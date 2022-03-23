Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise appoints Ilya Gutlin as Senior Vice President of APAC

- Advertisement -

Ilya Gutlin has taken on the role of Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communication, network and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries. Ilya will be responsible for charting the strategy and driving business growth for ALE’s business across 20 territories in APAC. He will also focus on strengthening customer relationships and building new alliances across the industry.

Rukmini Glanard, Executive Vice President for Global Sales, Marketing and Services at ALE, commented: “APAC is a key market for ALE and we continue to be committed to the region. It is an interesting time in APAC as many countries are rebuilding their economies and striving to return to normalcy while navigating the challenges and instability brought about by geopolitical developments. Ilya’s leadership will be crucial to drive our organisation into the next phase of growth and deepening our business and presence in the region.”

Ilya brings over three decades of international corporate and start-up experience, as well as deep knowledge of organisational strategy, change management and digital transformation. He is also well-versed in leading multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural teams.

Ilya Gutlin said: “It’s amazing to join ALE at a time when digital transformation is accelerating across industries. Many organisations are looking to gain agility and connectivity and ALE is well positioned to help them tap into cloud technology to connect their applications, devices, and more importantly, their people. I’m looking forward to meeting our customers and partners, and working with them to explore how we can harness the power of digital age communications.”

Prior to joining ALE, Ilya was Chief Commercial Officer at Elenium, where he also served on the Board of Directors. Ilya was President of Air Travel Solutions at SITA before that. He also held the roles of President of APAC and Vice President of Sales in Europe over the span of two decades at SITA. During his tenure, Ilya and his team secured major deals with multiple strategic clients, expanding SITA’s portfolio to put them ahead of the competition.

