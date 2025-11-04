AI Meets Silicon – Quest Global Delivers Faster, Smarter, and Efficient Semiconductor Solutions

- Advertisement -

Quest Global, the world’s largest independent pure-play engineering services company, announced the release of its latest whitepaper, “Engineering Semiconductor Chips That Think and Learn”, authored by its Semiconductor Vertical leaders. The paper highlights how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the design and manufacturing of semiconductors while driving the development of specialized architectures built for AI workloads.

The semiconductor industry stands at a critical inflection point. Traditional chip design methodologies are reaching their limits just as demand soars for processors capable of learning, adapting, and operating in real time.

The whitepaper outlines how AI is accelerating this transition from conventional von Neumann processors to neuromorphic designs and domain-specific accelerators reshaping the future of computing.

Key Insights from the Whitepaper:

AI-driven design and smart manufacturing are enabling faster convergence, higher yields, and first-pass silicon success. Key client successes include:

Automotive AI hardware platform: Co-developed an ADAS and autonomous driving ECU, reducing development time by 40%.

AI-enhanced SoC design: Implemented AI-driven RTL verification for a 7 nm consumer electronics SoC, achieving 30% faster design convergence.

Verification & first-pass silicon: Reduced verification cycles by 25% for a networking chip company with AI accelerators.

High-performance AI chipset: Integrated 150 IP blocks with low-power design strategies for improved chip efficiency.

Yield optimization: Applied AI-driven insights to a 16 nm fab, improving yield by 15%.

Mr. Sudipto Das, AVP – Semiconductor Vertical, Quest Global

Speaking on the significance of these findings, Mr. Sudipto Das, AVP – Semiconductor Vertical, Quest Global said, “The convergence of AI and semiconductor design represents one of the most transformative shifts in the industry. AI is no longer just a workload but an enabler of how we design, manufacture, and validate chips. At Quest Global, our Silicon-to-Systems-to-Cloud expertise positions us to help clients build intelligent, safe, and efficient semiconductor solutions that will define the next decade.”

Adding to this, Mr. Avi Seegehalli, AVP – Semiconductor Vertical, Quest Global said, “Engineering chips that can think and learn requires reimagining the design and verification process end-to-end. AI-powered tools, smart fabs, and safety-first architectures are opening new possibilities for clients across automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and hi-tech. This whitepaper captures not only where the industry is headed but also how Quest Global is helping partners lead that journey.”

