AI Appreciation Day 2025 – Industry Leaders Share Insights on AI’s Role in Shaping a Smarter Future

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

On AI Appreciation Day 2025, NCN celebrates the remarkable progress of Artificial Intelligence in transforming industries and empowering businesses across India. Featuring exclusive quotes from top industry leaders, we highlight how AI is redefining innovation, enabling smart automation, and shaping a connected, tech-driven future. Let’s hear from the visionaries.

Ms. Vasanthi Ramesh, VP- Engineering and Managing Director, NetApp India

Ms. Vasanthi Ramesh, VP- Engineering and Managing Director, NetApp India

“On AI Appreciation Day, it’s essential to reflect on the transformative role AI continues to play across industries worldwide. With data volumes now far outpacing our human ability to process and respond, AI isn’t just valuable, it’s essential. With the rise of open large language models (LLMs), businesses are navigating an increasingly competitive global landscape for AI leadership. NetApp’s AI Space Race report reveals that this momentum is shared across geographies: 81% of CEO’s and IT executives surveyed highlighted that they are currently piloting or scaling AI initiatives, and 88% believe their organizations are mostly or fully prepared to sustain long-term AI transformation. That said, winning the AI race will require intelligent data strategies and robust infrastructures – supported by agile, secure, and scalable cloud solutions. Regardless of industry, size, or geography, organizations must invest in resilient infrastructure that enables real innovation. Because in the AI Space Race, success will be defined by the ability to turn data into lasting competitive advantage.”

Mr. Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head, Strategic Programmes, Vertiv India

Mr. Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head, Strategic Programmes, Vertiv India

“India’s AI sector is anticipated to contribute around US$400 billion to the national economy by 2030. Today, we celebrate AI for how far it has taken us and for the possibilities it continues to unlock. In India, the transition is evident, organisations that once explored use cases are now deploying AI at scale.

This shift is driving a fundamental transformation in critical digital infrastructure. With some compute racks now exceeding 100 kilowatts and AI training clusters reaching several megawatts, data centres must evolve rapidly to meet unprecedented power and cooling demands. To sustain this momentum, organisations must align their infrastructure strategies with the growing needs of AI.

On AI Appreciation Day, we applaud the benefits and innovation of AI applications to advance healthcare, finance, education, entertainment, and beyond – and at the same time recognize the work happening behind the scenes to strengthen the backbone of innovation, including the chips, power, cooling, and other technologies that are essential for AI to work. Realising the full potential of AI will require more than just algorithms, it will demand reliable, energy-aware foundations that are capable of supporting dynamic workloads. We at Vertiv are always committed to enabling this shift by building infrastructure that is ready for the scale, complexity, and ambition of India’s AI-driven future.”

Mr. Mitesh Jain, Regional Vice President – India, Akamai Technologies

Mr. Mitesh Jain, Regional Vice President – India, Akamai Technologies

“Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries, driving innovation, and shaping how we live and work. From personalized digital experiences to real-time insights, AI is helping organizations reimagine what is possible. However, as AI adoption grows, so do the challenges of securing applications, protecting data, and ensuring consistent performance. The future of AI depends not only on the pace of innovation but also on building strong cybersecurity foundations and resilient cloud infrastructure that enable safe, scalable, and trustworthy AI-driven solutions.

To help businesses realize this potential, it is essential to ensure that AI applications are protected, high-performing, and built for scale. Akamai’s intelligent cloud platform, combined with advanced security solutions such as Firewall for AI, App and API Protector, and edge-powered inference capabilities, empowers enterprises to adopt AI with confidence. As we mark AI Appreciation Day, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI can make possible helping organizations deliver secure, reliable, and seamless digital experiences.”

Mr. Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director – Growth, Agora

Mr. Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director – Growth, Agora

“AI is more than just automation — it is a bridge to deeper human connection. We believe real-time interactions should be intelligent, inclusive, and truly human-centred. Our innovations — like the Conversational AI Engine and the ConvoAI Device Kit — help organizations create seamless voice and video experiences across devices, from phones to wearables.



With ultra-low latency, real-time translation, noise cancellation, intelligent interruption handling, and multi-lingual support, we are not just removing technical barriers — we are making conversations more accessible, empathetic, and meaningful.



Whether it is an AI companion offering emotional support or a virtual assistant helping students learn beyond the classroom, we see AI as a force that connects — not replaces. At Agora, we are proud to shape a future where AI does not just improve communication — it amplifies understanding.”

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

“AI Appreciation Day is an opportunity to reflect on the transformative role artificial intelligence plays in shaping the way we live, work, and solve problems. At Fulcrum Digital, we view AI not merely as a suite of technologies, but as a strategic enabler of innovation, efficiency, and equitable growth. From revolutionizing customer experiences to driving intelligent automation at scale, AI empowers businesses to think boldly and act with precision.”

“But true appreciation of AI comes with responsibility. As we embed AI deeper into enterprise and societal frameworks, ethical stewardship, transparency, and human-centric design must remain front and center. The future of AI lies not in replacing human potential—but in amplifying it. That’s why we invest in developing AI talent pipelines, responsible frameworks, and adaptive learning models that ensure our solutions are as thoughtful as they are intelligent.”

“On this day, we don’t just celebrate how far AI has come—we recommit to shaping its future in a way that is inclusive, sustainable, and deeply human.”

Mr. Sridhar Mantha, CEO of Generative AI Business Services (GBS) at Happiest Minds Technologies

Mr. Sridhar Mantha, CEO of Generative AI Business Services (GBS) at Happiest Minds Technologies

“AI forms the foundation of Happiest Minds’ digital transformation journey. Through our Analytics & AI Center of Excellence and Gen-AI Business Services unit, we deliver scalable, secure, and responsible AI solutions. Our portfolio features repeatable innovations, including the Research and Legal Companion, a suite of AI & Gen-AI offerings, and intelligent automation across the enterprise.

Our distinctive approach leverages deep, domain-specific AI expertise, integrating Generative AI into the software development lifecycle, championing ethical leadership, and forging strategic partnerships to accelerate solution delivery with clear, measurable outcomes. By applying a structured framework, we consistently move multiple AI & Gen-AI projects into production, adhering to best practices in MLOps and LLMOps with robust security guardrails. Additionally, we are pioneering advancements in emerging AI domains such as Bioinformatics, further expanding the value we bring to our clients.”

Mr. Sagar P.V., Chief Technology Officer, Mindsprint

Mr. Sagar P.V., Chief Technology Officer, Mindsprint

“AI is no longer just a tool; it is a strategic partner that is reshaping how businesses think and operate. At Mindsprint, we have built our organization around this belief, embedding intelligence into every solution we deliver. What sets this era apart is the rise of agentic AI, systems that can reason, adapt, and act with context. This shift goes beyond automation; it enables leaders to reimagine strategy with intelligence at the core. For our clients, the impact is real. They are gaining predictive insights, optimizing in real-time, and uncovering growth opportunities they had not previously considered. For teams, AI is amplifying creativity and freeing people to focus on innovation and strategic problem-solving. The future is not about AI replacing humans; it is about purposeful AI working alongside us to build smarter, more resilient enterprises.”

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Founder & Director at Superbot

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Founder & Director at Superbot

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant promise but a present force transforming how businesses operate and engage. On AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate not just the technology but the intelligence behind making machines efficient and endlessly scalable. At Superbot, we have witnessed firsthand how AI can remove communication bottlenecks and empower organisations across education, healthcare, e-commerce and more. It is no longer just about faster responses but about meaningful, data-led conversations that elevate customer journeys. Whether it is reducing turnaround times or enabling 24×7 support across languages, AI has become a core enabler of business continuity and customer satisfaction. What excites us most is not just what AI can do today but the immense potential it holds to reshape workflows, personalise engagement and redefine productivity across industries. We remain committed to building a future powered by intelligent automation, making AI accessible, adaptable and truly experience-driven for every organisation we serve.”

Mr. David Allott, Field CISO – APJ, Veeam

Mr. David Allott, Field CISO – APJ, Veeam

“On AI Appreciation Day, most discussions focus on the risks AI introduces. But in cybersecurity, we are overlooking a bigger opportunity: AI is also helping us rethink how we defend and recover.

AI is enabling security leaders across APJ, including India, to shift from reactive defence to proactive resilience. At Veeam, we are integrating AI to help businesses better understand and protect their data. It is not just about knowing where it is stored, but understanding what it contains, who has access, and whether it is subject to compliance issues or exfiltration risk.

In 2023, India saw more than 2.2 million cybersecurity incidents – a sharp rise in threats targeting critical infrastructure, enterprises, and digital services. This may be attributed to a surge in digital adoption and hybrid working environments.

As Indian companies adopt hybrid-cloud models and operate across legacy and modern infrastructure, this visibility becomes harder to achieve. AI cuts through the complexity by identifying anomalies faster, knowing misconfigurations before they become vulnerabilities, and introducing backup strategies with actual data value.

While AI is not a silver bullet for security, it is a tool that delivers clarity and context on how to become more resilient. For example, Veeam enables AI directly into platforms to assist with threat diagnostics and intelligent support for backup admins. Tools like VeeamONE deliver AI-powered threat detection, while Recon Scanner (a feature of Veeam Data Platform) helps identify risks before they escalate. This ensures organisations can protect the right data in the right way before threats emerge.”

Mr. Ben Young, Field CTO APJ, Veeam

Mr. Ben Young, Field CTO APJ, Veeam

“On AI Appreciation Day, it is worth reflecting on not only what AI can do, but also the challenges it demands from us. AI is fundamentally reshaping enterprise data architecture, introducing new and often distributed compute environments, training datasets and workflows that did not exist just two years ago. But in the rush to innovate, many businesses are skipping over critical questions:

Are the storage environments secure?

Is any of this backed up?

Are the backups protected and secure?

At Veeam, we regularly see organisations deploying AI training workloads in the public cloud, sometimes for the first time and without mature data resilience strategies in place. There is a common assumption that as-a-service infrastructure is inherently secure. Protecting AI means safeguarding model inputs and outputs, defending against data poisoning and ensuring rapid restore capabilities in the face of compromise.

In India, nasscom reported that the country’s AI market is set to reach $17 billion by 2027, driven by aggressive enterprise adoption. This growth adds pressure on IT leaders across BFSI, e-commerce, and other domains, to secure, govern, and recover data assets effectively and rapidly.

As we deploy more AI systems, slow recovery is not an option, because when they fail or are compromised, the cost and time to rebuild the entire AI infrastructure—models, data pipelines, training datasets, and supporting systems—can be prohibitive.

The Veeam 2025 Ransomware Trends and Proactive Strategies Report reveals that organisations in APJ are often overconfident in their cyber readiness, with a 17% drop in perceived cyber readiness after experiencing an incident. This means that many businesses are only realising their lack of preparation when it’s too late.

AI may be intelligent, but resilience still requires human foresight and organisational-wide discipline. Innovation without protection is a risk no enterprise can afford to take.”

Mr. Deekshith Marla, Co-Founder, Arya.ai

Mr. Deekshith Marla, Co-Founder, Arya.ai

“AI Appreciation Day is a reminder of how far artificial intelligence has come, not just as a technology, but as a trusted force shaping decisions, industries, and the way we live. It’s a moment to celebrate the creativity and collaboration that drive AI forward, and to reflect on how we can steer its progress with care.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in critical systems, from finance to public infrastructure, what matters most is not how fast we innovate, but how responsibly we scale. Transparency, auditability, and human alignment must define the next chapter of AI.

At Arya.ai, we see this not just as a technical challenge but as a shared responsibility. It’s about ensuring that AI remains a force for clarity, not complexity, a partner in progress, not a black box. On this day, we celebrate AI’s immense promise while staying grounded in the values that will shape its future.”

Mr. Prashant Iyer, CEO and Co-Founder of M37Labs

Mr. Prashant Iyer, CEO and Co-Founder of M37Labs

“The world is now living in the Post AI Era. As we celebrate AI Appreciation Day on July 16th, we should celebrate AI’s potential to lift humanity from boring mundane tasks and become more creative and productive.

Fear mongering is becoming a big downer in social media and we need to embrace the good things of AI and move forward to the next level of humani-AI-robotic evolution.”

Mr. Nishant Rathi, Founder and Director of NeoSOFT



Mr. Nishant Rathi, Founder and Director of NeoSOFT

“Artificial Intelligence represents one of the most transformative forces of our time. It challenges us to think differently, act faster, and design solutions that are not just intelligent but also deeply human-centered. As we celebrate AI, we must focus on utilizing its vast potential with empathy and purpose. The true promise of AI lies not in replacing human intelligence, but rather in amplifying it to solve real-world problems and build a better, more equitable future.”

Mr. Dinesh Ajmera – Site Leader and VP Of Engineering, Confluent India

“AI’s real promise for India lies not in replacing human hands, but in extending human potential—transforming our vast talent, curiosity, and entrepreneurial spirit into unstoppable momentum. Its impact will grow when it becomes part of daily life for every worker, educator, farmer, and student. That means meaningful education, training in local languages, and real opportunities to use AI to solve problems, learn faster, and make better decisions. We must create systems that support curiosity with access and turn ambition into action. India’s strength has always been its people. When every Indian can harness AI, we don’t just automate tasks—we ignite possibility, building a future that’s not only smarter, but more inclusive, resilient, and deeply humane.”

Mr. Diwakar Dayal, Managing Director & Area Vice President – India & SAARC at SentinelOne

Mr. Diwakar Dayal, Managing Director & Area Vice President – India & SAARC at SentinelOne

“On World AI Appreciation Day, we’re reminded of how AI is not just reshaping technology but transforming how we protect, innovate, and grow in the digital world. In India, where businesses are embracing rapid digitalization, AI has emerged as a force multiplier in cybersecurity enabling organizations to detect threats faster, respond smarter, and stay resilient against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

At SentinelOne, we see AI as the core of a modern defense strategy. It’s no longer about reacting to threats it’s about anticipating them, autonomously mitigating risk, and doing so at machine speed. From securing India’s critical infrastructure to supporting enterprises on their AI journeys, we believe in harnessing AI not just as a tool, but as a trusted ally.

As India drives forward in its digital ambitions, responsible AI adoption guided by transparency, trust, and innovation will be key to securing the future.”

Mr. Anand Mahurkar, CEO & Founder of Findability Sciences

Mr. Anand Mahurkar, CEO & Founder of Findability Sciences

“On AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate the incredible strides AI has made in reshaping industries and enhancing daily life. While the challenges of coding complexity and data volume continue to grow, the opportunities to innovate, improve efficiency, and make smarter decisions are limitless. As AI evolves, it paves the way for a brighter, more intelligent future for all.”

Mr. Nataraj Kumar, Head of Software Engineering and Components, Innovation Engineering, Philips Innovation Campus

Mr. Nataraj Kumar, Head of Software Engineering and Components, Innovation Engineering, Philips Innovation Campus

“At Philips, we embrace AI with a deep sense of responsibility, recognizing its potential to transform lives through healthcare innovation. For us, AI is not just a powerful technological advancement; – it is an enabler that helps clinicians address complex challenges, support diagnostic decision-making, and personalize care pathways.

While we celebrate the opportunities AI brings, we also remain focused on its thoughtful and ethical integration. Transparency, trust, and human empathy must guide every solution we develop. We believe that the real promise of AI lies in responsibly aligning technology with human values improving care delivery, reducing disparities, and empowering both patients and care providers.”

Ms. Renju Zachariah, Principal Software Engineer, Sabre India

Ms. Renju Zachariah, Principal Software Engineer, Sabre India

“AI is quietly transforming the digital landscape and is fundamentally reshaping the airline industry. Human travel agents are now better equipped with Agentic AI workflows, enabling them to implement more effective marketing and sales strategies. On the customer front, intelligent virtual agents are assisting travelers in planning their itineraries and trips with greater efficiency and personalization. Behind the scenes, AI-driven technological advancements have significantly accelerated time-to-market, empowering development teams to adapt swiftly and capitalize on the rapid pace of innovation. With AI at the core, organizations are becoming more agile, responsive, and prepared for the evolving demands of modern travel.”

Mr. Arijit Mitra, Managing Director, BEAT, Acuity Knowledge Partners

Mr. Arijit Mitra, Managing Director, BEAT, Acuity Knowledge Partners

“AI Appreciation Day 2025 comes at a pivotal moment in AI. Cutting-edge models with reasoning abilities of PhDs, coding agents will make developers 50% more efficient powered by Nvidia’s $4 trillion valuation underscores drastic transformation undergoing in our society. Across sectors, generative copilots are moving from chatbots to workflow orchestrators in finance and logistics, the FDA now lists more than 850 authorised AI-enabled medical devices in healthcare, and AI-driven climate tools like DeepMind’s cyclone predictor outpace traditional physics models. These advances reveal that AI’s real strength lies not in replacing people but in amplifying expert judgment—turning regulators, clinicians, analysts, and engineers into co-designers of safer, smarter systems that tackle high-stakes problems at unprecedented scale.”

Ms. Chaitali Moitra, Regional Director, South Asia, Turnitin

Ms. Chaitali Moitra, Regional Director, South Asia, Turnitin

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how we learn, create, and solve problems. It is important to recognize AI as a collaborative ally rather than just a tool. When integrated thoughtfully, AI can support educators and students by offering new ways to explore ideas, provide feedback, and foster originality. The challenge and opportunity lie in using AI responsibly balancing innovation with transparency. By embracing AI as a partner, we encourage a future where technology enhances human creativity and integrity, helping learners develop skills that will be essential in tomorrow’s world.”

Mr. Aveekshith Bushan, Vice President & General Manager, APJ – Aerospike

Mr. Aveekshith Bushan, Vice President & General Manager, APJ – Aerospike

“As artificial intelligence evolves from static models to dynamic agents, the infrastructure that powers it must evolve too. Today’s AI doesn’t just analyze—it acts. This shift toward agentic AI requires real-time data flows, ultra-low latency systems, and architectures that can support autonomous decision-making at scale.

AI agents are no longer confined to responding to queries; they are beginning to execute complex, multi-step tasks—self-correcting, learning, and adapting in real time. This new frontier demands a foundational rethink of data infrastructure. Real-time systems are becoming the backbone of this transformation, enabling AI to interact with constantly changing environments, deliver personalized outcomes, and orchestrate intelligent workflows with precision.

AI Appreciation Day 2025 isn’t just a celebration of algorithms—it’s a recognition of the silent enablers behind the scenes. From edge computing to hybrid transactional-analytical platforms, the future belongs to AI built on real-time, resilient, and scalable data systems. As we move forward, the synergy between AI intelligence and infrastructural agility will define what’s possible for industries, societies, and individuals alike.”

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“As we celebrate AI Appreciation Day, it’s clear that people expect more from smart brands than just automated features – they’re seeking technology that understands, adapts, and truly adds value to their daily lives. In India, we’re witnessing a remarkable evolution: consumers are moving past surface-level AI toward solutions that address authentic challenges and drive meaningful improvements.

At BenQ, our philosophy is rooted in purposeful AI integration. Whether it’s our projectors adjusting brightness and color dynamically for the perfect cinematic experience, or gaming monitors using AI to highlight critical details without overwhelming the user, our systems are designed to operate seamlessly in the background. The goal is not to replace human input, but to amplify it, helping users unlock creativity and productivity effortlessly.

For us, AI must remain an invisible yet empowering companion – constantly learning from user preferences and environmental cues, so that every interaction is more personal, intuitive, and valuable. That’s the real promise of AI: making technology feel like an extension of self, enhancing both the everyday and the extraordinary.”

Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India

Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India

“Artificial Intelligence has evolved from a futuristic concept to a transformative force, particularly in the semiconductor and smartphone industries. AI is redefining user experiences by enabling everyday features, from voice assistants and computational photography to real-time translations. At MediaTek, we’re embedding advanced AI capabilities into our chipsets to make devices smarter, faster, and more responsive. Our latest flagship Dimensity 9400 series and performance-driven MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC feature next-gen NPUs built to handle complex AI tasks efficiently. By integrating AI across our premium platforms, we enable brands to deliver cutting-edge, flagship-level experiences. As AI continues to evolve, MediaTek remains focused on enabling meaningful, intelligent technology for the next generation of devices.”

Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer – Global Retail and Whole-time Director at Aptech Limited

Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer – Global Retail and Whole-time Director at Aptech Limited

“One of the crucial professional opportunities of our era is not just building smarter machines, it’s building smarter, and more capable minds. Skilling or upskilling our workforce on adoption to AI is no longer about keeping up with change, it has become absolutely vital.

AI is not a single skill. It is a mindset, a way of thinking critically, solving problems creatively, and navigating complexity with confidence. At Aptech, we treat AI as Assistive Intelligence, not just artificial. True skill development in the AI era means fostering lifelong learners, who evolve with technology, adapt with agility, and remain resilient in the face of disruption.

It should also not be reduced to employability metrics alone. It’s about equipping individuals to ask better questions, explore new frontiers, and drive innovation in their communities. By integrating GenAI powered courses across our marquee training brands, we are focusing on equipping every learner with the skills to excel in today’s landscape, and shape the technologies that will define their world; thereby planting the seeds of the next generation of entrepreneurs, inventors, and changemakers.”

Mr. Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO at SiMa.ai.

Mr. Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and Founder, SiMa.ai

“Artificial Intelligence has become deeply embedded in our daily lives, enhancing healthcare, improving mobility, supporting education, and driving innovation across sectors. While much of AI’s early progress came through cloud computing, we’re now seeing a critical shift toward AI at the edge, or what we often call Physical AI—bringing intelligence directly to the devices operating in the real world.

This evolution is vital for time-sensitive, mission-critical applications such as autonomous drones, driver-assist systems, and medical devices, where cloud reliance may be limited by latency, connectivity, or privacy concerns. Physical AI allows devices to function independently, enabling faster, more context-aware decisions, even in remote or bandwidth-constrained environments.

As AI continues to evolve, smaller, specialized models are enabling more localized and secure generative AI use cases, making real-time, on-device intelligence more accessible than ever before. The real value of AI will lie not just in what it can do, but in how it is applied to serve people and address real-world challenges in meaningful, equitable ways.”

Ms. Tiffany Chan, Co-Founder and COO, Pantherun Technologies

Ms. Tiffany Chan, Co-Founder and COO, Pantherun Technologies

“AI has quietly become a part of how the world works, not in big, dramatic ways, but behind the scenes, helping things run smarter, faster, and safer. In cybersecurity, this impact is especially clear. AI helps spot threats early, respond quickly, and protect important systems without much noise. It picks up on weak points before they turn into problems and keeps learning from new attacks to get better over time.

In many ways, AI is strengthening fundamental protections in the cybersecurity space—it enhances threat detection, automates responses, and helps stay ahead of evolving attacks.

But with all its power, AI also comes with responsibility. As it becomes part of systems that shape our lives, whether it’s healthcare, security, or infrastructure, we need to focus not just on performance but on trust. Cybersecurity requires a balanced approach where AI supports, but does not substitute, human judgment, oversight, and ethical responsibility.”

Mr. Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder & CPO, KOGO AI

Mr. Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder & CPO, KOGO AI

“AI Appreciation Day is a good moment to pause and take in just how far we’ve come. In just a few years, AI has gone from a backend tool to an ally we actively collaborate with to make decisions, solve problems, and even shape strategy. It’s changed how we work, how we think, and in many ways, how we build.

Looking ahead, the future with AI feels even more promising. It holds the power to augment human potential and help us achieve in months or weeks what once took years. And with Private AI in the picture, some of the biggest blockers, like data exposure and security, are no longer standing in the way.

That’s exactly why we built Private AI at KOGO— to help organisations leverage the power of AI without having to give up control over their data. That opens up possibilities for sectors that have traditionally kept their distance from AI, like defence, healthcare, and BFSI, where AI has always been needed but never fully trusted.

India has both the talent and the urgency to lead in this space. And as the blockers are out, people can innovate without second thoughts. When human potential moves in lockstep with AI capabilities, nothing is standing in the way. What’s ahead is a kind of innovation we haven’t yet imagined, and I believe we’re just getting started.”

Mr. Padmakumar Nair, Founder and CEO, Ennoventure, Inc.

Mr. Padmakumar Nair, Founder and CEO, Ennoventure, Inc.

“AI Appreciation Day is a timely recognition of how artificial intelligence has progressed from a futuristic concept to a foundational driver of transformation across industries. AI is enhancing healthcare diagnostics, streamlining supply chains, strengthening cybersecurity, enabling fraud detection, and revolutionizing how we process and engage with information. It empowers us to navigate complexity, discover meaningful insights, and make smarter decisions at scale.

At Ennoventure, we leverage AI to safeguard brand integrity through cryptographic solutions that are secure, scalable, and seamlessly integrated into product packaging. Our innovations help global brands protect authenticity and build trust with their consumers, no additional equipment required.

As AI continues to evolve, so must our commitment to ethical development and transparent use. The advancement of technology must align with human values, ensuring AI is used responsibly to support fairness, security, and inclusivity. Its true strength lies in its ability to enhance human capability, amplifying vision, accelerating action, and addressing challenges that demand precision and speed.

On AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate the ingenuity behind AI and reaffirm our responsibility to use it wisely. This is a moment to accelerate progress with purpose and shape a future where AI truly empowers the world it touches.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

“AI is transforming the world by unlocking new possibilities across every sector. From automating routine tasks to generating deep insights from massive datasets, it is enabling faster, smarter decision-making. The integration of AI into geospatial workflows is transforming how we collect, analyze, and share spatial data. We are calling this Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (GeoAI). With GeoAI, users across sectors are able to derive actionable insights from satellite imagery, drone videos, unstructured text, and more at unprecedented speed and scale. Additionally, natural language-powered AI assistants are making GIS more accessible, enabling users to interact with complex spatial datasets simply by describing what they need in plain English or even in their native language. These advancements are happening now, and our newly launched GIS and AI Centre is a step towards democratizing this potential, empowering users across domains to solve real-world problems more intelligently and intuitively.”

Mr. Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder & CEO, Gnani.ai

Mr. Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder & CEO, Gnani.ai

“At Gnani.ai, we see AI not just as technology, but as a catalyst transforming how India speaks, learns, and transacts. On AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate the incredible strides made in voice AI, small language models, and generative AI that bridge linguistic diversity and democratize digital access. Aligned with the IndiaAI mission, we are committed to building solutions that are inclusive, responsible, and locally relevant—empowering enterprises and everyday users alike. As AI continues to evolve, our vision remains clear: to make Agentic AI an enabler of growth and innovation for every corner of India.”

Mr. Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic

Mr. Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic

“On AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate its role in advancing education, innovation, and everyday life while keeping human values at the core. At Routematic, we see AI as a catalyst for smarter decisions, seamless mobility, and sustainable systems. From decoding traffic patterns and EV charging data to optimizing employee commutes, we use AI to turn complexity into clarity. The next decade will be defined not by automation, but by the intelligence with which we apply it to empower people, solve hard problems, and move cities forward. As we continue to build data-driven, eco-conscious mobility solutions, we remain committed to harnessing technology that supports progress and empowers people.”

Mr. Nishant Patel, Co-founder & CTO, Contentstack

Mr. Nishant Patel, Co-founder & CTO, Contentstack

“AI has become the engine room of modern digital innovation, quietly removing friction, automating the mundane, and letting creators and developers focus on what truly moves the needle. At Contentstack, we see AI as a force multiplier that enables hyper-personalised, real-time experiences, anticipates user needs, and accelerates delivery across every digital touchpoint. For developers, it means less time on boilerplate and more time on breakthroughs. For enterprises, it means content that adapts, performs, and resonates at scale. But with this power comes a duty to wield AI ethically, ensuring that every experience is inclusive, responsible, and grounded in human values. AI Appreciation Day is a call to lead with ambition and integrity.”

Mr. Murugan Anjunan, Chief Technology Officer, HerKey

Mr. Murugan Anjunan, Chief Technology Officer, HerKey

“AI Appreciation Day is a moment to reflect; not just on how far the technology has come, but on what it makes possible. We don’t view AI as a disruptor in isolation, but as a dynamic partner in progress. It helps us reimagine how women return to, remain in, and rise within the workforce at scale and with personalisation. The real potential of AI lies not in replacing human intelligence, but in amplifying it. It’s not about man versus machine; it’s about designing systems where both thrive together. The future of work is not just AI-powered, but it is human-first, AI-enabled.”

Ms. Srividya Kannan, CEO and Founder, Avaali Solutions

Ms. Srividya Kannan, Founder and CEO, Avaali Solutions

“On AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate the transformative power of AI in reshaping enterprise operations. At Avaali, we’ve witnessed how AI-driven digital solutions across functions like Source-to-Pay, Accounts Payable, HR, and Finance are revolutionizing the way businesses operate—automating repetitive tasks, minimizing errors, and enabling faster, smarter decision-making.

Beyond efficiency, AI is driving cost optimization and margin improvements, delivering a tangible competitive edge. As AI continues to advance, integrating it into expense-line automation has shifted from being a choice to a strategic necessity for enterprises aiming to scale with agility and precision. Yet, the cornerstone of this transformation is clean, high-quality, and well-classified content, with an unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive data. As we embrace the future of AI, let’s prioritize responsible data management to ensure innovation thrives alongside integrity.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AI Appreciation

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 241