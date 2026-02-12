AKITDA Thrissur District Hosts Grand General Body Meeting at Pearl Regency

- Advertisement -

The All Kerala IT Dealers Association (AKITDA), Thrissur District Committee, successfully organized its General Body Meeting at Pearl Regency, Thrissur, witnessing the presence of prominent association leaders, state office bearers, industry representatives, and more than 100 partners from across India, reflecting strong nationwide participation and industry unity.

HP was the Main Sponsor of the event, extending strong support to the association. Other key sponsors included IT Shoppe, Carbenz Solar, Canon, TVSE (TVS Electronics), Hama, Marg ERP, and SMR TEC Infocom P Ltd. (Glonet & Ikere), who contributed significantly to the success of the Grand General Body Meeting.

The program commenced with a prayer and a silent tribute to departed members and their families. District General Secretary Mr. Mathews delivered the Welcome Address, setting the tone for the gathering. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp was performed by the Chief Guests, symbolizing unity and collective progress.

District President Mr. Sureshkumar K addressed the members, highlighting the importance of solidarity and strategic growth in the IT trade sector. Secretary Mr. Abilash presented the Secretary’s Report, outlining key initiatives and achievements, while Treasurer Mr. Sijo presented the financial report of the district.

The meeting was enriched by the presence and addresses of several distinguished leaders. Mr. Hareeshkumar, State President, shared his insights on strengthening the association’s statewide network. Mr. N R Vinodkumar, Thrissur District General Secretary, KVVES, delivered the Guest of Honour address. Mr. Liju P Raju, Senior Vice President, FAIITA, emphasized the need for unified representation at the national level.

A special address was delivered by Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder, Editor-in-Chief & CEO of NCN – B2B IT Trade Magazine, who spoke about the evolving IT distribution landscape and the importance of dealer empowerment.

Further addresses were delivered by State General Secretary Mr. Dileep Babu; State Treasurer Mr. Abdul Rahman; State Complaint Cell Chairman Mr. Cyriac Thomas; State Snehasparsham Chairman Mr. Mustapha; State Vice President Trainee Mr. Suhail; AKITDCS Vice President Mr. Mahesh; Assigned IT Shoppe District Co-ordinator Mr. Biju; and Assigned District Complaint Cell Chairman Mr. Jolly.

A major highlight of the meeting was the Product Showcase, where participating brands presented their latest innovations and technology solutions, offering dealers valuable insights into new business opportunities and upcoming market trends.

The session also featured sponsor presentations, recognitions, and awards acknowledging contributions to the association. Felicitations were extended to state officials and other district presidents. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Program Director Mr. Sijo Pulikkan.

The General Body Meeting concluded on a note of unity and optimism, reinforcing the theme “Together We Grow Stronger,” and reaffirming AKITDA Thrissur’s commitment to empowering IT dealers and driving sustainable growth across Kerala’s IT ecosystem.

The All Kerala IT Dealers Association (AKITDA) is one of the most reputed and strongest IT dealer bodies in Kerala, with a robust network of over 2,000 active dealers across the state. The association represents serious, business-driven dealers engaged in IT product sales, distribution, system integration, corporate supply, and solution-based businesses. AKITDA is also known for maintaining a disciplined ecosystem by closely monitoring supplier commitments, ensuring timely payments, structured support, and fair trade practices. Owing to its credibility and strong dealer base, leading IT brands actively participate in its events to showcase products and accelerate market expansion.

