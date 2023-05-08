AGON by AOC announces the launch of world’s first official League of Legends gaming monitor – The AGON PRO AG275QXL in India

- Advertisement - -

One of the world’s leading gaming monitor and Gaming accessories brand, AGON by AOC in partnership with Riot Games announced the availability of AGON PRO AG275QXL – AGON League of Legends Edition in India, the first monitor inspired by League of Legends and its iconic Hextech technology.

This new launched gaming monitor sports a unique design and special features crafted specifically for the MOBA experience. The AG275QXL monitor will be available in the Indian market May 2023 onwards.

Unique features create the perfect experience for League of Legends fans

League of Legends is the most played PC game in the world with millions of players working together in high stakes competition. AGON by AOC has created the first monitor specifically designed to bring the best experience of the rift to players everywhere with unique features such as reactive lighting to in-game events. Players of the renowned title will immediately notice the distinct style of the AG275QXL with its exciting Hextech inspired design that brings the world of magic & technology together.

Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, AOC (TPV Technology India Pvt.Ltd.)

Commenting on the launch of the new gaming monitor, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, AOC (TPV Technology India Pvt.Ltd.) said “We are thrilled to introduce the AGON PRO AG275QXL gaming monitor to the Indian market. With its stunning display, lightning-fast refresh rate, and customizable features, the AGON PRO AG275QXL is the ultimate tool for gamers who demand nothing but the best. The collaboration with Riot Games has been exciting for us wherein we have merged our extensive knowledge of monitor technology with the enchantment of League of Legends. With this partnership, we aim to provide the League of Legends community with an unparalleled gaming experience that showcases the power of AOC Monitors.”

The AG275QXL offers outstanding features like the League of Legends Mode, the LoLQuickSwitch, exclusive power on/off sounds, Light FX Sync, and the LoL Signature OSD design.

Visually, the monitor is an outstanding piece that incorporates League of Legends in every aspect: The chassis and stand are embellished with elements of the iconic Hextech design seen throughout the League of Legends universe. The monitor gleams thanks to the special Light FX that syncs up with the action happening in-game. The dedicated LoL mode ensures the view of Summoner’s Rift is seen with visual clarity in mind. Players will be fully immersed with their own League of Legends monitor.

A monitor packed with the best buffs and runes

To guarantee consistent and high-end performance for both casual gamers and aspiring esports pros, the AG275QXL features top-notch specs: The 27” IPS-screen boasts a QHD resolution with a rapid refresh rate of 170Hz for the smoothest visuals even in the craziest team fights.

To eliminate stutters and tearing, the AG275QXL supports Adaptive Sync with FreeSync Premium and an impeccable response time of 1ms GtG further ensure a flawless output. With VESA DisplayHDR 400, ShadowControl and the flicker free mode, players can enjoy long gaming sessions and a crystal-clear portrayal of their favourite champions diving into battle.

AGON by AOC aims to forge the right equipment for gamers to fully maximize their performance and to help them overcome challenges.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.