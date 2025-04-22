After ASEAN, Indian power solutions leader BPE heads to the Middle East with next-gen energy solutions

- Advertisement -

Just days after its strategic partnership in the Philippines to enhance energy reliability across the ASEAN region, India’s pioneering leader in the power solutions space Best Power Equipments (BPE) is now headed to the Middle East to create yet another milestone. Flagging off an era of next-generation, futuristic power solutions ecosystem in the Middle East, BPE has inked a landmark deal worth $2 million with P&C, the leading system integration partners of Schneider Electric (APC) in the domain of Power and Cooling solutions for Data Centers and Enterprise infrastructure.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group MD, BPE

“We are glad to join forces with an entity like P&C to develop advanced, energy-efficient and scalable power infrastructure solutions, tailored specifically for the Middle East region. This collaboration will lay particular emphasis on mission-critical environments like data centers, telecom, and enterprise facilities. After Philippines and other ASEAN regions, this partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation and reliability, and further strengthens our position in the UAE and broader GCC region as a key player in powering the digital future,” said Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group MD, BPE.

Marking a new chapter in BPE’s global expansion journey, the announcement was made at the prestigious Middle East Energy (MEE) Exhibition 2025, hosted recently in UAE. The development comes shortly after BPE announced a strategic partnership with a leading name in the Philippines’ energy sector, TOTALPower. As part of the partnership, advanced power infrastructure solutions are slated to be delivered in Philippines as well as other ASEAN regions. The objective is enhancing the energy reliability across industries, including commercial establishments, data centers, industrial facilities etc.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

