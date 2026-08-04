Agile Robots SE grows in India with investment in XNG Automation

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Agile Robots, a leading global provider of AI-powered robotics solutions, has taken a majority stake in XNG Automation, a factory and intralogistics automation specialist in India. As India’s manufacturing sector undergoes rapid expansion and modernization, the investment strengthens Agile Robots’ ability to sell its robotics and automation solutions to customers across the country.

Mr. Rory Sexton, Executive Director at Agile Robots

“Investing in and partnering with XNG Automation further strengthens Agile Robots’ position in the rapidly growing Indian manufacturing sector,” said Mr. Rory Sexton, Executive Director at Agile Robots. “It will enable us to access and serve more customers. Combining our advanced robotic hardware and AI software with XNG’s deep integration expertise means we can better support Indian manufacturing’s transition towards intelligent, AI-enabled production.”

Mr. Rakesh Bhat, CEO, XNG Automation

Mr. Rakesh Bhat, CEO, XNG Automation said, “This collaboration with Agile Robots SE strengthens XNG Automation with world-class manufacturing expertise, resources, and global capabilities, enabling it to better serve customers and scale rapidly across India.”

Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Munich, and with deep roots in German mechanical engineering, Agile Robots has grown rapidly. The company has installed over 20,000 robotics solutions worldwide in sectors including consumer electronics and automotive. Today it is pushing the boundaries of Physical AI – intelligence applied to entire production systems. The company’s portfolio includes the world-leading dexterous Agile Hand, and the humanoid for industry, Agile ONE.

XNG, based in Bengaluru with 200 employees, specialises in factory and intralogistics automation. The company has deep expertise in system integration and machine vision in industries including consumer electronics, automotive, and electric vehicles. It has worked with clients including Bosch and Toyota.

Investing in and partnering with XNG will enable Agile Robots to offer its leading AI enabled robotics hardware and software solutions through XNG’s expert local systems integration. This investment builds on Agile Robots’ expanding presence in India. In 2024 Agile Robots opened a high-tech production facility in Chennai and a regional headquarters in Bengaluru.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Agile Robots

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