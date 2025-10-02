AI Tools & Automation Further Advance Kaizen’s Service System, Operations, Effectiveness and Customer Satisfaction

- Advertisement -

Kaizen Infoserve, headquartered in Bangalore, is the India’s leading and preferred technology support partner. Kaizen’s technology service partners include many leading brands such as Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, Mercury, Wipro, Micron, Crucial, Lexar, Biostar, Nextron, Galax, INNO3D, Cognizant, Lexar, Colourful, Biostar and Creative, to mention a few. Recently, Kaizen has upgraded its Technical Repair System to the next level with AI tools and automation to ensure shorter service cycles and improved customer experience. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen, shares about their upgraded latest Technical Repair System, their mutually beneficial relationships with the brands, and their effective customer-satisfaction policy.

Mr. Murali Krishnan Shares, “We at Kaizen are super excited about the recently introduced innovations like Remote Diagnostics and AI-Powered Support to improve service delivery. Our upgraded Technical Repair System with AI tools and automation is set to take the effectiveness and ease-of-use several notches up. We have a powerful and flexible Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to modify and adjust our services according to the specific requirements of the customers, partners and the brands we are servicing. Depending upon the brand-specific requirements, we fulfill the service and warranty requirements promptly and effectively. We clear over 80% of the complaints within 24 hours. Kaizen uses global methodology with the required Indian customization to provide the best possible technology support at optimal cost to its partners.”

Tech innovations like AI-powered support and remote diagnostics improve service quality. Tailoring services to customer needs boosts loyalty and retention and automation & smart tools optimize resource use and reduce waste. The latest advancements will transform Kaizen’s service system, leveraging AI for remote diagnostics and troubleshooting to reduce service wait times and to enhance customer experience. The remote diagnostics will help in organizing and expanding services to underserved areas. The company using data analytics to personalize services, improve responsiveness, and boost customer satisfaction. Kaizen regularly streamlines its processes with automation and tech tools to reduce costs and improve delivery speed.

“The recent advancements in our system take Kaizen’s reliability, availability and promptness several steps ahead. Kaizen expresses its heartfelt thanks all the brands, partners, associates and staff for helping to improve the Kaizen’s service standards continuously. Kaizen stands with the Indian customers to bring in the best technology support services ahead of time. Kaizen maintains focus on committed approach to maintain balance between customers, distribution partners and brand owners, with clear roadmap. Kaizen continuously upgrades its technical repair operations and capacity backed with automated tools, jigs, cutting-edge technology and Indian customization,” adds Mr. Murali Krishnan.

Kaizen has over 10 regional hubs and 50 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in different cities in the country to support their operations and logistically connect servicing hubs, walk-in cells, demo & testing cells and logistics support systems in different states with excellent infrastructure for providing best-in-class services.

Mr. Murali Krishnan concludes, “Balancing the needs of OEMs, distributors and end customers in the supply chain involves managing relationships, communication, and expectations. We ensure that the SLA matches with specific demands of each brand in a way it protects and improves that brand’s reputation. We continually improve our system and services to give the best to our brands, partners and end customers.”

The role of after-sales service in the IT hardware and electronics sector is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements like IoT and predictive maintenance, With IoT and predictive maintenance, addressing potential issues before they cause problems. After-sales service is becoming a key differentiator between the brands when all other merits being same. KAIZEN’s automated systems and AI-driven insights enable faster, more efficient service.

