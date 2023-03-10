Saturday, March 11, 2023
ALOGIC concluded a successful Partners Meet in Mumbai

ALOGIC, a leading manufacturer of premium IT peripherals, consumer electronics and mobility products, conducted a partner meet in Mumbai under the moniker ‘CONVOKE’.  ALOGIC partners-meet objectives were to help partners acquire an understanding of ALOGIC’s expansive range of products such as Docking stations, USB-C Hub, Adapters, Converters, Wall Charger, Charging Cable, Stands and Audio-Video cables. Apart from showcasing ALOGIC’s product range, partners’ challenges and benefits were discussed throughout, partners queries were addressed personally by ALOGIC’s country head Mr Suresh Balaji himself.

With the successful implementation of Convoke, ALOGIC is concentrating on establishing a strong partner connection and wants to make sure when a customer arrives at one of its partner’s shops, they are provided with the most suitable product according to their requirement.

“ALOGIC appreciates its partners and understands their importance for positive growth. ALOGIC as a brand has made significant investments to warrant our relationship with partners, resellers & SIs are strengthened, and our general trade schemes have seen a favourable response in the market since launched. ALOGIC plans to strengthen the brand’s belief and presence in our partner’s mind. At the same time, we are overwhelmed by the interest shown by the Mumbai IT market for this event,” said Mr Suresh Balaji, Country Head, ALOGIC Electronics India Pvt Ltd. 

