ALOGIC participated at CMDA Expo 2022

ALOGIC, a leading manufacturer of premium IT peripherals, consumer electronics and mobility products attended the 2-day CMDA expo 2022 held at Hotel Conrad Pune along with ALOGIC’s regional distributor Aptel office care. During the two days, ALOGIC displayed its range of products with primary focus on Docking stations, USB-C Hub, Adapters, Converters, Wall Charger, Charging Cable, Stands and Audio Video cables.

Most of the products were very popular with most visitors, especially DX3 [4K Triple Display Universal Docking Station with DisplayLink Technology] and Fusion series [USB-C Portable Hubs] were seen getting most of the attention at the show. Visitors got valuable hands on time with ALOGIC products and an opportunity to touch and feel premium built and construction. DV3 [ Triple Display Universal Mini Dock] as a certain crowd puller with its immersive Triple display live setup, with many interested dealers and SI surrounding the dock. In addition to docking stations, hubs and chargers, ALOGIC’s converters, adapters and Audio Video Cables received a tremendous amount of queries from surveillance partners and system integrators. All the visitors had very good feedback about the products and ALOGICs representation at the event.

With its continuously developing product portfolio for India, ALOGIC is planning to provide a transformational solution to businesses and organizations operating in India.

Mr. Suresh Balaji, Country Head, ALOGIC India

“CMDA was the first official exhibition for ALOGIC in India, and it gave us good learning of Indian partner requirements and this will help us to offer them more customized offerings for a more suitable end-user solution. We were delighted by the response we received at our stall and the praises we received for our products, further holding on to those beliefs ALOGIC will make sure we maintain the same class and worry-free business opportunity for our partners.” Said Mr. Suresh Balaji, Country Head, ALOGIC India.

