AI vs. IT Outages – How Machine Learning is Creating More Resilient IT Infrastructure – EverestIMS Technologies

By Mr. Ganesh Kumar, Solution Architect, EverestIMS Technologies

The High Cost of IT Downtime

In an always-on digital economy, IT outages are no longer just an inconvenience – they are a critical business threat. According to a 2024 report by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), unplanned IT downtime now averages $14,056 per minute and for large enterprises, this cost can escalate to $23,750 per minute.

For tech-driven industries like banking, e-commerce, and cloud services, these numbers can skyrocket into millions of dollars per hour.

While traditional IT monitoring solutions have served businesses well, they remain reactive—relying on alerts and manual intervention. The game-changer? AI-driven AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations), which shifts the paradigm from reacting to IT outages to predicting, preventing, and resolving them autonomously.

With Infraon AIOps, enterprises now have an AI-powered command center that continuously analyzes data, detects anomalies, and automates incident response – dramatically reducing downtime and ensuring higher IT resilience.

AI’s Role in Predicting and Preventing IT Outages

Machine Learning for Anomaly Detection – IT infrastructures generate vast amounts of data—logs, metrics, and alerts from various sources. Traditional monitoring tools struggle to sift through the noise and identify real threats. This is where machine learning models in Infraon AIOps step in, analyzing patterns and flagging irregularities before they escalate into full-blown outages.

“AIOps doesn’t just detect issues—it learns from them. Over time, machine learning models become more accurate at predicting potential failures, giving IT teams a crucial edge in ensuring uptime,” said Mr. Ganesh Kumar, Solutions Architect at EverestIMS Technologies.

Predictive Analytics for Proactive IT Management – Rather than relying on past incidents, predictive analytics leverages AI to forecast system failures based on historical data and real-time monitoring. Infraon AIOps’ predictive engines continuously evaluate network health, server loads, and application performance to prevent breakdowns before they happen.

For example, an AI-driven monitoring system can identify when a server is nearing capacity before it fails – allowing IT teams to automatically scale resources or reroute workloads.

Automated Root Cause Analysis: Slashing Resolution Time – A key challenge in traditional IT incident response is the time-consuming process of identifying the root cause of an outage. Infraon AIOps automates this process using AI-powered correlation engines that scan thousands of logs in seconds to pinpoint the underlying issue.

This drastically reduces the Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR), allowing IT teams to restore services faster, while also preventing future recurrences by learning from each incident.

“The speed at which AI can analyze and correlate IT incidents is unparalleled. What used to take hours now takes seconds – freeing up IT teams to focus on innovation rather than firefighting“, continued Ganesh.

AI in Action: Responding to IT Outages in Real-Time

Self-Healing IT Infrastructure – Imagine an IT environment that can fix itself without human intervention. With Infraon AIOps, self-healing systems are now a reality. When AI detects a performance anomaly or an impending failure, it can automatically trigger remedial actions – whether it’s restarting a failing server, rerouting network traffic, or adjusting resource allocation.

AI-Driven Incident Response and Escalation – In traditional IT management, support teams are often overwhelmed by alert fatigue – hundreds of notifications with no clear prioritization. AI-powered intelligent alerting in Infraon AIOps automatically classifies incidents by severity, ensuring that critical issues are escalated instantly while filtering out false alarms.

This reduces human workload, accelerates response times, and ensures that IT teams can focus on high-impact tasks rather than drowning in an endless sea of alerts.

The Business Impact: Higher Uptime, Lower Costs – The shift to AI-driven IT operations is not just about technology – it’s about business outcomes. With Infraon AIOps, enterprises can expect: 50-80% faster IT incident resolution Up to 90% reduction in IT alert noise 40%+ cost savings in IT operations management Significantly improved uptime and system reliability

These numbers reflect a clear ROI: less downtime means higher productivity, fewer service disruptions, and a better customer experience.

“AI is no longer an experiment in IT operations – it’s a necessity. Businesses that fail to adopt AI-driven Ops will find themselves struggling to keep up with modern IT complexity” observed Ganesh.

The Future of IT Resilience is AI-Driven

The era of manual IT incident response is coming to an end. With AI and machine learning, IT teams are now proactively managing risks, self-healing IT environments, and ensuring near-zero downtime.

Infraon AIOps represents the next frontier in intelligent IT operations, where AI doesn’t just assist IT teams – it empowers them to do more with less. As businesses grow increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure, investing in AI-driven resilience is no longer optional – it’s mission-critical.

