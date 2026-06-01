Alienware Celebrates 30th Anniversary with New 30+Inch Monitor Lineup at Computex

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Alienware turns 30 this October. A lot has changed in three decades, but not our belief that gamers deserve the best. We’re marking the moment with four new gaming displays, led by the world’s first 39-inch 5K OLED gaming monitor with RGB stripe technology. The lineup also includes a faster and brighter evolution of our iconic 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide and two 240Hz QHD LCD curved monitors built to bring premium performance at a compelling price. These are the monitors that belong in every gaming setup, whether it’s your first real upgrade or the final build.

The Alienware 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3926QW): The Flagship

The AW3926QW is the most ambitious display Alienware has ever built. It’s the world’s first 39” 5K OLED monitor with RGB stripe technology, and it solves the problem that has defined OLED’s ceiling for years: how do you push brightness higher without sacrificing the color accuracy and deep blacks that make OLED worth having?

The answer is RGB stripe tandem OLED technology. This panel stacks independent layers of red, green and blue elements to deliver up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness while keeping colors rich, accurate and vivid. The result is a display that performs in a bright room the way OLED has always performed in the dark. Deep blacks that stay inky. Colors that don’t wash out. Text that’s razor sharp with no fringing or softness, thanks to the RGB stripe subpixel layout. The monitor performs whether you’re deep in a game or grinding through work.

The 39-inch 1500R curved screen wraps you in action with infinite contrast ratios and stunning visuals in both dark and bright scenes. VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision certification ensures the HDR experience matches the hardware’s capability.

The dual-mode design gives you two completely different use cases in one monitor: 5K at 165Hz for cinematic immersion in open-world games, or 1080p at 330Hz for eSports-level responsiveness in competitive titles. The switch takes seconds from the on-screen display. No restart required.

For those concerned about OLED longevity, the AW3926QW uses intelligent pixel management technology that actively predicts and stabilizes usage patterns to prevent degradation. Combined with our three-year burn-in warranty to give you extra peace of mind.

Connectivity is comprehensive with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20), HDMI 2.1 FRL with eARC, and USB-C with 90W power delivery to charge your laptop while you work or game. We’ve integrated a built-in KVM switch so you control multiple devices with one keyboard and mouse, making the transition between work and play effortless.

Pricing will be announced closer to launch.

AW3926QW Key Specifications:

Panel: 39-inch 5K (5120×2160) RGB stripe tandem OLED, 1500R curve

Brightness: Up to 1,300 nits peak

Refresh rate: 165Hz (5K) / 330Hz (1080p) dual-mode design

Response time: 0.03ms gray-to-gray

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision

Sync: NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync TM Premium Pro, VESA AdaptiveSync

Premium Pro, VESA AdaptiveSync Connectivity: DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20), HDMI 2.1 FRL with eARC, USB-C 90W, built-in KVM

Warranty: 3-year burn-in coverage

The Alienware 34 280Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3426DW): Our Iconic Ultrawide, Made Better

In 2022, Alienware launched the world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor. The 34-inch ultrawide became one of the most beloved gaming displays, and one of the most influential in the enthusiast community. We’ve been listening to feedback ever since and figuring out new ways to improve brightness, sharpen text clarity and address burn-in concerns.

Here’s how it compares to its predecessor:

Specification AW3425DW NEW! AW3426DW What it means Display Technology QD-OLED (Q-stripe, 4-stack) QD-OLED Penta Tandem (RGB stripe, 5-stack) Sharper text, better energy distribution, improved brightness and lifespan Anti-Reflective Coating Standard New anti-reflective coating 30% glare reduction, deeper blacks in bright rooms, better real-world usability Peak Brightness 1,000 nits 1,300 nits 30% brighter peak, more visible detail in bright scenes Typical Brightness 250 nits 300 nits 20% improvement for everyday viewing conditions HDR Certification VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 + Dolby Vision Higher certified brightness, richer HDR experience Refresh Rate 240Hz 280Hz Smoother motion, especially in fast-paced competitive titles Warranty 3-year burn-in coverage 3-year burn-in coverage Same trusted coverage, now backed by improved hardware protection

The move from four to five stacks in the Penta Tandem design enables smarter energy distribution, boosting efficiency, brightness and lifespan. The new anti-reflective coating cuts glare by 30%, maintaining deep blacks in well-lit rooms. Increasing refresh rate from 240Hz to 280Hz, paired with a 0.03ms response time, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible validation and AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro support allow exceptionally smooth motion across every genre.

Pricing will be announced closer to launch.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Alienware

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