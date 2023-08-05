AIL (CP Plus) and Seagate Come Together to Offer Tailored Video Analytics Solutions in India

- Advertisement - -

AIL (CP Plus), a pioneer brand leading the global surveillance industry, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc, a world leader in mass-capacity data storage solutions, have come together to promote Seagate® SkyHawk™ hard drives (HDD)with CP Plus’wide range of surveillance solutions portfolio.

Globally, there is an enormous growth potential in data creation and consumption. IDC predicts that the Global DataSphere will grow to 291ZB in 2027.For India, with India’s Smart Cities program and the NITI Aayog’s AI policy, rapid growth in real-time and embedded data will be inevitable. This holds huge potential for companies like AIL and Seagate to facilitate market access and leverage technological expertise to significantly improve the storage solutions provided in India.

By offering Seagate’s SkyHawkHDDsthat arepurpose-built for surveillance applications, AIL intends to complete its surveillance portfolio and provide solutions that are tailored to the Indian customers’ needs. Seagate will be able to reach wider customer base by utilising AIL’s broad sales network and the market expertise.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS.

“We are in the race of making effective and dependable solutions accessible to those who struggle to utilize them. In order to do so, we are continuously innovating and bringing in newer and better solutions to the Indian market. Adding Seagate’s SkyHawk HDDs to our offering shall help us enhance our products with the best-performing drives that offer higher capacity and unparalleled reliability,” adds Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS.

Mr. Sameer Bhatia, Director at Seagate Technology and Country Manager of India & SAARC.

“Mirroring global data trends, the increased use of technologies like IoT and AI may translate to an increased demand for real-time data processing, along with a need for data agility in India. Our priority is only to cater this growing demand in the most effective manner and we are glad to be able to offer our innovative solutions with AIL,” says Mr. Sameer Bhatia, Director at Seagate Technology and Country Manager of India & SAARC.

