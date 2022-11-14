AI/ML Boosts IT Infrastructure Management and Monitoring for Better Operations Efficiency

- Advertisement - -

Mr. Ganesh Kumar, Solutions Architect, EverestIMS Technologies

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly being used to boost the efficiency of IT infrastructure management and monitoring. By automating tasks and providing real-time insights, AI and ML can help IT professionals improve the performance of their systems and avoid potential issues

The potential benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are well known. The question is how to leverage these technologies to improve IT infrastructure management. In many cases, AI and ML can be used to automate tasks that are currently being done manually. It can free up resources to be used for other tasks. For example, AI can be used to monitor and manage server performance. It can help identify issues before they cause problems. ML can then be used to predict future capacity needs and make recommendations for changes to the infrastructure. In addition, AI and ML can improve the accuracy of monitoring and reporting tools, reducing the number of false positives and improving the system’s overall efficiency. Finally, AI and ML can be used to create virtual assistants that can help with tasks such as provisioning new servers or troubleshooting issues. It can further improve the efficiency of the IT infrastructure. Overall, AI and ML can have a significant impact on IT infrastructure management. By automating tasks and improving accuracy, these technologies can help to improve operational efficiency. In detail, we will explore the various benefits of incorporating AI/ ML-enabled systems in business.

How can AI/ ML boost operations in business?

AI/ ML can help with a lot of things when it comes to infrastructure management and IT operations. For example, it can help with predictive maintenance, which can help prevent issues before they happen. It can also help with traffic management and optimizing resources. For instance:

How you can benefit from AI/ML in your enterprise

Move from proactive to predictive

AI/ML can help move an organization from a proactive to a predictive state by providing a real-time view of the entire IT environment, detecting issues early, and providing recommendations for remediation. Additionally, it can also help reduce MTTR and improve SLAs.

Detect anomalies which usually go unnoticed

AI/ML platforms use data from multiple IT data sources, including monitoring, logging, and performance data, to detect anomalies. These anomalies are caused by hardware or software failures, configuration changes, or user errors. AI platforms use ML algorithms to detect anomalies, including clustering, outlier detection, and time-series analysis. Once an anomaly is detected, the AIOps platform can generate an alert sent to the appropriate IT staff.

Discovery of hidden relationships between discrete systems and processes

Applying big data analytics and ML to IT operations data helps discover hidden relationships between discrete systems and processes, and all the variables. AI/ML helps identify and diagnose problems in real-time to predict and prevent future issues. In addition, they also provide valuable insights into the behavior of systems and processes, which can be used to improve the design of future systems.

AI-driven capacity planning

Traditional capacity planning methods are often based on intuition and experience, which can lead to errors in judgement. On the other hand, AI can provide a more objective and data-driven approach to capacity planning. By analyzing past patterns and trends, AI can help businesses make more accurate predictions about future demand. This enables companies to utilize their resources better and avoid over- or under-capacity. In addition to improving accuracy, AI can help businesses save time and money on capacity planning. By automating the process, enterprises can free up resources that can be better spent on other tasks. AI can also help enterprises to keep track of a more significant number of variables and identify patterns that go unnoticed by a human workforce.

Enhanced performance monitoring and service delivery

Predictive analytics driven by AI helps forecast the use of resources and performance issues. AI/ ML and automation can make it easier for the service desk by assessing the patterns of support tickets, usage, and customer interaction. It enables anomaly detection and identifies the problems to fix issues proactively.

Improved productivity and ROI

Enterprises see improvements by decreasing the Mean Time to Repair (MTR), eliminating outages with predictive insights, and removing repetitive manual tasks with automation. AI helps optimize the team’s overall capacity with increased output and cost reduction.

Enable digital transformation

Enterprises from all industries are transitioning to digital-first operations. AI/ML adds business value with a digital solution that reduces time and labor leaving your teams to focus on other business areas, including innovation and expansion. It also enables end-to-end visibility into an enterprise’s applications and infrastructure.

Positive disruptive force

AI is disrupting IT operations management like never before. The technology in AIOps takes system availability and performance to a new level regardless of the complexity of operations.

Enhanced customer experience

AI/ML offers real-time insights from customer activity and predictive analytics that enable data-driven decisions. Understanding customers’ trends help product and service delivery, leading to a richer customer experience.

To conclude

AI and ML are proven technologies for IT infrastructure management and monitoring. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will become even more powerful and essential for efficient and effective IT operations.

AI and ML have been gaining traction in the IT industry due to their ability to boost operational efficiency. By using AI, automation, and Big Data, you get vital insights that help organizations improve their overall performance. In particular, AI/ ML can be used to improve IT infrastructure management and monitoring. By automating tasks such as server provisioning and monitoring, AI/ML can help to free up time for IT staff so that they can focus on more strategic tasks. In addition, AI/ML can be used to provide insights into the performance of IT systems, identify potential issues, and recommend solutions. By using AI/ML to improve IT infrastructure management and monitoring, organizations can achieve significant improvements in their operational efficiency.

