Advaiya Solutions Appoints Conroy D’Souza as Sr VP – Customer Success

Advaiya Solutions recently announced the hiring of Conroy D’Souza as their Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Based in the Dallas metropolis, his role will be to manage and grow global sales operations for the organization.

Conroy joins Advaiya bringing with him rich experience of over 30 years in sales and marketing of Business & IT solutions and services. Prior to joining Advaiya, he helped clients achieve positive business and technology outcomes while working for PwC-IBM, Infosys, HCL-AXON, LTI, Dell-NTT DATA Services, Coforge, and Sabhya Technologies. He has deep knowledge of the Digital Enterprise Application, Infrastructure & Smart Platform sales ecosystem (BPaaS, PaaS & SaaS) and is a proven business leader.

A big element that Conroy brings to Advaiya is his experience working for large, mid-size and early start-up companies having incubated, built, and grown business units.

He has developed net new accounts and expanded sales, helping clients transform their organizations by mitigating customer friction, turning their transactions into relationships, expanding their business, reducing costs, freeing up cash flow, and growing profit and revenue through the sale and engagement of BPaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions and services.

Dharmesh, CTO and President, Advaiya Solutions.

On the new hire, Dharmesh, CTO and President, Advaiya Solutions, said, “Conroy’s experience in technology services consulting will prove useful in expanding our enterprise sales in the USA. He has worked for some of the best companies in the world and I am certain that we will benefit from that.”

Manish Godha, Founder and CEO, Advaiya Solutions.

Commenting on the same, Manish Godha, Founder and CEO, Advaiya Solutions, said,“USA is our priority market and Conroy’s joining will bring in a fresh approach to our sales initiatives there. I think his experience aligns well with our industry and solution area focus. We want to extend our value proposition of ‘making technology work’ to all potential customers and make a bigger impact in the future.”

