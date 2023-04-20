ALOGIC DV3 Universal Triple Display Docking Station helps to work seamlessly with laptop

- Advertisement - -

If you are looking for a docking station that helps you to retire your laptop, then ALOGIC DV3 Universal Triple Display Docking Station is the one. Here’s why it is different from others:

USB-C powered DV3 triple monitor docking station is compatible with all modern laptops.

Plug in your Mac, Windows, or Chromebook device. Hot desk it at home or in the office. The multi-port laptop hub has been designed for seamless connectivity with whatever system you’re running.

When it’s time to retire your old laptop, it only takes one plug from our DV3 multi-port USB hub to seamlessly reconnect you to all your favourite devices and 3 monitor display.

Boosts Connectivity – The DV3’s Display Link technology boosts your connectivity, power and productivity at work, all with a single connection.

This triple display docking station’s outputs include 3 x USB-A (2.0), 1 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 1 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1,1 x USB-C (Power Pass through), 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x Micro SD Card Reader. The DV3 docking station with 3 display ports provides: 2 x 1080P@60Hz HDMI (1920 x 1080) 1 x 1080P@60Hz VGA (1920 x 1080)

This Display Link docking station is compatible with USB-C & USB-A

Powered with plenty of ports – There’s no need to choose between your devices, as our ultra-compact powered dock has plenty of ports for your phone, tablet, keyboard, mouse, and the rest to connect simultaneously.

3 Ports – With three display ports, our triple monitor docking station will give you more screen space than one knows what to do with, while its integrated SD Card Reader saves you time after a long day with the camera.

Our Verdict: ALOGIC DV3 Universal Triple Display Docking Station is good buy as its reliable, high-speed Gigabit Ethernet ensures one will never have an embarrassing disconnect any point of time.

