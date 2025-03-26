Affordability, Quality Output, Latest Technologies and Sustainability Set to Dominate Customer Preferences in the Printing Industry

- Advertisement -

The printer industry is undergoing a transformative phase, with AI and automation are revolutionizing printing processes, enhancing efficiency and precision. Inkjet printing has evolved as a cost-effective alternative to home users and SOHOs. There is a growing emphasis on sustainable printing solutions, reflecting the increasing environmental consciousness among consumers and businesses. The industry is also witnessing a significant shift towards digital printing, offering greater flexibility and customization options. NCN interacted with some of the leading printer brands to know their outlook on the latest market and technology trends in the printer market, their brand & product strategies and future plans.

Printer Market Size & Share Analysis – Growth Trends & Forecasts (2025 – 2030)

The Printer Market size is estimated at USD 56.82 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 70.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

The future of printing technology is expected to involve a significant focus on automating the entire printing process. Features such as automatic document feeders and automatic duplexing are becoming increasingly common in printers these days. As the demand for digital printing continues to advance, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The adoption of newer printer models is driven by the desire to reduce the cost per page of printing and to simplify the process of loading new ink or toner, which has historically been challenging.

Through the utilization of technology and automation, online printers are enhancing efficiency, reducing waste, and offering cost-effective pricing. Online printing is revolutionizing the industry by promoting advancements in digital printing, online ordering systems, personalized printing, and automated processes. These substantial developments are expected to drive the market forward.

The printing industry is witnessing a surge in growth driven by factors such as mobile printing, the rising need for color printing, packaging printing demands, market expansion for entry-level products like A4 printers, and the increasing reliance on cloud-based computing and software.

The Inkjet Printer Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

Inkjet printing industry is projected to maintain a substantial market share in the foreseeable future due to its efficiency in producing short-runs and personalized items. The growth in e-commerce and the adoption of web-to-print solutions are driving the commercial printing industry forward. Inkjet printers, known for their capability to handle small print jobs and customized products, have solidified their crucial position in this changing environment.

Inkjet printing is experiencing a surge in usage driven by factors such as personalization, integration, interactive/mobile capabilities, and the expanding range of print applications. Commercial printing has been a staple since the invention of the printing press. With the proliferation of technology and the increasing adoption of inkjet printing in offices and personal environments, there is a projected global rise in demand for inkjet printheads.

The increasing popularity of UV-curable inks is a major trend that is propelling the demand for inkjet printers, especially in industries like packaging and graphics. UV-curable inks have the ability to form strong bonds with a wide range of materials, such as plastics, glass, metal, and even non-traditional surfaces like wood and ceramics. This versatility enables printing on various substrates, broadening the potential applications of inkjet printers.

Inkjet printing is playing a crucial role in the packaging industry thanks to its flexibility and ability to customize on demand. This method is particularly effective for variable data printing, making personalized packaging, targeted campaigns, and seasonal designs possible with minimal setup time.

Below we have listed the insights, business strategies and future plans of some leading and upcoming printer brands.

The latest technology and market trends in the printer segment

Mr. Sivakumar, Senior General Manager – IJP, Epson India, opines, “The home and office printer segment are witnessing notable advancements, focusing on cost-efficient, convenient and sustainable printing solutions. A transition from cartridge-based printers to high-capacity and high-yield ink tank technology has happened across both home and office segments. This revolutionary inktank technology was pioneered by Epson and we remain the leaders in inktank printers. This shift has been driven by the growing demand for cost-effective and convenient printing in both home and office segment. For corporates, sustainability is becoming a growing priority, driving the development of energy-efficient technologies. A good example of this is Epson’s amazing Heat Free Technology used in all its Inkjet printers. This is a revolutionary technology that helps consume less power, as compared to laser printers, thereby saving money and the environment. In addition, the features like automatic duplex printing, which saves paper, and the use of recycled materials in consumables and printer components are efforts made by Epson to reduce the environmental footprint of printing. To meet diverse customer needs, Epson offers an extensive range of ink tank printers, including high-volume A4 and A3 models, ensuring enhanced productivity while reducing costs.”

Mr. Manish Gupta, Head Of Product Lifecycle Management and Planning Division, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd, puts forth, “The printer segment in India is experiencing a notable shift towards sustainability and versatility. There is a growing adoption of water-based inks, particularly in packaging and office environments, driven by an emphasis on eco-friendly practices. Advanced inkjet technologies, including Continuous Inkjet and Drop-On-Demand, are enhancing print quality and versatility, catering to diverse applications such as textiles and advertising. Additionally, the demand for large-format printing solutions is increasing as businesses seek digital production capabilities that allow for customization and personalization. The rise of 3D printing technology is also evident, particularly in sectors like healthcare and manufacturing, where mass customization and efficiency improvements are critical. In the office segment, multifunctional devices that integrate seamlessly with cloud-based platforms are becoming essential. This trend supports remote work and collaboration, enabling businesses to streamline their document management processes while enhancing productivity.”

Mr. Alok Nigam, MD, Brother India Pvt. Ltd, apprises, “The printer industry is undergoing a transformative phase, marked by several exciting trends. AI and automation are revolutionizing printing processes, enhancing efficiency and precision. Simultaneously, there’s a growing emphasis on sustainable printing solutions, reflecting the increasing environmental consciousness among consumers and businesses. The industry is also witnessing a significant shift towards digital printing, offering greater flexibility and customization options. The rise of e-commerce has fueled an increasing demand for packaging printing.”

Mr. Koji Miyao, President, Ricoh Graphic Communications BU, cites, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the commercial printing segment. While there is still a strong presence in the low-end market, we are witnessing a gradual shift toward mid-to-high-end printing solutions. This transition is particularly exciting for us, as it presents significant opportunities. Digital printing is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for personalized, customized, and on-demand printing solutions. The packaging market, in particular, is witnessing a transformation. Traditionally, packaging involved mass production of identical prints, but now, there is a growing demand for personalized packaging. Startups and individual businesses require unique packaging solutions, and this shift presents a tremendous opportunity in the digital printing segment. Monochrome printing will continue to be a significant segment in India. As the economy grows, the demand for printing solutions will remain steady.”

Mr. Masood Ahmed Khan, CEO, Image Star Pvt Ltd (Brand: IMAGE KING), observes, “Today’s trend is all about delivering the best-quality products at competitive prices, rather than offering inferior-quality products at low costs. At IMAGE KING, we’ve aligned ourselves with this trend by ensuring top-notch quality, attractive packaging, and affordable pricing. This customer-centric approach has led to a significant surge in demand for IMAGE KING products.”

The performance of the printer brands in the last 2 years and their latest range of solutions

Mr. Sivakumar of Epson India reveals, “We have an extensive range of Ecotank models available in India. We are constantly introducing new products to cover every segment, and customers’ every possible need and application. In 2023, we introduced the Epson EcoTank L8050 6 colour photo printer, designed with enhanced features to meet the growing demand from photo-customers. This product has advanced features of not just printing photos but also has the capability to print directly on inkjet-coated plastic cards, making it an ideal solution for printing employee ID cards and for similar applications. In February 2024, we expanded our product-line with two new monochrome EcoTank printer models, strategically designed to replace entry-level laser printers. These models deliver exceptional efficiency and cost-effectiveness, providing a compelling alternative to traditional laser technology. In terms of market performance, Epson maintained its position as the market leader in India since the launch of EcoTank printers. In FY2023-24, we achieved an impressive market share of approximately 48.60%, reflecting our continued dominance. Moreover, we recorded a healthy growth compared to FY2022-23, underscoring the strong demand for our innovative and sustainable printer solutions. A testament to our success is the cumulative global sales of Epson’s high-capacity inktank printers, which have surpassed 100 million units. In India alone, we have sold over 8 Million EcoTank printers. Customers worldwide, including in India, love our printers due to their low cost per print, high print yield, minimal power consumption, and reduced need for frequent ink replacements and e-waste.”

Mr. Manish Gupta of Konica Minolta India opines, “Our latest range of printer solutions includes the bizhub i-Series MFPs which represent our next-generation multifunctional devices designed for modern workplaces. Equipped with user-friendly interfaces and seamless cloud integration with platforms like Google Drive and Microsoft Teams, these devices enhance usability and security for businesses of all sizes. In FY2023-24, we experienced robust growth in India, reinforcing our position in the office automation segment. Our market share has increased significantly due to our focus on innovative solutions that cater to the evolving demands of businesses.”

Mr. Koji Miyao of Ricoh puts forward, “We have introduced three new toner-based color production printers that have been well received globally, including in India. Additionally, we have launched a high-speed monochrome machine tailored for the publishing market. Minosha, our Indian distributor, has already sold multiple units of this product, which is very encouraging. Digital printing technology has advanced significantly, focusing more on automation and sophisticated functionalities. Color features like—gold, silver, and white—add new dimensions to print production. Inkjet technology is also playing a crucial role in leading the digital printing market, making the segment even more dynamic and promising.”

Mr. Alok Nigam of Brother India remarks, “We’ve introduced 17 new printers designed to cater to a wide range of users, from small offices and home offices (SOHO) to SMBs and large businesses. The lineup includes both monochrome and color LED models, featuring print speeds of up to 34 pages per minute, automatic two-sided printing, and a 250-sheet paper tray capacity. They’re equipped with wireless and USB connectivity, as well as mobile printing capabilities through the Brother Mobile Connect app. Our Toner Box series stands out for its cost-effective printing at just 33 paise per page. While we’re not sharing specific numbers for FY2023-24, our goal is to increase our market share in inktank printers from 7-8% to 25% and in mono laser printers from 15% to 35% over the next three years.”

Mr. Masood Khan of Image King explains, “The year 2024 has been phenomenal for IMAGE KING. It has been a landmark year with several key developments: we could launch thermal printers, barcode printers and, most importantly, our ‘Made in India’ laser printers. As part of our CSR Initiatives, we donated dialysis machines to healthcare facilities.”

The USPs and main target market segments

Mr. Sivakumar of Epson India asserts, “Epson is the pioneer of inktank technology. We launched our EcoTank printers in 2011 well before our competitors did. We introduced the concept of economical and convenient printing. Our printers offer low cost per print, high-yield ink bottles, and low total cost of ownership, eliminating the need for frequent ink cartridge replacements ensuring long-term savings. The prints cost as low as 9 paise for black and 33 paise for color, which are ideal for users. These printers also align with the increasing environmental consciousness. Epson’s Heat-Free technology uses less heat while printing, and consumes less power when compared to laser printers. Combined with less e-waste generation and fewer replacement parts, EcoTank printers significantly reduce the environmental footprint. These printers are bought by a wide range of audiences. Approximately 50% of EcoTank printer users are from home segment, while the other 50% from the office segments. In the office segment, government organizations, educational institutions, retail, large enterprises, SMBs, SOHOs, and MSMEs, users are increasingly shifting from laser technology to inktank, reflecting a broader trend towards sustainable, cost-effective printing solutions.”

Mr. Manish Gupta of Konica Minolta India briefs, “Our unique selling propositions (USPs) revolve around delivering high-quality, innovative solutions tailored for various sectors. We focus on advanced printing technologies that are reliable, cost-efficient, and easy-to-use. Our workflow automation powered by AI enhances productivity while reducing operational costs. We primarily target commercial printing businesses, corporate offices of all sizes, and the packaging industry. By focusing on sustainability and integration of AI technologies, we position ourselves as a reliable partner for organizations seeking to future-proof their printing and document management needs.”

Mr. Alok Nigam of Brother India explains, “Brother India’s USPs include cost-effective printing, enhanced productivity, and seamless workflow integration. Our printers are designed to offer maximum value for money with features like automatic two-sided printing, wireless and USB connectivity, and high-speed output of up to 34 pages per minute. Our advanced technology, such as AI for print optimization and predictive maintenance, ensures that our devices integrate smoothly into any office setup while reducing operational costs. We cater to various market segments, including SOHO, SMBs, large corporations, educational institutions, and the healthcare sector. For SOHO and SMBs, we provide compact printers with robust capabilities, while our high-capacity models serve the needs of large businesses with high-volume printing requirements. Educational institutions benefit from durable, cost-effective solutions, and our specialized healthcare printers focus on secure printing and data privacy. Our tailored offerings make us a trusted choice across these segments.”

Mr. Masood Khan of Image King reveals, “IMAGE KING’s USPs are ethical approach and commitment to delivering premium-quality products at affordable prices.”

Integrating the latest technologies and AI features into the devices

Mr. Manish Gupta of Konica Minolta India states, “Ourbizhub i-Series MFPs leverage intelligent automation features that simplify user interfaces and enhance security through proactive threat monitoring. These devices support cloud-based printing and scanning, allowing easy connectivity with platforms such as Google Drive, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams. By incorporating these AI-driven enhancements, we provide businesses with smarter solutions that optimize performance while ensuring user-friendly operations.”

Mr. Alok Nigam of Brother India briefs, “We’re actively working on integrating AI and automation into our printing processes. While we can’t give specifics at this time, our focus is on optimizing workflows, reducing waste, and enhancing print quality through these technologies.”

Mr. Koji Miyao of Ricoh reveals, “We are leveraging AI for software programming and high-speed inkjet printing, ensuring defect detection before final printing. Our maintenance and service offerings are also evolving, with cloud connectivity allowing us to analyze operating data. This enables predictive maintenance, helping customers avoid potential issues before they occur. Our focus is on helping customers identify areas where they can maximize value while ensuring safe and sustainable business growth. While color printing is gaining traction, the monochrome segment will remain relevant for years to come. We are integrating advanced technologies such as AI and automation into our solutions. One of our innovations includes CCD camera technology that detects image quality before output. If any issues arise, the system automatically adjusts color density to maintain consistent print quality.”

Mr. Masood Khan of Image King briefs, “Technology evolves to empower businesses and individuals, and AI is one such revolutionary tool set to impact future printing.”

Educating, Training and Motivating Partners

Mr. Sivakumar of Epson India explains, “Epson enjoys an extremely strong relationship with partners. The vast majority of our partners have been doing business with us for many years. Epson makes significant investments in generating demand for its brand and products. This proactive approach ensures that channel partners receive direct customer inquiries, enabling them to meet market demand with minimal challenges. To equip them with the necessary knowledge, we provide regular product training sessions through our pre-sales team, ensuring that channel partners are well-versed in Epson’s offerings and their advantages over competing products and technologies. Epson supports its partners’ marketing efforts with lead generation activities, POPs [point-of-purchase], in-store branding and advertising assistance. Recognizing the importance of profitability for partners, we float various quarterly incentive programs for Tier II partners, focusing primarily on cash incentives. We also offer incentive tours to high performing partners, which often include opportunities for partners to bring their families, to help them explore new destinations, strengthen relationships and recreate themselves. Epson also provides dedicated account management support for system integrators and corporate partners. This ensures their needs are addressed, communication remains smooth, and mutual success is prioritized. Moreover, Epson actively seeks feedback from its channel partners to understand their needs, challenges, and market dynamics, enabling us to adapt our strategies and provide solutions that drive their success.”

Mr. Manish Gupta of Konica Minolta India reveals, “We prioritize educating our channel partners through dedicated training programs designed specifically for the Indian market. This includes workshops, webinars, and hands-on demonstrations aimed at keeping partners informed about the latest technologies and product advancements. Localized campaigns help us penetrate deeper into tier-3 and tier-4 cities by equipping partners with knowledge about innovative printing solutions that meet local demands. Additionally, we provide comprehensive technical support to ensure seamless operations for our partners. Our commitment to sustainability aligns our partners with market trends through eco-friendly product offerings that resonate with businesses increasingly focused on sustainable practices.”

Mr. Alok Nigam of Brother India briefs, “We focus on providing our channel partners with comprehensive information about our wide range of printers that cater to evolving customer needs. We maintain an exclusive online portal for our channel partners, providing them with real-time access to product information, marketing materials, and sales tools. We provide our partners with demo units of our latest printers, allowing them to gain hands-on experience with our products. We collaborate with our partners on marketing campaigns, providing them with customizable marketing materials and supporting their local promotional efforts. We provide dedicated technical support to our partners, enabling them to resolve customer issues quickly and effectively. This enables them to better serve their customers and match them with the most suitable Brother solutions.”

Mr. Masood Khan of Image King briefs, “The tagline of IMAGE KING is ‘We build people and people build business for us.’ Many of our channel partners have been with us for years, and we regularly educate them about market opportunities and strategies to enhance their profitability. By focusing on their growth, we create a mutually beneficial ecosystem where business expansion happens organically.”

Future plans in terms of new launches, innovations, and targets

Mr. Sivakumar of Epson India elaborates, “We continuously strive to enhance the value of our imaging solutions for customers and to support our channel partners by offering improved products and a wide range of models. In 2025, we will launch exciting new and enhanced products that will cater to the existing and the new segments. We firmly believe that energy saving solutions, space saving innovations and ultra-high precision products will help to enhance our position in the market while helping to protect the natural environment and enrich the communities we operate in. Our philosophy of efficient, compact, precise innovation will deliver more meaningful value that enriches lives and helps create a better world. Beyond introducing innovative new products, Epson is dedicated to provide excellent after-sales support to ensure a seamless customer experience. In 2025, Epson will remain committed to maintaining these advantages so we can help our customers meet their specific needs.”

Mr. Manish Gupta of Konica Minolta India ascertains, “In 2025 and beyond, Konica Minolta aims to continue its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market expansion. We plan to introduce cutting-edge technologies customized for diverse market needs while driving sustainability through eco-friendly initiatives. Our focus will be on empowering digital transformation by developing solutions that integrate automation, AI, and cloud technologies to simplify workflows. Strengthening our partner ecosystem through training will ensure efficient adoption of new technologies. Targeting growth in untapped segments will be crucial as we implement localized strategies to address unique market challenges effectively.”

Mr. Alok Nigam of Brother India cites, “Brother India is committed to stay at the forefront of the printing solutions market. We have exciting plans for new product launches, focusing on innovation and adding AI and automation features to our future models. We aim to expand our presence in key segments like ink tanks and mono lasers. Our goal is to grow our inktank printer market share from 8% to 25% and mono-laser share from 15% to 35% over the next three years. We’ll continue with our mission to offer high-quality, affordable printers that meet the needs of everyone—from home users to large businesses.”

Mr. Koji Miyao of Ricoh elaborates, “Our commitment to India is long-term, and we have a strategic 10-year plan to support the market’s growth. We look forward to working closely with Indian printers and partners to help them succeed and shape a better future for the printing industry. Together with Minosha, we aim to bring innovative, high-quality solutions to the market and support the evolving needs of the Indian businesses. The future of printing in India is promising, and we are excited to be part of this journey.”

Mr. Masood Khan of Image King concludes, “India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy, signaling a future brimming with opportunities. IMAGE KING is actively working on various projects that align with this vision, many of which are nearing completion. We are committed to introducing innovative printers in the coming times.”

In a nutshell

The Printer Market size is estimated at USD 56.82 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 70.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period (2025-2030). India is also poised to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, signaling a future brimming with opportunities. Both inkjet and laser segments are expected to grow in the coming years. Additionally, the demand for large-format printing solutions is increasing as businesses seek digital production capabilities that allow for customization and personalization. The rise of 3D printing technology is also evident, particularly in sectors like healthcare and manufacturing, where mass customization and efficiency improvements are critical. In a highly competitive Indian printer market, effective channel management, alongside incorporating latest technologies, quality print output and cost-effectiveness, plays key role in maintaining and increasing market share.

BOX COMMENTS

Mr. Sivakumar, Senior General Manager – IJP, Epson India

“A transition from cartridge-based printers to high-capacity and high-yield ink tank technology has been happening across both home and office segments, driven by the growing demand for cost-effective and convenient printing. Epson remains the leader in inktank printers.”

Mr. Koji Miyao, President, Ricoh Graphic Communications BU

“Digital printing technology has advanced significantly, focusing more on automation and sophisticated functionalities. Color features—like gold, silver, and white—add new dimensions to print production. Inkjet technology is also playing a crucial role.”

Mr. Manish Gupta, Head of Product Lifecycle Management and Planning Division, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd

“Konica Minolta’s focus will be on driving the digital transformation by developing solutions that integrate automation, AI, and cloud technologies to simplify workflows. We continously strengthen our partner ecosystem through training and target growth in untapped segments.”

Mr. Alok Nigam, MD, Brother India Pvt Ltd

“We atBrother aim enhance the brand presence in key segments like inktank and mono-laser and to expand our inktank market share from 8% to 25% and mono-laser share from 15% to 35% over the next three years offering high-quality, affordable printers.”

Mr. Masood Ahmed Khan, CEO, Image Star Pvt Ltd (Brand: IMAGE KING)

“The tagline of IMAGE KING is ‘We build people and people build business for us.’ We regularly educate our partners, focus on their growth, and strive to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem where business expansion happens organically.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Printing Industry

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 128