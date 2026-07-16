AI Appreciation Day 2026 – Industry Leaders Share Their Vision for a Responsible AI Future

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AI Appreciation Day, being observed on July 16, 2026, celebrates the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on businesses and society. From cybersecurity and digital infrastructure to enterprise solutions and MSMEs, NCN brings leaders’ insights on building a secure, responsible, and AI-powered future.

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director at Quick Heal Technologies

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director at Quick Heal Technologies

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the nervous system of Digital India. As AI transforms how we work, learn, and innovate, it is also reshaping the cyber threat landscape. Our latest India Cyber Threat Report 2026 highlights how AI-assisted phishing, identity compromise, and data integrity attacks are accelerating, with social engineering emerging as one of the most effective attack vectors. This makes responsible, transparent, and well-governed AI not just an innovation imperative, but a national cybersecurity imperative.

At Quick Heal Technologies Limited, we believe AI should strengthen trust, not compromise it. That belief drives our AI-first cybersecurity innovations, from our patented GoDeep.AI technology to solutions that help combat digital fraud, protect personal data, and defend organisations against external threats such as impersonation and brand abuse. As regulations like the DPDP Act raise the bar for data protection, AI will play an increasingly important role in helping organisations stay secure and compliant.

On this AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate not just what AI can do, but how responsibly we choose to build and use it. The true measure of AI is not how intelligent it becomes, but how effectively it protects people, businesses, and the digital future we are all creating together.”

Mr. Ravindra Singh, Managing Director, Delcom Telesystems

Mr. Ravindra Singh, Managing Director, Delcom Telesystems

“World AI Appreciation Day is a timely reminder that the true value of artificial intelligence lies not in the technology itself, but in its ability to solve real-world challenges across critical infrastructure sectors. In India’s power transmission and distribution ecosystem, where reliability, resilience, and operational continuity are paramount, AI is increasingly becoming a strategic capability rather than an emerging trend.

As utilities accelerate investments in smart grids, digital substations, and modernized infrastructure, they are managing more distributed and interconnected environments than ever before. This calls for systems that can do more than simply record or report incidents after they occur.

AI is helping drive this shift from reactive operations to predictive intelligence. AI-powered video analytics, anomaly detection, edge computing, and intelligent monitoring are enabling utilities to identify potential security threats, equipment failures, and operational disruptions before they escalate into larger incidents. The result is improved situational awareness, faster response times, and more resilient infrastructure.

At Delcom Telesystems, we view AI as an enabler that strengthens the convergence of surveillance, networking, cybersecurity, and operational technologies into a unified infrastructure ecosystem. The organizations that embrace AI-driven intelligence today will be better positioned to build the secure, resilient, and future-ready power networks that India’s growth ambitions demand.”

Mr. Parag Khurana, Country Manager, India, Barracuda Networks

Mr. Parag Khurana, Country Manager, India, Barracuda Networks

“On AI Appreciation Day, organisations should celebrate not only the possibilities AI creates, but also the steps needed to use it responsibly. Sustainable AI success will depend on treating security, governance and innovation as complementary priorities rather than competing objectives.

Employees are often the first to identify opportunities for AI, bringing new tools into workflows long before formal policies are established. This reflects genuine enthusiasm for innovation, but it can also create blind spots around data protection, compliance and risk management. The challenge is not preventing the use of AI, but ensuring its use aligns with organisational and regulatory requirements.

Forward-looking organisations are responding by developing practical frameworks for responsible AI adoption. This includes understanding which AI tools are being used, setting clear expectations for employees and ensuring sensitive data remains protected. When governance supports innovation rather than restricting it, businesses can create a culture where AI delivers value without introducing unnecessary risk.”

Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group Chief Technology Officer, STL

Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group Chief Technology Officer, STL

“AI Appreciation Day is a reminder that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the digital infrastructure landscape. As AI models become larger and more sophisticated, the demand for high-performance, low-latency, and energy-efficient AI data centres is growing at an unprecedented pace. These facilities are becoming the backbone of the AI economy, enabling the compute, storage, and connectivity required to power next-generation applications and services.

At STL, we are helping enable this transformation by building the optical connectivity and digital infrastructure solutions that support the evolving needs of AI-driven data centres. From high-capacity fibre networks and data centre cabling to advanced connectivity solutions, our focus is on ensuring seamless data movement, scalability, and operational efficiency across increasingly complex AI environments.

As organisations accelerate their AI ambitions, success will depend not only on the intelligence of the models but also on the strength of the infrastructure that supports them. The future of AI will be built on resilient, scalable, and sustainable networks, and we are committed to enabling that foundation for enterprises and economies worldwide.”

Mr. Brijesh Agarwal, CEO, Busy Infotech

Mr. Brijesh Agarwal, CEO, Busy Infotech

“The real promise of AI for India’s MSMEs is not making a small business operate like a large enterprise. It is to remove repetitive work and make complex decisions easier, without taking control away from them. In accounting, AI can help surface errors before they become penalties, suggest the next step in a filing, simplify voucher posting, and make compliance workflows easier to navigate, so a business owner spends less time reacting to problems and more time running the business.

However, adoption will depend on trust. Small businesses need AI that is accurate, explainable, secure and affordable, not a black box making financial decisions on their behalf. At BUSY, our focus is on embedding intelligence into familiar accounting workflows so users gain speed without having to completely change the way they work. AI should support human judgement, not replace it, and its value should ultimately be measured in time saved, errors prevented and better decisions made.”

Mr. Shibu Zacharia, Vice President & Managing Director, Allstate India

Mr. Shibu Zacharia, Vice President & Managing Director, Allstate India

“At Allstate India, we believe AI delivers its greatest value when it is applied with purpose and keeps people at the center of innovation. As we mark AI Appreciation Day and this year’s theme, ‘Responsible AI for a Human-first Future,’ we remain committed to harnessing AI to solve real business challenges, remove friction, and create better customer experiences.

Our teams in India are using advanced AI to improve the customer experience, helping us reimagine how work gets done. As AI takes on more operational work, leadership’s role is shifting too, from managing people to managing systems where humans and AI co-create outcomes. The human role assumes an even greater importance in that picture. It moves to where it matters most, setting direction, mitigating bias, and ensuring these systems meet business standards to build solutions that create lasting value.

By embracing AI responsibly and with purpose, we are helping shape a future where technology empowers our teams to deliver better outcomes.”

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Infotech Ltd.)

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Infotech Ltd.)

“Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the future of security and surveillance by enabling systems to move beyond passive monitoring to intelligent situational awareness. As physical and digital environments become increasingly interconnected, AI is helping transform vast volumes of data into meaningful insights, enabling faster risk detection, quicker response, and more informed decision-making. The next phase of innovation will be defined not only by the capabilities of AI, but by how responsibly it is deployed to enhance safety, strengthen resilience, and build trust. As AI continues to evolve, its greatest impact will lie in augmenting human judgement and creating security ecosystems that are proactive, adaptive, and prepared for emerging challenges.”

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“AI in consumer technology is moving fast, but the brands that will matter are the ones using it to solve real problems rather than win spec sheets. At BenQ, whether it is on-device processing in our interactive displays or intelligent display calibration that responds to the environment around it, the question we always ask is whether the AI is actually making the experience better for the person using it. That discipline is what separates genuine innovation from a marketing claim.

The most important thing about AI is not what it can do in a demo. It is what it does consistently, every day, without the user having to think about it. At BenQ, we have built AI into the core of our products because that is where it creates real value, not as a feature you toggle on, but as the reason the product works better. India’s consumers and institutions are ready for that level of technology. Our job is to make sure it is delivered responsibly and reliably.”

Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Infrastructure Solution Head, Vertiv

Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Infrastructure Solution Head, Vertiv

“On a day meant to celebrate AI’s progress, it’s worth remembering that none of it works without the infrastructure layer underneath. High-density computing puts real strain on power and cooling systems, and getting that right is what actually lets AI scale reliably. This layer determines whether AI adoption holds up outside a lab environment. That’s the foundation we build at Vertiv.”

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

“Most enterprises are no longer asking whether AI works. They’ve seen it work in a pilot. The harder question, and the one that actually determines value, is whether it works reliably across a live business process, month after month, with the same data mess, the same edge cases, and the same regulatory scrutiny that every other system in the enterprise has to survive. That’s a far higher bar than a proof of concept clearing a demo.

Three things separate organisations that get past the pilot stage from those stuck there.

– First, data readiness. AI is only as trustworthy as the data feeding it, and most enterprises underestimate how much foundational work—cleaning, structuring, and governing that data—has to happen before a model can be trusted with a real decision.

– Second, governance that is built in from day one rather than retrofitted after something goes wrong. Governance shouldn’t be the function that slows AI down. Done well, it’s what gives leadership the confidence to deploy at scale, because they know where humans stay in the loop, how decisions are audited, and what happens when the system makes a mistake.

– Third, and this is the mindset shift that matters most, AI has to be treated as a business enabler with an owner and a P&L outcome, not a technology initiative owned by IT in isolation. The enterprises seeing real transformation are the ones where business leaders, not just technologists, are accountable for AI outcomes.

On AI Appreciation Day, the most useful thing we can appreciate about AI isn’t the technology itself. It’s the discipline it’s forcing on enterprises to finally fix the data and governance foundations they should have fixed years ago.”

Mr. Pratap Mane, President & Country Head – India, Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Mr. Pratap Mane, President & Country Head – India, Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming how organisations operate. It is reshaping investment priorities, redefining digital infrastructure and influencing the future competitiveness of industries ranging from manufacturing and healthcare to financial services and logistics. As AI moves from pilots to production, the conversation is shifting from what AI can do to whether the underlying infrastructure is ready to support it at scale.

The next chapter of AI will depend as much on resilient power, scalable compute, high-performance connectivity and sustainable infrastructure as it does on advances in models and applications. Organisations that invest in robust, future-ready digital infrastructure today will be better positioned to accelerate innovation, adapt to changing business needs and scale AI with confidence. At Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), we see this evolution as an opportunity to innovate continuously by developing AI-ready data centres that deliver the performance, sustainability and operational excellence required for the next generation of AI workloads.

AI Appreciation Day is an opportunity to recognise that every advance in AI depends on the infrastructure that powers it, providing the compute, connectivity, resilience and sustainability needed to support AI at scale. The organisations that will achieve the greatest long-term advantage will be those that invest not only in smarter AI, but in the resilient, scalable foundations required to support its continued growth.”

Mr. Tushar Agnihotri, CEO, Route Mobile

Mr. Tushar Agnihotri, CEO, Route Mobile

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a technology conversation; it has become a boardroom imperative. Business leaders today are looking beyond experimentation and focusing on how AI can fundamentally improve decision making, customer engagement and long-term competitiveness. The next phase of AI adoption will be defined by organisations that seamlessly embed intelligence into everyday business interactions, enabling faster decisions, more meaningful customer experiences and greater operational agility.

In communications, AI has the potential to transform every interaction into one that is contextual, proactive and personalised, allowing enterprises to build stronger relationships at scale while maintaining trust and authenticity. However, sustainable value will come not from adopting AI for its own sake, but from deploying it responsibly with robust governance, transparency and human oversight.

As AI continues to reshape industries, leadership will be defined by those who can translate technological innovation into measurable business outcomes while keeping customer trust at the centre of every decision. AI Appreciation Day is a reminder that the greatest impact of AI will not be the intelligence of the technology itself, but the intelligence with which organisations choose to apply it.”

Mr. Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder & CPO, KOGO AI

Mr. Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder & CPO, KOGO AI

“AI Appreciation Day must celebrate what private AI delivers, not just what public AI demonstrates. The rollercoaster of AI innovations has demonstrated that when it gets down to brass tacks, businesses need AI platforms that run real operations without exposing proprietary data to third-party vendors. Private AI changes this equation, which deserves appreciation. When AI is private, it lets a company keep its models, data, and institutional knowledge inside its own infrastructure while agents execute actual work.

This shift is already visible across the industry. Enterprises now deploy agentic systems that read contracts, generate dashboards, and manage cross-team workflows inside infrastructure they control. Analyst work that once took days now finishes in minutes. And all of this can be done privately, which Indian startups have clearly demonstrated.

The industry has to recognize what that shift means. Public AI proved that large models can reason and generate. Private AI proves that enterprises can trust AI enough to hand it real authority over real processes. That trust depends on control over which models run, how data moves, and the audit trail behind every decision an agent makes.

This AI Appreciation Day, it’s important to celebrate the engineers who build guardrails, the governance layers that let a CFO sleep at night while agents touch financial systems, and the shift from AI as a feature to AI as infrastructure that enterprises actually own.

That’s what deserves recognition this year—AI that works for the enterprise, inside the enterprise, on the enterprise’s own terms.”

Mr. Anand Sampath, EVP and Head of AI Innovation Centre, India, Visionet Systems

Mr. Anand Sampath, EVP and Head of AI Innovation Centre, India, Visionet Systems

“This AI Appreciation Day, enterprises need to ask an uncomfortable question: are we getting smarter with AI, or simply getting faster?

Every prompt, correction, and workflow we feed into AI carries institutional knowledge, judgment, and context that form an enterprise’s competitive edge. The critical question is where that learning accumulates and who ultimately benefits from it. Speed alone is no longer enough. The leaders who maximize AI will be those who build a clear trust boundary around their proprietary knowledge, retain control of their learning loop, and keep human judgment in the calls that matter.

At Visionet, we believe enterprises should not invest in AI tools for the sake of adoption; they should invest in measurable AI outcomes, with architectures that compound their intelligence and competitive advantage within the business.

The winners in AI won’t be the fastest adopters. They’ll be the ones who keep their learning loop intact.”

Mr. Sumit Singh, Co- Founder & CEO of DashLoc

Mr. Sumit Singh, Co- Founder & CEO of DashLoc

“National AI Appreciation Day is a celebration of how intelligence is reshaping the way businesses connect, grow, and create value. Every search, every customer interaction, every review, and every digital touchpoint carries insights that often go unnoticed until AI brings them into focus. At DashLoc, that intelligence is applied to help businesses strengthen their online presence, understand customer behavior, make faster decisions, and deliver experiences that build lasting trust. The real promise of AI is not replacing human judgment but giving it greater clarity, speed, and confidence. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the businesses that thrive will be those that transform everyday data into meaningful action and lasting relationships. That is the kind of progress worth recognizing today and every day.”

Mr. Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix Credlix and Cognilix

Mr. Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix Credlix and Cognilix

“Enterprise AI is moving past its first phase, where the value was in automating single tasks inside a function. What is emerging now is more interesting: AI that helps a business decide, not just execute faster. Procurement shows this shift most clearly. It has run on spreadsheets and instinct for decades, even as other functions built proper decision layers years ago. What is genuinely worth appreciating is how quickly that gap is closing, scattered supplier data becoming a decision a buyer can trust, before a deal is signed rather than after. That is the real promise of this moment, not speed for its own sake, but judgment that was missing before.”

Ms. Srividya Kannan, Founder and CEO, Avaali Solutions

Ms. Srividya Kannan, Founder and CEO, Avaali Solutions

“As AI becomes deeply embedded in everyday enterprise workflows, from coding and content creation to finance, procurement and data analysis, the conversation must evolve from simply adopting AI to governing it responsibly. AI is only as effective as the quality of the data it learns from and the governance frameworks that surround it. Clean, trusted and well-governed data is no longer just an IT priority; it is the foundation for ethical, transparent and reliable AI. Organisations that invest in strong data governance today will be better positioned to build AI systems that are accurate, compliant and capable of delivering measurable business outcomes. At Avaali, we believe the future belongs to enterprises that combine intelligent automation with responsible AI, ensuring innovation is driven by trust, accountability and business value.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AI Appreciation Day

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