Alogic Clarity 4K UHD Display with Touchscreen Poised for Success in India’s Tech Market

ALOGIC, the global manufacturer and seller of premium IT peripherals, consumer electronics, and mobility products, is pleased to announce the availability of its globally admired, Clarity series of 4k UHD monitors in the Indian market.

The range includes:

Clarity 27″ 4K UHD monitor

27″ 4K UHD monitor Clarity Pro Touch 27” 4K UHD Touchscreen Monitor with in-built auto-retractable webcam

27” 4K UHD Touchscreen Monitor with in-built auto-retractable webcam Clarity Max 32″ 4k UHD monitor

32″ 4k UHD monitor Clarity Max Touch 32″ 4k UHD Touchscreen Monitor with in-built auto-retractable webcam

With these next-generation monitors, users in India can now experience the fiesta of colours, the ease & smoothness of 10-point ultra-thin One Glass Solution (OGS) touchscreen in 4k UHD output and a clutter-free work-desk with an inbuilt eight Port Hub. The 8MP in-built auto retractable webcam offers one of the best privacy modes with height adjustments to suit individual requirements.

Designed for creative professionals, the ALOGIC Clarity Pro Touch and Clarity Max Touch are India’s first 4k, Glossy UHD touchscreen monitors with touch feature enabled for Mac users, allowing them to connect their laptops via a single USB-C cable, delivering stunning visuals and enhanced productivity. Both Clarity 27” and Clarity Max 32” base monitors are without webcam, non-touch variants.

Key Features

4k UHD Display

Inbuilt 8MP, Auto-Retractable Webcam (Clarity Pro-Touch & Max Touch only)

10-Point Multi-touch (Clarity Pro-Touch & Max Touch only)

Up to 4096 levels of Pressure sensitivity

In-built 8 port Hub

65W Power Delivery (90W PD for Clarity 27” base variant)

High Dynamic Range 400

Edge to Edge Display

Adjustable Stand, Pivot Tilt and Swivel

In-built 8MP, Auto-Retractable Webcam

Both Clarity Pro Touch & Max Touch monitors come with an integrated 8MP retractable webcam that automatically pops up when a video call starts and retracts after the call ends, ensuring user privacy. The webcam also offers adjustable height for optimal angles. The monitors also include built-in speakers for a complete multimedia experience.

Touchscreen

Both Clarity Pro Touch and Max Touch adorn all the salient features of Clarity 27” and Clarity Max 32” monitors and in addition offer an exceptional touchscreen experience. The touch screen feature helps easily navigate projects using the same intuitive touch controls found on a phone, trackpad or tablet. Touchscreen drivers for MacOS are available on Alogic website for downloads. Both touchscreen monitors are also compatible with capacitive styluses making it ideal for professionals like graphic designers, animators, editors, and composers to manage their workflow with ease enhancing productivity.

Clarity Pro Touch and Max Touch monitors tap into the growing catalogue of creative applications with touchscreen support, that has expanded rapidly in response to the growing popularity of portable touchscreen computers. These include the Adobe Creative Cloud, including industry-defining art and design programs such as Photoshop and Indesign, as well as the AV production applications ranging from livestream control centres to Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) such as Pro Tools and Ableton Live.

Designed to be the ultimate displays for digital creatives, both Clarity Pro and Clarity Pro Touch are engineered to work flawlessly with Macs. With average Delta E values of 0.5 for the Adobe RGB colour gamut, creative professionals using Adobe and Apple software can rely on Clarity’s industry standard profiles. HDR400 colour depth ensures images look bright and with sharp 1000:1 contrast ratios, while Clarity’s rear USB hub connects Thunderbolt MacBooks to USB-A and 3.5mm audio accessories they would otherwise require adapters to use.

Adjustable Stand, Pivot Tilt and Swivel

The Clarity Pro Touch comes with a solid stand that allows user to raise, pivot, tilt and swivel the display effortlessly to achieve maximum ergonomic comfort, ensuring an optimal viewing experience. With its 178° wide viewing angle, Clarity’s versatile stand makes it a perfect addition to any workstation setup.

Mr. Ritesh Kumar, CEO & Director of Sales at ALOGIC

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ritesh Kumar, CEO & Director of Sales at ALOGIC said, “Clarity monitors have garnered significant interest and positive feedback from tech experts and users globally and we are now pleased to introduce them to users in India. These monitors are designed to seamlessly complement Mac users, providing an optimized user experience like never before.” He added, “Whether you are a creative professional, business user, or tech enthusiast, our Clarity monitors offer the perfect combination of advanced features and stunning visuals to enhance both productivity and entertainment.”

Availability and Price

Clarity monitors are now available for purchase online through the ALOGIC website: https://alogic.in/collections/clarity-monitors

Pricing

