AI Unplugged, here are Startups that are Redefining the Tech Landscape

In the dynamic realm of technology, startups play a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape, pushing boundaries, and introducing groundbreaking innovations. In the era of AI, a wave of startups is emerging, driven by a commitment to redefine the technological status quo. These forward-thinking companies are pioneering advancements that transcend traditional boundaries, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to solve complex challenges and unlock new possibilities. AI Unplugged signifies a departure from conventional approaches, focusing on startups that are disrupting industries, reimagining processes, and creating transformative solutions.

SuperBot – SuperBot is an intelligent, AI-powered voice agent startup based out of Gurugram. It was started in 2018 and was founded by Mr.Sarvagya Mishra and Mr. Ankit Ruia. It is bridging the communication gap between organizations and their clients. The Co-founders envision a future where every local business or shop will be equipped to operate a full-fledged customer support center, notwithstanding any delays or lags in communication and the consequent loss of revenue.

DashLoc – DashLoc stands at the forefront of India’s hyperlocal landscape, emerging as the premier discovery and growth platform. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, notably the cutting-edge GenAI technology, alongside the DashLoc Local Algorithm, DashLoc propels itself as a beacon for personalized recommendations and amplifying the outreach of local businesses. With an unwavering commitment to community expansion and connectivity, DashLoc pioneers a new era in the hyperlocal ecosystem. By seamlessly integrating advanced AI solutions, DashLoc not only enhances user experiences through tailored suggestions but also propels local enterprises into the spotlight, fostering their growth. This innovative platform encapsulates the essence of modern connectivity, serving as a vital catalyst for the prosperity of both users and local businesses in the ever-evolving hyperlocal landscape of India.

Limechat – LimeChat was founded in 2020 amid a pandemic-induced surge in adoption of e-commerce in India. The chatbot offers conversational experiences to customers on platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Through a chat interface, the platform aims to deliver a personalized and engaging store-like buying experience to the brand’s customers. The startup is currently working with more than 25 direct-to-consumer brands across the fashion, beauty and cosmetics, and health and wellness verticals. LimeChat claims to enable its clients to increase conversion rates by 10x via its personalized automated conversational commerce platform.

Enthu.ai – Chandigarh based Enthu.AI enables contact centres coach their agents for improved outcomes. Enthu transcribes and analyzes every single customer conversation and derives actionable intelligence for faster and better agent performance. Enthu results in faster call QA, better coaching and feedback and improved agent performance. Their Salient Features: Monitor 100% calls, faster than ever – Enthu’s automated conversation intelligence surfaces the calls that need urgent attention.

Synup – Synup is dedicated to aiding brands in ongoing transformations of their local brand awareness, customer acquisition, and sales growth. The company empowers clients to effortlessly oversee and enhance their business information and content on various devices and digital platforms. This strategic approach aims to enhance discoverability and boost conversion rates, ensuring that Synup’s clients maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic market landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AI Unplugged

