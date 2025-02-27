Akamai Introduces Managed Container Service for Enterprises to Accelerate Application Development and Deployment

- Advertisement -

Akamai Technologies, the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, announced a Managed Container Service designed for companies that want to deliver better experiences by running workloads closer to users, devices, and sources of data. Significantly advancing Akamai’s cloud computing strategy, the new service is enabled across the 700-plus cities where Akamai servers are located, with more than 4,300 points of presence. Akamai is currently testing Managed Container Service with customer applications in over 100 cities.

Mr. Adam Karon, Akamai COO and GM, Cloud Technology Group

“Our new Managed Container Service leverages the entirety of Akamai’s global presence, which means customers can take advantage of Akamai’s 700-plus cities to run and scale their workloads,” said Mr. Adam Karon, Akamai COO and GM, Cloud Technology Group. “As with other services on Akamai Cloud, businesses can maintain predictable costs as their applications scale. This is a critical capability as we strive to become a key platform in enterprise multicloud environments.”

Akamai’s Managed Container Service enables businesses to run data-intensive workloads closer to end-users. The solution can take advantage of Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing infrastructure, including GPUs and VPUs, object storage, managed database service, and the full complement of network services. This is important for business-critical workloads that serve high volumes of concurrent users while enabling predictable performance. Managed Container Service bundles a customer’s application code together with the related configuration files, libraries, and other dependencies the app requires to run.

Mr. Dave McCarthy, Research Vice President, IDC.

“Today’s modern applications require high performance, low latency, and scalability,” said Mr. Dave McCarthy, Research VP, IDC. “The Akamai Managed Container Service, part of the Akamai Cloud, underscores Akamai’s commitment to providing enterprises with highly responsive infrastructure for delivering a consistent user experience whether their applications run in a central cloud region or across Akamai’s 4,300 globally distributed cloud and edge locations.”

