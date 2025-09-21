AI Platforms Provide Launchpad for Wider AI Integration Across Asia’s Enterprises – IDC

- Advertisement -

In an IDC report titled, Unified AI & Agentic AI Platforms in Asia: Solution Insights for Technology Leaders, finds that ongoing market uncertainty is pushing Asia/Pacific organizations to prioritize enterprise-wide efficiency and favor platform-based approaches to AI. IDC data shows that, on average, only 23% of AI apps have gone from proof of concept (PoC) to production for Asia/Pacific. As AI capabilities evolve rapidly and more providers launch end-to-end platforms, selecting the right AI platform requires a clear view of each vendor’s approach and how well the system aligns with current and future requirements.

This IDC Report showcases innovative AI-driven platforms in Asia/Pacific from technology providers Salesforce, Workday, HCLSoftware, Kingdee, ServiceNow and EvoluteIQ as well as the key steps these technology providers are taking to help businesses accelerate AI adoption

“As AI advances from rule-based models to generative and now agentic capabilities, many Asian businesses are reassessing how to launch and scale AI,” said Mr. Abhishek Kumar, associate research director, IDC Asia/Pacific. “While it’s tempting to default to existing vendors, AI will reshape workflows far more than past technology shifts. Organizations should evaluate a range of solutions and look for an AI partner, not just a provider.”

Kumar added that platform selection must go beyond IT. “Enterprises need to involve lines of business to ensure the chosen AI platform and use cases deliver maximum value and long-term impact.”

The IDC report, Unified AI & Agentic AI Platforms in Asia: Solution Insights for Technology Leaders, highlights current AI adoption trends in Asia/Pacific and showcases innovative AI-driven platforms in the region.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IDC

