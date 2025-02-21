Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games expands esports lineup to 11 titles, more opportunities for India’s esports athletes

- Advertisement -

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced the inclusion of 11 esports titles for the 2026 Asian Games following the 93rd OCA Executive Board Meeting held in Harbin, China. This marks an expansion from the seven titles featured in the previous edition, offering more opportunities for esports athletes across India.

The selected titles span across mobile, PC, and console platforms, with the full list as follows:

Street Fighter 6

Pokemon Unite

Honor of Kings

League of Legends (Asian Games Version)

PUBG (Asian Games Version)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Dreams of 3 Kingdoms

Naroka: Bladepoint

Grand Turismo (7)

Efootball Series

Puyo Puyo Champions

After being included as a demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games, esports became an official medal sport at the 2022 Hangzhou edition. That edition featured seven esports titles, with India competing in four – League of Legends, DOTA 2, EAFC, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

In place of EAFC, the 2026 Asian Games will feature eFootball, a title in which India’s Pavan Kampelli recently won a bronze medal at the Asian Esports Games in Bangkok. Indian players have also been consistently competing at international tournaments such as the Global Esports Games, making eFootball a promising avenue for aspiring athletes.

Given India’s dominance in mobile gaming and eFootball’s free-to-play model, the title holds immense potential for grassroots esports growth. Recently, NODWIN Gaming, a leader in youth entertainment and gaming, partnered with KONAMI, the game’s official publisher, to host a special influencer tournament and also include the title at DreamHack Hyderabad.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming says, “The esports lineup for the 2026 Asian Games presents an interesting mix of titles across genres like strategy, action and sports simulation. The continued involvement of Olympic bodies in esports, from the Asian Games to the upcoming Olympic Esports Games in 2027, is a healthy signal for the industry. These are exciting times for esports and initiatives like these provide structured opportunities for players to compete at the highest level, just like traditional sports. NODWIN Gaming remains committed to building a strong competitive ecosystem that helps Indian players prepare for and excel in these international events.”

Alongside eFootball, another mobile esports title where India has made its mark is Pokémon UNITE. Indian teams have consistently participated in the Pokémon UNITE World Championship, with S8UL, the country’s leading gaming and esports organisation, qualifying to represent India on the global stage last year. With the title now part of the Asian Games, Indian teams including S8UL will have their sights set on achieving glory at the prestigious event.

Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder, S8UL Esports

Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder, S8UL Esports believes that the inclusion of 11 esports titles at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is a massive leap forward for the ecosystem, not just in Asia but especially for India.

“With titles like Pokémon Unite, where Indian teams, including S8UL, have made their mark on the world stage multiple times, and eFootball, in which India recently clinched a bronze at the Asian Esports Games, this expansion presents a huge opportunity for Indian athletes to shine. We have already seen the impact of titles like League of Legends and Street Fighter 6 in the last edition, and this growing recognition of esports at multi-sports international events has become the aspiration of countless Indian players. We at S8UL are excited to support and witness the next generation of champions emerge on this grand stage,” states Animesh Agarwal.

Despite India’s dominance in mobile gaming, the country’s best performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games came in League of Legends, a PC title, where the national team reached the quarterfinals. With League of Legends returning for the 2026 edition, India’s PC esports athletes will once again be expected to deliver strong performances.

CyberPowerPC, a global leader in custom gaming computers, has been actively supporting the growth of PC gaming in India. Recently, the company has hosted PC giveaways at multiple gaming events, where gamers, including an IITian, have won high-performance PCs worth lakhs, enabling them to pursue their esports dreams and potentially represent India at the highest level.

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India

“The expanded esports lineup at the 2026 Asian Games is a significant boost for India’s esports ecosystem. The continued inclusion of titles like League of Legends, along with the newly added NARAKA: Bladepoint, highlights the growing importance of PC gaming in major international tournaments. At CyberPowerPC India, we believe Indian gamers have the talent and skill to compete at the highest level. Our focus is on providing them with cutting-edge gaming hardware that meets the demands of competitive esports, ensuring they have the right tools to hone their craft and perform at their best,” notes Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India.

The continued inclusion of esports in major international multi-sport events like the Asian Games will further cement its mainstream status, creating more awareness and recognition for esports as a legitimate competitive discipline.

Mr. Siddharth Nayyar, Co-founder and CRO, Max Level

Mr. Siddharth Nayyar, Co-founder and CRO, Max Level highlights, “With the continued involvement of Olympic bodies, esports is gaining the structured recognition it deserves, opening new doors for players, brands, and investors alike. This inclusion legitimises esports as a mainstream sport with long-term career opportunities. At Max Level, we have seen how brands are increasingly aligning with esports, and as these international platforms grow, the industry in India will see even greater commercial and competitive momentum.”

As esports continues to grow as a major sporting discipline, the inclusion of more titles at the 2026 Asian Games signals a bright future for Indian esports, with new opportunities for athletes to make their mark on the global stage.

