Agora’s Real-Time Engagement Platform Sees Rapid Growth with 400 New Customers in 2022

Agora, Inc., a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, has announced impressive growth in the number of active customers in 2022. The company’s customer base increased by nearly 15%, adding 400 new customers to a total of 3,000 for the year. The surge in customer interest highlights the growing demand for interactive, two-way digital video and audio experiences.

Mr. Tony Zhao, CEO & co-founder of Agora

“We look forward to empowering more RTE start-ups in the region across the metaverse, social radio, education and entertainment industries, and supporting their ability to leverage new and exciting technologies that connect people in a more natural and meaningful way,” said Mr. Tony Zhao, CEO & co-founder of Agora.

In an era where people crave more engaging and interactive experiences, interactive real-time video and audio functionality are becoming essential in apps. Agora’s platform enables developers to effortlessly embed powerful real-time engagement experiences — video and audio — into their apps and services. Globally, Agora helps the world’s leading developers power 60 billion minutes of video and audio engagements each month. Examples of RTE in action include:

Gaming: Players can engage in real-time chat with teammates and opponents, see each other’s facial expressions and reactions, and even share gameplay screens for coaching and collaboration.

Education: Students can see and speak with classmates in a more natural, interactive way, allowing for greater engagement and collaboration during remote learning.

Social networking: Users in social apps can now have interactive real-time video and audio experiences, connecting in a multi-dimensional manner, creating immersive social experiences in the metaverse.

Livestream shopping: Viewers can watch product demonstrations and ask questions in real-time, creating a more engaging and interactive shopping experience.

“We continue to see new opportunities in the global RTE market,” said Zhao. “We are focused on delivering the world’s best-performing RTE product and services with unrivalled real-time video and voice experience for end-users and best-in-class ease of use for developers.”

With this impressive growth in active customers, Agora is poised to continue leading the way in the real-time engagement market. As people increasingly demand more interactive and immersive experiences, Agora’s RTE technology will become increasingly valuable in enabling developers to deliver these experiences with ease.

