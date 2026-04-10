Akamai Names Sean Li as SVP Regional Sales & Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan

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Akamai announced the appointment of Sean Li as Senior Vice President, Regional Sales & Managing Director for Asia Pacific and Japan. He succeeds Parimal Pandya, who now leads global sales strategy for the company’s rapidly growing cloud business.

In his new role, Li will oversee Akamai’s growth across Asia Pacific and Japan, with a focus on deepening customer partnerships, strengthening regional execution, and helping organizations scale cloud, security, and AI strategies with confidence.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic regions globally for AI advancement, presenting both opportunity and complexity for enterprises. The region spans highly mature markets alongside rapidly digitizing economies, each with distinct requirements around latency, security, cloud maturity and data residency. For organizations operating across the region, AI cannot be deployed through a one-size-fits-all model—it requires tailored, localized approaches that align with specific business needs, infrastructure realities, and customer expectations.

Asia Pacific is not only a high-growth region for Akamai, it is a proving ground for how cloud, security, and AI must come together in the real world. The company has built a significant presence in Asia Pacific since entering the region in 2003, now serving more than 2,000 customers across sectors including banking, gaming, commerce, media, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure, supported by 150 partners across key markets.

Mr. Sean Li, SVP Regional Sales & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Akamai

“Asia Pacific is not just dynamic—it represents a significant opportunity for enterprises to leverage AI to drive operational efficiency and unlock entirely new revenue streams,” said Mr. Sean Li, SVP Regional Sales & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Akamai. “However the reality for many business leaders lies beyond the initial adoption of AI; it demands seamless implementation across different markets, infrastructures, and regulatory environments. In this region, success depends on distributing intelligence closer to users, decisions, data, and Akamai is well positioned to address that.”

Mr. Paul Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services, Akamai

Addressing the appointment, Mr. Paul Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services, Akamai said, “Asia Pacific continues to be a region of significant opportunity for Akamai, and Sean brings the leadership, technical depth, and customer centricity needed to lead the business into its next chapter. His track record of driving growth, building strong teams, and aligning innovation with customer needs positions him well to further strengthen Akamai’s presence across the region.”

Li brings more than a decade of leadership experience at Akamai, most recently serving as Vice President and Managing Director, Greater China, where he helped grow the business into one of Akamai’s largest markets outside the United States. His appointment reflects Akamai’s continued investment in regional leadership and its commitment to helping Asia Pacific organizations build for a more distributed, AI-driven future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Akamai

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