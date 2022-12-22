Aeris Communications the Driver AI-Driven Innovation Wins New Industry Awards

- Advertisement - -

With remote and hybrid work becoming the new norm for most companies across the globe, video conferencing has emerged as a key tool to connect with employees, customers, and partners. Choosing the right technology plays a pivotal role in ensuring seamless virtual meetings without any unwanted background noise. Leveraging this power of technology, Aeris Communications, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions developed the AI-powered app, the ClaerityAI that utilizes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology to remove background noises and improve voice quality, ensuring that there are no roadblocks during communication. Due to this technological innovation, the company has been recently awarded “Best Innovation in AI-Customer Experience Category” for its ClaerityAI solution at the DX Awards 2022. With participation from over 380+ companies and evaluation from 50 jury members on the entries in three rounds, the recognition stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions.

Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications

Commenting on the win, Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications, said, “Being recognised for the outstanding work we perform for our clients and receiving several awards is an honour for us. This has only been possible due to our dedicated and hardworking team of experts par excellence, who function as the strong pillar of growth and expansion of our business and clientele. Winning for ClaerityAI is also noteworthy because it advances our mission to create a future of work that depends on the flexibility and creativity of in-office, remote, and hybrid workers. Our rich portfolio of IoT solutions and services are made in India, for the world. I also thank the jury for the special recognition bestowed to me”

Important Awards and Accreditations in 2022:

Aeris Communications has been named the Best Company to Work for.

Rishi Bhatnagar was awarded the CEO of the Year Award.

Shweta Berry was awarded the Brand Builder of the Year Award.

Deepak Malik, Director of Human Resources at Aeris Communications, opined, “We have great pride in our employees and their work, which helps us meet their needs and adopt a more employee-centric philosophy. We collaborate with them on a side project to create a positive work atmosphere with aspects like adaptable rules, diversity, and a sense of accountability.”

Shweta Berry, Director Marketing & Head of Strategic Alliances-Industry & Academia, Marcom, Sales Enablement and CSR Divisions, Aeris Communications

Winning the award for Brand Builder of the Year, Shweta Berry, Director Marketing & Head of Strategic Alliances-Industry & Academia, Marcom, Sales Enablement and CSR Divisions, Aeris Communications, expressed her gratitude and said, “Its humbling to receive recognition for the accomplishments of my past two decades of professional work as a marketeer, as well as effectiveness of the marketing strategy adopted to establish the Aeris brand in our regions of operations. This great honour serves as a testament to not only me, but to the leadership at Aeris, which is committed to serving all our stakeholders with high value and honesty.”

The Business Leadership Awards honour businesses and individuals who develop innovative concepts that alter how others view the world. The awards, which are given out yearly, are intended to promote and honour advancement in all business areas. Feather Touch Business Solutions held the award event at the Courtyard by Marriott in Mumbai, where eminent business executives, legal professionals, economists, and human resource specialists attended.

Aeris Communications has also been successful in creating value based IoT solutions and services across India. Post pandemic, the IoT market has witnessed an increased demand for insights and data access in organizations across sectors which has created a need for accelerated adoption of technology and automation that rely on the Internet of Things (IoT). Aeris Communications took this opportunity and over the year filled this gap so that enterprises could start IoT deployment faster with minimal investment. Today, Aeris has successfully established itself as an end-to-end IoT solutions and services provider in India, serving multiple verticals, including Banking and Finance, Fleets, Manufacturing, Automotive OEMs, Agriculture, and the social sectors. The company is also working on battery charging and swapping solutions with answers related to battery management and battery tracks. Aeris vision of creating IoT solutions and services in India and taking the ‘Made In India’ technology offshore has turned into reality with the successful implementation of IoT solutions portfolio beyond India, creating presence and jobs in the SAARC, APAC, Middle East and the African regions.

