch variants, while expanding its popular Edge and Clarity monitor lineups with new Edge 5K Ultrawide and Clarity 32-inch 6K Touch variant. Alogic also debuts its new Crux and Hush peripherals – mice and keyboards designed to complement its cutting-edge displays. This new portfolio blends stunning resolution with built-in docking, touch innovation, and workplace-ready design.

Aspekt UHD 4K Docking Monitors with 145W USB charging + Aspekt Omni Fold or Aspekt Fold Stands

World’s First Daisy Chainable 4K Touchscreen Monitor

The Aspekt UHD 4K Docking Monitor with 145W USB charging will be available in touch and non- touch variants with anti-glare and gloss surface finish. It is a 32-inch powerhouse that seamlessly blends brilliant 4K resolution with ALOGIC’s industry-leading integrated docking technology. Each unit delivers 145 W USB device charging, supports multi-monitor daisy chaining, and includes Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. Convenient side USB ports can power up peripherals and sync data from USB accessories faster than most of the conventional monitors, while magnetic cable management in Aspekt Fold & Omni Fold stands keeps the desk tidy. The non-touch Aspekt 32-inch UHD 4K boasts a colour-accurate display tailored for productivity-driven creators and an enhanced Raise Stand ideal for daily use. The Aspekt 32-inch UHD 4K Touch model elevates interaction with 10-point multi-touch and stylus support—turning the screen into an intuitive 32-inch interactive canvas with customisable Mac & Windows gesture controls.

For enhanced ergonomic flexibility, the Touch variant offers three stand options: the standard Raise Stand, the folding Aspekt Fold Stand, and the Omni Fold Stand. While the Raise and Aspekt Fold stands exude ergonomic comfort and sophistication, the Omni Fold stand uniquely includes an integrated docking groove that accommodates a M4 or future-gen Mac mini, effectively transforming the monitor into a clean, all-in-one 32-inch 4k touchscreen solution for Mac & Windows. The Touch model also features a magnetic stylus holder conveniently attached at the bottom, and future versions of Aspekt will introduce wireless stylus charging for even more workspace convenience.

For enhanced ergonomic flexibility, the Touch variant offers three stand options: the standard Raise Stand, the folding Aspekt Fold Stand, and the Omni Fold Stand. While the Raise and Aspekt Fold stands support traditional VESA mounting (allowing easy swap between them), the Omni Fold Stand uniquely includes an integrated docking groove that accommodates a M4 Mac mini—effectively transforming the monitor into a clean, all-in-one 32-inch 4K touchscreen workstation.

Edge 5K 40-inch Ultrawide + Optional Elevate Dual Vertical Monitor Mount

Building on the widely praised Edge lineup, Alogic takes a big leap forward – introduces the Edge 5K 40-inch Ultrawide display delivering a crisp 5120×2160 resolution, on a 40-inch canvas. Beyond pixel-perfect sharpness, the Edge delivers fluid performance with 100Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness to keep visuals vivid and responsive. Designed as an all-in-one workstation centrepiece, it includes a built-in 90W Power Delivery USB-C docking hub, combined in a sleek aluminium-and-glass body that merges form with functionality. Edge 5K retains all other features prized by fans of the original monitor.

Also, being introduced is the optional Elevate – Edge Dual Vertical Monitor Mount, an aluminium mount which clamps onto the desk and allows to mount two Edge monitors, one above the other. Already a multi-tasker’s dream, the combination of two Edge monitors unlocks a staggering amount of screen space, especially when used with the new Edge 5K Ultrawide Monitor, without taking up any additional space on the desk.

These set-ups are ideal for creating custom workstations for applications as diverse as Trading Terminals, security and financial monitoring, Edge Dual Vertical Monitor Mount are available for both 34 and 40-inch monitors and include magnetic cable management mechanism to keep things neat and tidy.

Clarity 6K 32-inch Touch Monitor with Fold Stand

The World’s First 6K Touchscreen for Mac Leading the innovation, the Clarity 6K Touch mesmerizes with a spellbinding 32-inch display that transports the intimate clarity of a laptop to a grander scale, delivering detail as fine as a pixel-dense smartphone, now in 32-inch desktop canvas. It is the world’s first 6K touchscreen monitor for both Mac and Windows, with breathtaking 6016×3384 resolution, 99% Adobe RGB/DCI-P3 colour accuracy, and Avg. Delta E <1.

A retina-quality monitor, Clarity 6K Touch delivers 90W laptop charging, 10-point multitouch One-Glass Solution, with full MPP 2.0 stylus compatibility transforming the monitor into a tactile 32-inch iPadTM enabling paint, pinch and glide across the workspace smooth with intuitive precision. In response to overwhelming customer feedback the Clarity 6K ships with a Clarity Fold Stand. With ALOGIC’s Fold Stand, it shifts between upright mode and flat drafting-table mode, unlocking creative workflows with the Clarity Active Stylus. It retains all the intuitive multitouch and stylus compatibility from the popular Clarity Max Touch monitors, while introducing a spectacular resolution that must be seen to be believed.

Mr. Ritesh Kumar, CEO, Alogic

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ritesh Kumar, CEO, Alogic said, “With this launch at IFA Berlin, ALOGIC is delivering a complete ecosystem of professional displays. From the brand-new, patented Aspekt 4K docking monitors to our flagship Clarity 6K Touch, we are setting new benchmarks in resolution, connectivity, and interaction for modern professionals and enterprises.”

Peripherals: Crux USB-C Rechargeable Wireless Mouse and Hush USB-C Wireless Rechargeable Keyboard and Mouse

Alogic introduces the Crux USB-C Wireless Rechargeable Mouse and Hush USB-C Wireless Rechargeable Keyboard and Mouse, continuing its evolution of productivity-focused peripherals. The Crux Mouse ups the ante from the Apex series by offering five customisable thumb buttons; three more than the predecessor, for a total of nine programmable buttons, all configurable via the revamped Alogic Control App. Crux Mouse ships with preconfigured macOS and Windows-specific shortcuts like Take Screenshot, Activate Copilot, Switch Apps and Talk to Siri, delivering an instantly optimized. Cross-platform workflow.

In addition to its extra buttons, Crux’s design has evolved to meet the needs of the modern office, with near-silent main buttons, an ergonomic thumb rest to make accessing the side buttons easier, as well as a handy screen displays battery percentage and makes Bluetooth and 2.4GHz pairing easier than ever before. Crux glides flawlessly on any surface, ideal for premium office environments.

Complementing Crux, the Hush Keyboard crafted from 80% recyclable aluminium with a white backlight, delivers a refined typing experience optimized in hybrid layout that works on both Mac and Windows OS. It offers single-click office shortcuts spanning everything from Taking Screenshots and Active Copilot to Mute Microphone, Emoji Keyboard and common commands like Select All, Cut, Copy and Paste.

Hush keyboard range will be available in all 3 formats (Single Zone, 2 Zone & 3 Zone / Full Size) in US, UK, German, French & Nordic Variants. The Hush lineup also includes a complementing rechargeable mouse that refines the previously launched Echelon mouse design by adding the LED pairing indicator, dual saved Bluetooth connections and secure magnetic storage spot for the USB-A 2.4 GHz receiver.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Alogic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 164