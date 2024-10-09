AET Displays Elevating Manufacturing Excellence and Commitment to ‘Make in India’ Initiatives

- Advertisement -

AET Displays, a renowned industry expert in fine pitch LED displays, recently engaged in an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Prashant Srivastava, International Marketing, AET LED Displays India Private Limited & AET’s National Distributor- Mr. J K R Senthil Kumar, Vice President of Sales & Operations at Vide Vision Smart Tech Pvt. Ltd. shares about the company’s latest offerings, its focus on technology, and its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Can you tell us about AET LED Displays India Private Limited and your approach to manufacturing?

We are proud to be a Make in India company. AET LED Displays India Private Limited has a fully vertical supply chain integration in LED displays, meaning we manufacture every component of the LED display. Our focus is entirely on active LED display manufacturing. We are not just a business company but a technology-driven company. If you visit our booth, you’ll see all the latest innovations we’ve been working on.

What are some of the key products you’re showcasing at Infocomm 2024?

Right now, one of the key highlights is our Floor LED Display, the Qi Series. Each cabinet is 500x500mm in size and can support up to 1,000 kg of weight. It’s also waterproof with an IP65 rating, meaning you can drive a car over it! We’ve designed this product to be robust and versatile for various applications.

Another innovation we are showcasing is our Transparent LED Display, InvisiLite, with a brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Currently, we have it set at 4.7 nits for display. It’s a great product for venues that require both visibility and aesthetics.

Behind me, you’ll find our DreamVault Product, a 110-inch active LED display, ideal for corporate environments. It comes with IR, in-built speakers, and is Android-based, allowing seamless connectivity to multiple devices wirelessly or via cables. This touch-enabled display is perfect for meeting rooms and presentations.

What other new products are you launching?

We are launching a new product series for home theaters called the AET Quantum Series. This is based on MIP (MicroLED in Packaging) technology, with a pixel pitch of 0.63 mm, which is ideal for ultra-high-definition home theater screens. The screen we are showing is 110 inches in size with a 2×2 cabinet configuration, delivering 4K resolution. It is also certified with DCI P3, ensuring vibrant color and superior image quality, which is critical for home theater setups.

Additionally, we are demonstrating our COB (Chip on Board) Technology, which is part of our trending solutions. With a pixel pitch of 0.9 mm, COB is used primarily in NOC (Network Operations Center) rooms and corporate spaces. It’s designed for high-quality video output and live camera feeds, making it an ideal solution for control centers and surveillance operations.

How is your company contributing to the evolving retail display market?

In the retail sector, the trend is shifting from static graphics to dynamic LED displays. We are leading this transformation by introducing modular-based LED strips and our Koala Series for retail environments. These can be placed on counters or used in stand-alone modes, offering flexible display options. For the retail market, we also have our NT Series with different pixel pitches ranging from 1.5 mm to 2.5 mm, catering to various needs for high-quality visual displays.

How does AET stand out in terms of after-sales support and technical assistance?

One of the things that differentiate us is our focus on after-sales and technical support. We have a 2x or 3x support team ratio compared to sales, meaning for every salesperson, we have 3 to 5 technical support staff. Our support team works 24/7, ensuring that our partners, SIs, and distributors receive timely and effective assistance. We understand the importance of reliable after-sales service, especially in the technology sector, where issues can arise unexpectedly.

What are your thoughts on the current market trends?

The LED display market in India is growing rapidly. The shift from projector-based or LCD-based solutions to LED displays is happening across various industries. Even outdoor static branding is being replaced by LED screens because they offer better monetization opportunities. The more content you display, the more revenue you can generate. LED technology is highly adaptable, and the market is embracing this change in a big way.

Can you tell us more about your Spark Program and its role in training and development?

The Spark Program stands for Strategic Partner Alliance and Resource Kit. It’s a training initiative we’ve launched to equip our partners and their technical teams with the knowledge they need to succeed in the LED industry. Through this program, we provide AET Learning Academy, where we offer free certification training for everyone—whether they are in sales, presales, or after-sales roles. Our goal is to ensure that everyone involved in this industry understands the technology thoroughly.

We believe that to sell a product effectively, you need to understand it inside and out. The certification program is open to everyone, even if they aren’t working with AET. We want the entire LED industry to be well-versed in the latest technologies and trends. Most of our partners have already taken advantage of this program, and their teams are certified and trained in AET products.

How does this focus on training benefit your partners and the broader industry?

Knowledge is power, especially in a rapidly evolving field like LED technology. The more our partners understand the product, the better they can sell it and support their customers. The training programs not only enhance their technical skills but also provide them with a competitive edge in the market. We want everyone in the industry to be prepared for future advancements, whether they’re working with AET or not.

By investing in training, we are contributing to the growth of the LED industry in India. We believe in empowering people to be better equipped to handle technological challenges, ensuring the highest level of product quality and customer satisfaction.

I would like to introduce you to Mr. J K R Senthil Kumar, Vice President of Sales & Operations at Vide Vision Smart Tech Pvt. Ltd., one of our esteemed national distributors.

Can you tell us about your association with AET and your role as a national distributor?

Mr. J K R Senthil Kumar: We are proud to be associated with AET as a national distributor, covering four to five verticals. Our focus includes Pro AV systems integrators, government systems integrators, IT SIs, and advertising companies. We chose to partner with AET due to their extensive OEM capabilities, as they manufacture every component in-house and have an exceptional R&D setup. This allows them to provide unmatched solutions compared to other brands. Although we’ve just begun our journey together, I believe we have a long road ahead filled with potential. Thank you.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AET Displays

