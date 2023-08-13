Almost 50% of Healthcare Providers in Asia/Pacific* Plan to Invest in Generative AI Applications

- Advertisement - -

Generative AI (GenAI) is set to hyper-personalize care services, as 49.6% of the healthcare providers plan to invest in GenAI use cases, according to a recent IDC report.

This IDC report shows the current landscape and investment trend by the Asia/Pacific healthcare organizations on Generative AI. The report highlights the prominent use cases and potential impact of leveraging GenAI tools in the healthcare sector, both to augment clinician efficiency and to redefine patient experiences.

The report also emphasizes the necessity for “explainability” in the context of Generative AI use case adoptions in healthcare, as diagnosis and treatment-plans by the AI-generated tools have significant impacts on patients’ lives.

Highlights of the report include:

Half of the healthcare providers in Asia/Pacific plan to invest in Generative AI technologies.

Marketing, Knowledge Management and Conversational applications are the top Generative AI use cases for Asia/Pacific healthcare organizations moving forward, according to IDC Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending (FERS) survey data.

Healthcare organizations in the region are cognizant of the need for ethical aspects. According to FERS survey, while 61% of the healthcare organizations in the region are in the process of adopting data ethics requirements, 14% adhere to ethical aspects of data already in their organizations.

“Generative AI use cases are being adopted across industries. In healthcare, Gen AI has immense potential in addressing inherent challenges to increase productivity, attain hyper-personalization and enhance physician/patient experience by leveraging capabilities of large language models (LLMs). It is imperative that the healthcare organizations be compliant and ensure explain ability while adopting such new wave AI-tools, ”says Manoj Vallikkat, senior research manager, IDC Asia/Pacific Healthcare Insights.

