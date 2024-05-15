Air Digilife Unveils the Falcon Series – A Powerhouse of Innovation and Style, Made-in-India Laptop Series

- Advertisement -

Air Digilife launched its highly anticipated Falcon Series, a range of cutting-edge laptops that seamlessly blend innovation and style. This Made-in-India product is set to revolutionize the laptop market with its unparalleled features, sleek design, and affordable price points.

The Falcon Series also redefines versatility with its impressive array of features tailored to meet the demands of modern computing. Powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, including the i5 1235U Alder Lake and i3 1215U Alder Lake, clocked at 4.4GHz, these laptops deliver blazing-fast performance for seamless multitasking and intensive tasks. With a vibrant 35.56cm (14) Full HD IPS display, users can enjoy crystal-clear visuals in any environment. Choose from a range of RAM options, including 32GB, 16GB, or 8GB, and storage capacities of up to 2TB, ensuring ample space for all your files and applications.

Including an HD Webcam and an array of ports, including USB 3.2, HDMI, and USB Type-C, provides unparalleled connectivity and convenience for work and entertainment. Whether you’re a student, professional, or avid gamer, the Falcon Series caters to all your needs, from school and office work to coding, design, and gaming. With its sleek design, backlit keyboard, and long-lasting battery, the Falcon Series is your ultimate companion for productivity, creativity, and entertainment wherever you go. Plus, staying connected has never been easier with WiFi 802.11 ax and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Falcon Series also has a stunning 35.56cm (14”) Full HD IPS display and a sleek, robust, lightweight aluminum alloy body weighing just 1.4 kg. Equipped with lightning-fast storage capabilities, the built-in SATA (PCIE) 512GB SSD guarantees swift boot times and effortlessly accommodates an expanding digital library. Additionally, the built-in webcam allows users to capture every moment, whether for virtual meetings or spontaneous snapshots.

Mr. Jaydeep Jadav, Founder and Director of AIR Digilife

Speaking about this, Mr. Jaydeep Jadav, Founder and Director of AIR Digilife said, “The Falcon Series is more than just a product line—it is a manifestation of our commitment to democratizing latest generation global technology access and empowering individuals and businesses with innovative solutions. With the Falcon Series, we aim to redefine the boundaries of possibility and offer our customers a truly transformative computing experience. We have collaborated with Intel, which we are excited about. We use their knowledge sharing and ecosystem support from the leadership board to turn our idea into a product offering. This has been especially valuable for our Indian-origin brand, as Intel has been a great strategic partner in realizing Make in India. We greatly appreciate such relationships.”

Air Digilife has also ensured robust after-sales service, with over 400 active authorized centers covering more than 15,000 pin codes across India and arranging pick-up and drop-off facilities where service centers are unavailable. The Falcon Series will be available on Shopclues and all other leading e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, etc., offering strategic pricing of INR 29,990 and INR 39,990 for the i3 and i5 series of 12th-gen Intel Processor, respectively.

Some key features of the Falcon Series include:

Impeccable Visuals: Experience visual perfection with the 35.56cm (14”) FHD IPS screen, which is vivid, sharp, and brilliantly immersive with a narrow bezel and slim border.

Sleek Design: Crafted from feather-light aluminum alloy, the Falcon Series seamlessly blends style and power, making it the perfect companion for those on the go.

Extended Battery Life: The advanced 54wh battery sustains up to 10 hours of uninterrupted power, ensuring you stay productive throughout the day.

Enhanced Productivity: The backlit keyboard illuminates your workspace for seamless operation, ensuring efficient typing in low-light conditions.

Immersive Audio: Indulge in rich audio with the 4W dynamic high-performance speakers, which ensure crystal-clear video calls and entertainment sound.

The Falcon Series is available in dynamic color choices, Sapphire Sea and Crimson Flame, allowing users to inject personality into their daily tech sidekick.

