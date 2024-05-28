AI PC World Leader MSI wins COMPUTEX 2024 Best Choice Golden Award

- Advertisement -

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024, the largest B2B PC exhibition in Asia, will run from June 4 to June 7. The winners of 2024 Best Choice Awards were unveiled. Winning 5 prestigious awards, MSI stood out as the solid winner over more than 500 competitors. MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo Slim AI Laptop wins “Golden Award” as each category will only have one golden award winner selected; MSI Claw Gaming Handheld, MSI GeForce RTX™ 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION Graphics Card, and MSI Modern AM273Q Series All-in-One PCwin “Category Awards”; and MSI Cubi NUC Series Mini PC wins newly established “Sustainable Tech Special Award”, again proving MSI a world leader in AI PC, content creation and gaming.

Mr. Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI.

“We are grateful for the recognition from the COMPUTEX jury. We also want to extend our special thanks to our partners and users for their continuous trust and support. MSI has been dedicated to integrating the latest AI technologies and innovative concepts into our products, striving to provide the best user experience. These awards not only acknowledge our past achievements but also serve as an incentive for our future AI PC development. We will continue to uphold the principles of innovation and excellence, constantly improving product quality and service levels, and bringing more groundbreaking technologies and solutions to the industry,” says Mr. Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI.

Golden Award: MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo Slim AI Laptop

MSI Prestige 16 is the industry’s only 16-inch laptop that integrates exceptional mobility, security, and connectivity. Weighing just 1.5 kg, it is over 30% lighter than similar-sized models, significantly enhancing portability. Battery life is a crucial factor in determining mobility; the Prestige 16 is equipped with the industry’s largest 99.9Wh battery, providing up to 19 hours of battery life. Combined with its ultra-lightweight body, it is considered the most mobile 16-inch laptop. Targeted at professionals and business users, the Prestige 16 also offers excellent security features. It is equipped with a physical TPM chip, providing hardware-level file encryption protection. The Prestige 16 also uniquely includes Tobii Aware anti-screen peeping service and integrated dual Windows authentication with facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, making it the most secure 16-inch laptop in the industry.

Category Award: MSI Claw Gaming Handheld

MSI Claw, a groundbreaking handheld gaming device that marks a new era in portable gaming experiences. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and featuring Intel® XeSS technology, ensuring a smooth and immersive gameplay experience even on AAA titles. Its robust HyperFlow cooling system and a large 53Wh battery, coupled with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, make it an exceptional handheld gaming device for gamers. The Claw also supports the MSI APP Player, expanding gaming options to include both Windows and Android mobile games. Ergonomically designed, the Claw fits comfortably in various hand sizes, enhancing the gaming experience. It features a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring a visually stunning and responsive gaming environment. In summary, MSI’s Claw is a groundbreaking addition to the gaming world, offering unparalleled portable gaming with its advanced technology, ergonomic design, and powerful performance features.

Category Award: MSI GeForce RTX™ 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION Graphics Card

MSI SUPRIM FUZION is an innovative all-in-one hybrid liquid-cooled graphics cards that combines the convenient installation process of air cooling with the thermal properties of water cooling. It offers innovative solutions to meet users’ demands for high performance, efficient heat dissipation, easy installation, and driving evolving AI applications. This graphics card is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 series GPU and features MSI’s patented liquid-cooling design that enhances overall graphics card performance. The short pipe waterway is specially design to increase pressure for improved water circulation. A low-profile pump allows more clearance within the cooler for airflow and the micro fin copper base effectively captures heat from the GPU. With three additional reservoirs, SUPRIM FUZION offers approximately 18% more coolant capacity compared to standard radiators, improving water circulation capability. The radiator is designed with denser fins on the cool stream section and sparser fins on the heat dissipation section for improved heat exchange. Air is pushed by fans with unique grooved blades that reduce abnormal vibrations and dampen noise. Together these innovative technologies allow SUPRIM FUZION to push forward the possibilities of advanced cooling to elevate gaming experiences and empower AI-centric tasks with efficiency and performance.

Category Award: MSI Modern AM273Q AI Series All-in-One PC

MSI Modern AM273Q AI Series All-in-One PC, featuring a 27″ IPS WQHD pane and the Intel® AI boost NPU, has been awarded the Best Choice Award of COMPUTEX 2024. This PC is designed with several innovative features and an eco-friendly design. The Modern AM273Q AI series is certified by EPEAT Silver and is made with PCR (Post-consumer Recycled) plastic materials and eco-friendly packaging. The exclusive Power Meter app supports a one-click power-saving button, carbon emissions, and energy cost calculation, enabling users to work with better energy efficiency. The EyesErgo technology protects users’ eyes with an ergonomic stand design option. The MSI Instant Display technology with Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI-in can make the Modern ＡM273Q AI series function as a monitor without booting up. It also supports a quadruple display and has a card reader to enhance productivity. The built-in Full HD retractable webcam provides enhanced privacy for users. The easy maintenance design makes it convenient for users to upgrade the 2.5″ HDD/SSD. The Modern AM273Q AI series is perfect for eco-conscious users who demand exceptional performance and enables users to do more with less.

Sustainable Tech Special Award: MSI Cubi NUC Series Mini PC

MSI Cub NUC 1MG and MSI Cubi NUC 13MQG series Mini PC have won the Sustainable Tech Award at COMPUTEX 2024 and Red Dot Award 2024 for being compact, energy-efficient, and FSC sustainable packing design and EPEAT Silver certification design. It is made with PCR (Post-consumer Recycled) plastic materials and is also designed to reduce waste by using a recycled molded pulp tray packing design. The award-winning Cubi series boasts several innovative features to enhance productivity with eco-friendly design, for example, it has an exclusive Power Meter app that supports a one-click power saving button, carbon emissions, and energy cost calculation. The Mini PC also supports a quadruple display with Thunderbolt 4, and it features the exclusive MSI Power Link. This allows the power button of MSI-selected monitors to turn on the Cubi NUC, making it convenient for users who want to mount it behind a monitor. Furthermore, the Cubi NUC series includes dual 2.5G LANs and DDR5 memory and the Cubi NUC 13MQG supports the vPro technology, which provides a smoother user experience with a security enhancement design. The Cubi NUC series is a testament to MSI’s commitment to environmental responsibility and technological innovation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

