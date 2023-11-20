AI-powered, Blood-donation Room Monitoring Project Wins the 2023 Enactus Brazil and Bentley Systems iTwin4Good Challenge

- Advertisement - -

Bentley Systems announced the winner of the 2023 iTwin4Good Challenge, a competition where students combine their software development skills and passion for social action to solve problems in their communities using digital twin technology. The team “All In” from the Federal Institute of Espírito Santo Vitória won the award for its AI Blood Donation Room Monitoring Project. Students comprising the team are Lucas Pessanha, Deivid Braian, and Luiz Felipe Muniz.

All In’s iTwin app harnesses the power of smart cameras and artificial intelligence to monitor blood donation room occupancy, assess product demands, and manage stock levels. Currently in use in a blood donation center, the app seamlessly integrates with an external API to provide real-time data on blood type demands, enabling the prioritization of specific donors based on the immediate need for their blood type.

In a live demonstration during the competition, the project team showcased the app’s capability to dynamically track and display real-time changes in room occupancy. Furthermore, they illustrated how the app adapts the queue order to match the shifting requirements for specific blood types.

The iTwin4Good Challenge series, jointly developed by Enactus and Bentley Systems, encourages students to address UN Sustainable Development Goals, such as affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action using the iTwin Platform, Bentley’s infrastructure digital twin technology. In the Brazil competition, students from 36 universities formed teams of three to work on projects that demonstrate their creativity, problem-solving skills, deep commitment to sustainability, and excellent technical proficiency.

To further showcase these amazing student projects, Enactus and Bentley Systems will host the iTwin World Cup in April 2024 at London’s ExCel during the Enactus National Expo. At the World Cup, All In, will compete against the winner of the Enactus U.K. iTwin4Good Challenge, which will take place in March 2024.

Mr. Chris Bradshaw, Chief Sustainability Officer with Bentley Systems

Mr. Chris Bradshaw, Chief Sustainability Officer with Bentley Systems said, “We are excited to partner with Enactus in empowering university students to learn more about infrastructure engineering solutions and digital twin technology, while solving issues that affect our society. I congratulate the All In team for its amazing project. By helping hospitals know what blood types are needed and when, the app could help save lives. We are also excited to establish the iTwin World Cup and look forward to seeing the inspired projects developed by U.K. students in March. I wish all the participants much success in their projects.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Bentley Systems

