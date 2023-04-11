Aereo and SJCIT Open the First Centre of Excellence for Drone Education and Remote Pilot Training

- Advertisement - -

Aereo (formerly Aarav Unmanned Systems), the leading Indian end-to-end drone solutions startup, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SJC Institute of Technology to open a Centre of Excellence. This institute will serve as a platform where students learn the fundamentals of drones, drone mapping, GIS, data processing, and a certified remote pilot training course.

The signing ceremony took place on 5th April 2023, at the SJCIT campus in Chikkaballapura, Karnataka. SJCIT is a renowned institution established in 1986. It offers leading UG and PG courses in aerospace, aeronautics, electronics, mechanical, and civil engineering.

The signing ceremony was followed by a live flight demonstration of Aereo’s survey-grade PPK drone. As a token of gratitude, Aereo also mapped the college campus using its drone. It will create a digital 3D twin and an ultra-high resolution 2D map of the campus. These datasets will aid the development activities of the campus and act as a learning tool for the civil engineering students.

This institute is the first of its kind for advancing holistic drone education in India alongside fundamental remote pilot training. The Centre of Excellence will provide exposure to students and help them build a career in India’s booming drone industry. The courses will be taught by highly experienced industry experts.

Vipul Singh, Co-founder, and CEO of Aereo

After signing the MoU, Vipul Singh, Co-founder, and CEO of Aereo said, “This Centre of Excellence will lay the groundwork for drone education in the country. We are extremely grateful to SJCIT for their collaboration and look forward to providing top-notch drone education to the youth of Karnataka. Lack of high-skilled workforce is a primary bottleneck for the Indian drone industry. By imparting holistic drone education along with remote pilot training, we aim to create thousands of new drone-related jobs and pave the way for R&D in indigenous drone technology. It will equip students with real-world experience and skills required to forge a lucrative career in the Indian drone industry.”

More Related : Aereo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429