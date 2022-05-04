- Advertisement -

The combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, or the AI cloud, is an emerging concept in enterprise software architecture. It addresses the current demands and challenges of storing and processing high-volume data, build and run algorithms in the cloud, integrate advanced machine learning services.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing are at the center of most enterprise solutions today. Individually, the two technologies have evolved to support businesses in handling large data volumes, structuring their IT infrastructure, and accelerating processes and operations. The AI cloud is the natural progression of the technologies, wherein AI is deployed within the cloud environment to enhance decision intelligence while reducing costs.

Benefits of AI & Cloud Computing

• Intelligent automation: With the integration of AI and cloud, barriers to enterprise-wide adoption of intelligent automation are removed. AI cloud drives the hyper-automation needs in the face of accelerating digital transformation plans. This allows enterprises to smoothly transition from discrete automation tools to a highly connected automation platform.

• Deeper Insights: Organizing, managing, analysing, and using data at scale is a challenge for enterprises. The convergence of AI and cloud helps enterprises understand vast volumes of data and consume it as actionable insights, such as risk prediction/detection or new business opportunities.

• Increased security: big data brings in several security and privacy risks that could negatively impact any business. AI helps enterprises with an intelligent data security layer that can self-analyse, predict, and respond to threats in real-time. Its self-learning model allows the cloud to detect anomalies quicker and efficiently.

• Lower costs: Most cloud services provide a pay-as-you-use payment model. For enterprises considering the upfront costs of AI cloud it is a tremendous cost saving over traditional infrastructure, such as managing on-site data centers.

AI Cloud Change

The AI cloud is a game changer in our data-driven world. The on-going COVID crisis shifted the gears on cloud adoption. Unlike traditional AI analytical models, the AI cloud enables extensive data management at high capacity without the need for physical servers. With the inclusion of AI, businesses can improve resource management with infrastructure optimization, fault management with self-management models, and load balancing with interconnected neural networks.

An AI Cloud solves both of these challenges, making it easier for organizations to roll-out AI to every business unit and build it into the fabric of day-to-day operations. AI Clouds offer technology across the AI lifecycle, including making features, models, and apps, operating and monitoring them, and sharing them across the organization. Technologies that support the end-to-end AI lifecycle are called AI platforms. When these platforms are available in high-scale and elastic environments they are referred to as AI Clouds.

AI Clouds can be managed by customers or the AI vendors themselves. When the environment is managed by customers, they are often referred to as “Hybrid Cloud” environments. The customer can operate the AI Cloud on their infrastructure of choice, either on-premises, private cloud, hybrid cloud, or public cloud. Customers manage the infrastructure, scale, elasticity, reliability, and security of the environment.

Despite the benefits, the AI cloud model is still in its infancy. Enterprises are hesitant to take the plunge owing to technology integration challenges, and lack of skilled professionals. As cloud computing continues to dominate the tech industry, it is time businesses start exploring the capabilities of AI and cloud computing together.

