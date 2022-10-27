Akamai Announces Next Generation DDoS Defense Platform

- Advertisement - -

Akamai Technologies, Inc, the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced a significant evolution of its DDoS protection platform (Prolexic) with a global rollout of new, fully software-defined scrubbing centers, which will extend its dedicated defense capacity* to 20 Tbps and accelerate future product innovations. In the wake of increasingly sophisticated and record-setting DDoS attacks worldwide, the move further enables Akamai Prolexic to defend customers from the largest, multi-terabit attacks and provide better performance and reliability for online businesses of any size, anywhere on the planet.

New and additional globally distributed scrubbing centers analyze incoming traffic, identify threats and remove malicious activities to prevent downtime for end users or networks. The centers are fully software-defined and facilitate rapid deployments for capacity extension, better regional coverage and improved redundancy.

The initial rollout commences in Q3 2022 and continues in 2023 with additional centers being deployed in all major regions, including North America (US-East/West, Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Switzerland), Asia (India, Japan, Hong Kong), and the Middle East.

DDoS threats are evolving rapidly, subjecting businesses without the proper defenses to considerable risk. Since 2020, organizations have experienced a deluge of DDoS extortion, high-profile, multi-terabit attacks, hacktivism, and an explosion of novel threats.