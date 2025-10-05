AI-Native Clouds Redefine Enterprise GenAI Infrastructure in Asia/Pacific – IDC

- Advertisement -

According to an IDC report, AI-Optimized Cloud Infrastructure in Asia/Pacific: The Rise of AI-Native Providers, IDC expects that global investment in AI inference infrastructure will surpass training infrastructure by the end of 2025, underscoring the growing strategic importance of AI-native cloud providers in enabling enterprise-grade Generative AI (GenAI).

According to IDC’s latest research, the adoption of GenAI across Asia/Pacific is accelerating at scale:

25% of enterprises have already moved, or are planning to move, AI and data workloads to sovereign clouds .

have already moved, or are planning to move, AI and data workloads to . 65% of organizations are expected to operate more than 50 GenAI use cases in production by 2025 .

are expected to operate . 26% of enterprises are projected to exceed 100 production use cases within the same timeframe.

These adoption patterns are driving enterprises to prioritize GPU-first, low-latency, and compliance-ready AI-Native Cloud platforms that meet both performance and regulatory requirements.

Ms. Deepika Giri, Associate Vice President, IDC Asia/Pacific

“The rise of GenAI and AI agents is transforming a once-linear stack into a dynamic ecosystem, reshaping infrastructure demand and redefining roles across the tech landscape,” said Ms. Deepika Giri, head of research, Asia/Pacific. “AI-native cloud providers are emerging as essential partners for enterprises seeking to operationalize GenAI.”

Specialized AI-Native Cloud providers are setting the pace with differentiated strategies:

GMI Cloud , an NVIDIA Reference Platform Partner in Asia/Pacific, offers access to the latest GPU architectures with a proprietary AI Inference Engine designed for ultra-low latency and elastic scalability, addressing needs from real-time inference to sovereign cloud compliance .

, an NVIDIA Reference Platform Partner in Asia/Pacific, offers access to the latest GPU architectures with a proprietary designed for ultra-low latency and elastic scalability, addressing needs from to . CoreWeave delivers scale with GPU-as-a-Service for large model workloads.

delivers scale with for large model workloads. Nebius emphasizes domain-specific deployments with advanced GPU clusters.

emphasizes with advanced GPU clusters. Lambda Labs focuses on GPU-intensive services optimized for energy efficiency.

As GenAI adoption accelerates, enterprises will require infrastructure partners that deliver both performance and resilience. Providers, as mentioned above, demonstrate how AI-native clouds are bridging the gap between raw compute and enterprise-ready deployment, enabling Asia/Pacific businesses to innovate securely and at scale.

IDC forecasts that global investment in inference infrastructure will surpass training infrastructure by the end of 2025, highlighting the strategic importance of AI-native cloud providers in shaping the next phase of enterprise AI.

