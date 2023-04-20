- Advertisement - -

Adobe unveils new AI innovations in the Lightroom ecosystem — Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Lightroom Mobile and Web — that make it easy to edit photos like a pro, so everyone can bring their creative visions to life wherever inspiration strikes. New Adobe Sensei AI-powered features empower intuitive editing and seamless workflows. Expanded adaptive presets and Masking categories for Select People make it easy to adjust fine details from the color of the sky to the texture of a person’s beard with a single click. Additionally, new features including Denoise and Curves in masking help you do more with less to save time and focus on getting the perfect shot.

All of the features are live now, so why not try them out at your next photo walk, family get-together or on your next big trip? The new enhancements, alongside Lightroom’s existing feature set that includes travel presets, help you capture your adventures this summer in a way you’ll be proud of.

Accelerate your workflows with AI-powered precision – Denoise (Lightroom for Mac/Windows, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera Raw): Never miss another photo opportunity because of poor lighting. With Lightroom’s latest advanced AI-powered feature, Denoise, you can remove digital noise from your images to improve quality without losing any details. This is especially useful when dealing with high ISO files in low light — for example when you’re taking a photo of the sunset at the beach, snapping evening shots of the city, or at a candle-lit birthday party.This new feature is now available for RAW files, with additional file types coming soon.

