AI Pioneers’ Insights: Shaping the Future on AI Appreciation Day 2024

Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day, observed annually on July 16, celebrates the profound influence of AI. It honors AI’s pivotal role in revolutionizing industries, enriching daily life, and driving innovation. Join us as leaders across sectors share insights on AI’s transformative impact and their visions for its promising future in 2024.

Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India

“Artificial Intelligence is not just a technological advancement; it’s a paradigm shift that is transforming industries, enhancing human capabilities, and driving innovation. At Acer India, we embrace AI to not only enhance our products and services but to also create meaningful experiences for our customers. As we look to the future, AI will continue to play a crucial role in solving complex challenges and unlocking new opportunities. It’s an exciting time to be in the tech industry, where AI’s applications range from personalized user experiences to predictive analytics and beyond. We are committed to leveraging AI ethically and responsibly, ensuring it benefits society as a whole. AI Appreciation Day is a reminder of the incredible potential AI holds and a celebration of the minds that are pioneering this transformative journey.”

Mr. Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG

“The AI decade has just begun, and we must recognize and emphasize practical applications over technological breakthroughs. With an increase in AI application, mitigating risks and deployment complexities becomes crucial for organizations looking to expand and enhance their operations. At Lenovo, our goal is to deliver AI to your data efficiently and responsibly. This AI Appreciation Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to a ‘’Hybrid AI’’ vision ensuring AI is accessible, fair, and inclusive to all.

Today, 57% of Indian CIOs see AI as a game changer but face the biggest deployment challenges that are identifying the right business use case and skilled AI talent. Lenovo’s ongoing $1 billion investment in delivering a comprehensive AI-ready portfolio, spanning from pocket to cloud, accelerates large-scale AI deployment. Additionally, our ‘AI Fast Start’ for AI Innovators offering 165+ deployment-ready solutions, and 8-GPU systems quickly demonstrates AI value across industries.

As business needs expand, hybrid Smarter Infrastructure effectively manages AI complexities. Moreover, it enables them to generate and process data in real-time helping them to improve, innovate, and enhance superior customer experience. Ushering in this new era of AI, businesses must develop and evolve the entire industrial ecosystem to ensure AI is accessible across all development and application stages. Everyone should benefit from these advancements in a more sustainable future created through smarter AI.”

Mr. Mayank Baid, Regional Vice President, India, Cloudera

“In India, AI is no longer a new technology or concept, but a part of India’s digital progress as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. While 2023 was centered on AI quality and capabilities, 2024 is geared toward delivering tangible value. To achieve this, businesses are developing custom AI solutions to maximize the technology’s benefits. However, many Indian organizations still struggle to integrate AI models with business data and deploy LLMs efficiently. These challenges delay the realization of AI’s full potential, preventing businesses from maximizing data value, driving revenue, and optimizing costs. Additionally, the lack of accessible AI-driven tools for data analysis hinders the extraction of valuable insights.

At Cloudera, we fully understand this and constantly work towards addressing these gaps to better equip our customers to make data-driven decisions. We have recently introduced AI-driven assistants, including SQL AI Assistants, an AI Chatbot in Cloudera Data Visualization, and Cloudera Copilot for Cloudera Machine Learning. These tools accelerate AI development, democratize access to insights, reduce data management costs, and enable new use cases, empowering businesses to fully leverage their data.

Recently, an Indonesian bank, OCBC, has chosen Cloudera to support their vision of becoming a digital-first bank, enhancing customer experiences. The bank aims to leverage Cloudera’s hybrid data platform for generative AI, data management, and analytics. This partnership will aid The bank’s data science team integrated their data lake with various applications, enabling the delivery of advanced AI models and personalized customer recommendations.”

Mr. Anil Sethi, VP, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

“AI has played a crucial role in India’s digitization journey. As one of the top markets prioritizing the adoption of AI, the Indian enterprise landscape is preparing itself for increased synergies between man and machine, driven by a vast amount of data. However, according to the Dell Technologies Innovation Catalyst report, 97% of Indian organizations face data management challenges even though majority of these organizations claim they are prepared for the transformation that AI will bring in the next 5 years. For data to be truly effective, it must be near the applications and services that rely on it for efficient processing and analysis. AI integration across all levels of an organization will be essential to unlock the full potential of data, driving growth, optimizing productivity, enhancing experiences, and fostering innovation. By integrating AI at every stage, organizations can accelerate innovation more rapidly than ever and Dell Technologies’ ecosystem is the catalyst to enable this change. Access to models and technologies can drive global progress and problem-solving, developing an ‘innovation engine’ that fuels a holistic growth including individual developers, startups, public sector entities, and enterprises alike. Open ecosystems democratize access across the tech landscape, fostering new AI breakthroughs and providing businesses with enhanced innovation and flexibility. This will enable growth in a secure, scalable, and innovative environment. On the occasion of AI Appreciation Day, Dell Technologies underscores the importance of AI as an industry game-changer which will bring a plethora of opportunities to Indian businesses. To seize the competitive advantage of AI, India Inc. will first need to apply AI to their own private data. To do this they need secure, full-stack solutions: Ad-hoc solutions may not work at scale for AI and GenAI. By partnering with Dell, businesses can confidently advance their GenAI initiatives, knowing they have our support every step of the way. Our expertise in GenAI and its underlying hardware and software is extensive. We provide the largest suite of full-stack solutions to support the entire lifecycle, along with services for strategy, implementation, adoption, and scaling Generative AI solutions across the organization.”

Mr. Sameer Kanodia, MD & CEO of Lumina Datamatics

“At Lumina Datamatics, we recognize the transformative potential of artificial intelligence as part of our comprehensive approach to advancing the digital revolution. By integrating AI into our services, we enhance our ability to deliver innovative, efficient, and scalable solutions tailored to our clients’ evolving needs. We prioritize continuous learning and development, with our research and development team constantly exploring new AI technologies to stay ahead of industry trends. While AI is a significant part of our strategy, it is one of many tools we use to drive progress. Our commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering superior value ensures that Lumina Datamatics remains a leader in the digital revolution, continuously evolving to meet the needs of our clients.”

Mr. Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder, School Diary

“Large scale offline examinations are becoming outdated. Competitive exams like the IIT, SAT, CAT, GRE, and GMAT are now mostly digital, conducted online or as computer-based tests. These are simpler to administer and easier to grade than traditional pen-and-paper exams. However, digital exams present logistical challenges. Exam authorities must decide on the devices candidates will use and ensure the integrity of the exams at scale. Large exams like the IIT or CAT can afford preconfigured devices for testing. Schools face similar needs, particularly for higher classes requiring frequent assessments. However, they often lack the infrastructure and devices for large-scale, simultaneous exams. They rely on the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) model, where students use their own devices, sometimes from home, which makes manual proctoring difficult.AI-proctored examination solutions address these challenges. Schools can conduct numerous exams anytime while ensuring fairness. Students benefit by taking exams from home and at convenient times, maintaining equal opportunities as those taking exams in person. AI proctored exams also decentralizes the examination process, allowing schools to offer realistic exam practice frequently, while ensuring fairness. We at School Diary are thrilled with how this AI proctored examination solution that we have developed, benefits all parties involved.”

Mr. Sreejith AR, Global Head of Middleware Data Product & Services, Head of Creation Platform & Shared Services – APAC

“In an era where one-size-fits-all no longer cuts it, travelers crave unique experiences. Gen AI is today solving this by providing hyper-personalized search results to real-time recommendations, unlocking a new era of travel. At Amadeus, we are leveraging Gen AI to make the experience of travel better, for everyone, everywhere. We are empowering travel providers and sellers worldwide, to enable them to deliver smarter, more personalized travel experiences to their customers. Our APIs empower travel innovators to develop AI-based applications that not only innovate with new features but also introduce disruptive business models, fundamentally reshaping the travel experience. For instance, our Cytric solution offers conversational flight search, allowing travelers to book trips in natural language and inquire about travel policies and costs effortlessly. Amadeus Hey! builds brand loyalty post-trip through smart campaign management, keeping travelers inspired and engaged. In fact, AI’s impact extends beyond travel enhancements; it revolutionizes customer support by automating responses, providing instant and accurate information, thereby enhancing satisfaction and reducing the workload on support teams.

Looking ahead, AI-powered customer service promises heightened empathy and efficiency, establishing unprecedented standards in customer experience across the industry. AI brings transformative services to travelers’ fingertips, facilitating smarter choices, stress-free journeys, and seamless experiences. At Amadeus, we extend AI’s benefits not only to our customers but also integrate AI tools like Copilot to empower our employees, unlocking their full creative and productive potential. At Amadeus, we ignite a culture of relentless innovation and unparalleled efficiency that will transform the travel industry.”

Mr. Karthik Rajaram, Area Vice President and General Manager, India, Elastic

“As India’s digital economy rapidly expands, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seen significant growth, redefining the country’s technological capabilities and social impact. From simplifying mundane tasks to solving complex global challenges, AI has seamlessly integrated into various aspects of our personal and work lives, driving efficiency and innovation and revolutionizing industries.

Among the various applications of AI, Search AI stands out as a game-changer. Taking the precision of search and the intelligence of AI, Elastic has helped many organizations interact with and derive value from their data, to get answers that are faster, smarter, and more efficient.

In healthcare, it is helping medical professionals quickly access critical patient information, research studies, and treatment plans, enabling better diagnosis and care. In business, it is empowering companies to swiftly uncover actionable insights from vast data pools, enhancing decision-making, customer service, and operational efficiency. Additionally, it assists IT and security teams in real-time threat identification and helps businesses offer more targeted customer support.

Yet, as we celebrate AI and its achievements, it is also crucial to emphasize our responsibility in ensuring its ethical application. Elastic is deeply committed to AI’s ethical development and deployment, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and fairness. Our vision is to harness the power of Search AI while preventing biases and ensuring equitable benefits for everyone.

On this AI Appreciation Day, let us celebrate the extraordinary advancements in AI technology and the positive impact it has on our lives. Let us commend the innovators and visionaries who make these advancements possible. At Elastic, we are thrilled to be part of this journey, transforming how the world searches, accesses, and interacts with data.”

Mr. Rubal Sahni, Area Vice President & Country Manager India, Confluent

“At Confluent, we’re at the forefront of the AI revolution, witnessing firsthand how this transformative technology is reshaping our world. As we celebrate AI Appreciation Day, we’re reminded of the incredible potential AI holds to solve complex problems, drive innovation, and improve lives across the globe. India, with its rich talent pool and innovative spirit, is emerging as a powerhouse in AI adoption and development.



The key to unlocking AI’s full potential lies in the lifeblood of this technology: data. We believe that by democratizing access to real-time, high-quality data, we can accelerate AI innovation and create a future where intelligent systems seamlessly enhance our daily lives. This is why Confluent is seen as the solution for AI and the data streaming platform of choice. Our mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge data streaming capabilities that fuel AI development and deployment, ensuring that no brilliant idea is held back by data limitations.



As we look to the future, we must foster a culture that embraces both AI and the data infrastructure that supports it. This means not only investing in AI technologies but also in platforms like Confluent that enable real-time data access and integration. By building a foundation of seamless, reliable data streams, we’re creating an environment where AI can thrive and deliver unprecedented value.



Today, we call on businesses, educators, and policymakers to recognize the critical role of data streaming in the AI ecosystem. Let’s commit to building a future where AI is not just a tool, but a trusted partner in driving progress. By nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and investing in robust data infrastructure, we can ensure that India remains at the forefront of the global AI revolution.



On this AI Appreciation Day, let’s celebrate the incredible achievements in AI thus far and look forward with excitement to the endless possibilities that lie ahead. With Confluent as the backbone of AI data management, we can harness the power of AI and data streaming to create a smarter, more efficient, and more inclusive world for generations to come.”

Mr.Mitesh Jain, Regional Vice President – India, Akamai Technologies

“AI’s integration into IT operations has had a profound impact by driving innovation and efficiency, fundamentally transforming how businesses operate. This has been revolutionizing the IT industry by automating a broad spectrum of tasks, from basic data entry to complex software coding. This paradigm shift has enhanced efficiency and fostered innovation, empowering IT companies to deliver more sophisticated and intelligent solutions. By integrating AI, companies can now streamline operations, cut costs, and deliver higher-quality services. This transformation has become crucial for maintaining competitiveness in a global market increasingly dominated by advanced technologies.

To adapt, the industry must embrace AI-driven changes, foster collaborations with AI startups and invest in reskilling its workforce. At Akamai, we leverage AI to enhance security, optimize performance, and deliver seamless digital experiences. Our AI-driven solutions, such as advanced threat detection and the Guardicore AI Chatbot, underscore our commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the IT industry’s transformation. As we celebrate AI’s contributions, Akamai remains steadfast in pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable with AI, continuously innovating to deliver secure, reliable, and high-performance digital experiences.”

Mr. Jayaprakash Nair, Senior Engineering Leader – Data Science at Altimetrik

“AI has swiftly transformed from a futuristic concept to a tangible force, driving innovation and efficiency across various industries. According to a report by IBM, 59% of Indian enterprises have implemented AI, the highest percentage among the surveyed countries. This widespread adoption highlights AI’s growing prowess and impact on business operations and strategy.

A significant development in AI’s evolution is its verticalization, where AI solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of different industries. For example, AI is revolutionizing sectors like healthcare with predictive diagnostics, retail with optimized supply chains, and manufacturing with enhanced precision through automation. This targeted application of AI ensures that implementations are highly relevant and practical, driving substantial value and fostering industry-specific advancements.

Organizations must leverage AI beyond generative capabilities, encompassing Discriminative AI, Rules-based AI, and Casual AI to deliver comprehensive, industry-specific solutions. Strategic implementation of AI allows organizations to combine AI with data quality and agile practices to maximize business value. This forward-thinking approach ensures that AI exceeds the specific needs of each industry, fostering a new era of digital business.”

Mr.Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director – Growth, Agora

“AI is transforming business operations across industries, and the B2B sector is no exception. It goes beyond just driving efficiency and automating tasks. In real-time communication, AI enhances user experiences through natural interactions, like voice recognition and personalized content delivery. This effectively breaks down global communication barriers. Just imagine the possibilities – seamless video conferencing with real-time language translation, fostering collaboration across borders and languages. This is the exciting present and even more exciting future of B2B communication, powered by AI integration with platforms like Agora. As AI continues to evolve, we can expect even greater innovation and efficiencies across industries. Imagine AI-powered assistants summarizing key points during meetings or generating real-time transcripts with sentiment analysis. The possibilities are endless, and Agora is at the forefront of bringing this future to reality.”

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

“AI is not just a technological advancement; it’s a transformative force reshaping enterprises and economies, especially in India. By streamlining processes and enhancing decision-making, AI is unlocking new opportunities and driving growth across industries. For Indian enterprises, regardless of size of operations, AI is a game-changer, enabling them to expand their reach, improve customer relationships, and compete on a global scale. MSMEs have an added benefit as AI empowers them to operate more efficiently and strategically, overcoming resource limitations and enhancing their competitiveness.

Beyond business, AI stands as a great equalizer, providing access to vital information and resources, thus levelling the playing field for all. As we celebrate AI Appreciation Day, let’s recognize the profound impact AI is having on the Indian economy and its promise to uplift humanity, driving us towards a more equitable and prosperous future.”

Ms. Vasanthi Ramesh, VP – Engineering, NetApp India

“For Indian enterprises, the adoption of AI in the past year has been particularly transformative. According to NetApp’s 2024 Cloud Complexity Report, nearly 70% of businesses in India are already leveraging AI to gain competitive advantages. With this trend of AI adoption comes the massive undertaking of efficient, adaptable, and secure data management. As businesses strive to harness the power of their data to drive innovation and operational efficiency, Intelligent Data Infrastructure (IDI) becomes indispensable. With the right data infrastructure, Indian companies can unlock significant value from their data, accelerating growth and staying ahead in the global market.

AI, along with IDI, is enabling Indian enterprises to streamline their data processes, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making capabilities. This not only drives productivity and innovation but also strengthens India’s standing in AI adoption globally.

On AI Appreciation Day, we recognize that as AI continues to reshape the business landscape, Indian enterprises are set to flourish, leveraging cutting-edge IDI solutions to drive the economy forward.”

Mr. Neelesh Kripalani, Chief Technology Officer, Clover Infotech

“On AI Appreciation Day, we recognize the transformative power of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing enterprise operations and enhancing customer experiences. As the CTO of an IT solutions company, I have witnessed how AI acts as a catalyst for innovation and efficiency. By leveraging AI, including the advanced capabilities of Generative AI (GenAI), enterprises can access real-time insights, thereby enhancing decision-making, personalizing the customer journey, improving data security, and offering real value to stakeholders. As we look to the future, the potential of AI to drive unprecedented growth and redefine industry standards is boundless. Our commitment is to stay at the forefront of this technological evolution, guide our clients to harness AI’s full potential and shape a smarter, more connected world.”

Mr. Deekshith Marla, Co-founder of Arya.ai, an Aurionpro Solutions company

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping the financial services landscape with its transformative skills. AI isn’t just a tool anymore; it’s a catalyst for innovation that’s revolutionizing how we approach banking and fintech. Joining hands with Aurionpro Solutions, is allowing us to witness how AI can enhance operational efficiency, strengthen fraud detection, and deliver personalized customer experiences for the banking and fintech space. Our AI-driven solutions are enabling financial institutions to make more accurate decisions, automate complex processes, and stay ahead in regulatory compliance. As we look to the future, we’re excited about AI’s potential to further democratize financial services, making them more accessible, secure, and tailored to individual needs. AI Appreciation Day reminds us that we’re not just developing technology – we’re shaping the future of finance.”

