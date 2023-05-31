Akamai Makes Partner Program Even More Rewarding and Simpler

- Advertisement - -

Akamai Technologies, Inc. announced significant, new enhancements to the Akamai Partner Program designed to help drive channel partners’ growth with predictable income while improving and simplifying the partner experience. Program updates include new pricing discounts, streamlined partner onboarding and deal management, and insider access to Akamai experts and product news.

Akamai channel partners will now enjoy additional pricing discounts for new deals up front. This aligns financial rewards with the goals of field sales professionals, offering greater incentives to register new opportunities.

A streamlined and simplified onboarding process will enable new channel partners to begin benefiting from the Akamai Partner Program faster, with less time and effort on their part.

Ongoing enhancements to the partner portal are designed to improve the partner experience at multiple touchpoints. In the coming months, Akamai will roll out a series of improvements that make it easier to register and manage new opportunities, and streamline business planning and partner performance management. Greater transparency of key metrics will enhance partners’ understanding of their performance and make quarterly business reviews (QBRs) even more efficient and effective.

Partner content assets are also being updated to be more actionable, with more consumable formats and simplified categorization, making it easier for partners to access the information they need to be successful.

Program participants will also have direct access to Akamai experts and intelligence on new and upcoming product announcements prior to market release. This will strengthen the role of channel partners as an extension of the Akamai team.

“The upgrades that Akamai has made to the partner program demonstrate our dedication to our partners and reinforce our commitment towards robust business growth. Our partners can generate new revenue streams, and support offerings, and deliver high value with industry-leading delivery, security, and cloud computing solutions. We believe that this program will help to solidify Akamai’s position as the go-to partner in India.”- Jagadish Prabhakar, Director, Sales, ITecSys Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“NTT and Akamai address contemporary advanced and sophisticated threats through a two-way partnership that includes integration with NTT’s broader Managed Security and Threat Detection portfolio. The new partner program will benefit customers through an improved customer experience including faster turnaround, access to experts and improved price points.”

Rishikesh Kamat, Senior Director, Products & Services at NTT India.

– Rishikesh Kamat, Senior Director, Products & Services at NTT India.

Paul Joseph, EVP, Global Sales and Services at Akamai.

“Our channel partners are essential to Akamai’s continued growth. These Partner Program enhancements recognize the strong joint value that customers are realizing from our integrated offerings. We are committed to being the partner of choice in our market and will continue to evolve our Partner Program to ensure we are fully aligned with the needs of our partners and their customers,” said Paul Joseph, EVP, Global Sales and Services at Akamai.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.