Adobe Unveils Major Expansion of Creative Agent Across Firefly and Creative Cloud Apps Including Photoshop and Premiere

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Adobe, the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, announced a major expansion of its creative agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud. Adobe Firefly, the all-in-one creative AI studio, now delivers expanded agentic capabilities with new creative skills and tools, and previewed a unified experience that brings every stage of creative work together from ideation to creation to production. Adobe is also introducing its creative agent across Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator and more, enabling creators to describe their desired outcome while the assistant orchestrates multi-step workflows. Together, these advancements establish Adobe’s creative agent as the connective layer across every stage of creative work, letting creatives focus on the craft, taste and judgment that make the work distinctly theirs.

Adobe’s creative agent puts creators in the director’s chair, handling the orchestration and execution of complex, repetitive workflows so the creative vision stays theirs from start to finish. Built on four decades of understanding how creative work gets made, it scales to support every type of creator from individual creators to enterprise creative and marketing teams. And with Adobe’s pro-grade creative tools now expanding to platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini and Slack, that reach grows to hundreds of millions of people wherever they create and work.

Mr. David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Creativity & Productivity business

“Adobe has always been at the center of how the best creative work comes to life, and this is a major expansion of that promise,” said Mr. David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Creativity & Productivity business. “Every creative now has an agent capable of helping them execute across every app and platform where they work so they can set the vision, apply their taste and make the calls that only they can.”

Adobe Firefly expands agentic capabilities and advances its creative AI studio experience

Since launching in public beta recently, AI Assistant in Firefly has rapidly gained traction with creators who have embraced it as a faster, more intuitive way to bring their ideas to life. Today’s expansion builds on that momentum with new creative skills and tools designed for creators and solopreneurs building their brands on social media, along with customization upgrades that can be tailored to each creator’s preferences. Powered by Adobe’s creative agent, AI Assistant in Firefly brings pro-grade tools from across Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications into a single conversational interface in Firefly, allowing creators to describe the outcome they want, while the assistant orchestrates multistep workflows behind the scenes.

New creative skills and tools include:

Brand kit creation : Describe your style, brand name and color palette; AI Assistant in Firefly generates and saves a complete logo, brand identity and color palette, ready to apply across every piece of content you create.

: Describe your style, brand name and color palette; AI Assistant in Firefly generates and saves a complete logo, brand identity and color palette, ready to apply across every piece of content you create. Short product video creation : Turn product photos into polished, cinematic short-form videos with premium lighting, motion, audio and brand styling — ready to publish.

: Turn product photos into polished, cinematic short-form videos with premium lighting, motion, audio and brand styling — ready to publish. Create a Quick Cut: Automatically assemble video clips into a polished first cut, edited around dialogue, narration or visual content.

Automatically assemble video clips into a polished first cut, edited around dialogue, narration or visual content. Create storyboards and generate video from storyboards: Turn an idea into a visual scene sequence, then use those storyboard frames to generate video.

AI Assistant in Firefly also delivers new customization upgrades that better understand a creator’s intent, surface any asset they describe in their own words and learn their preferences over time. Creators can now also invite collaborators to review and provide feedback on work directly inside AI Assistant in Firefly before publishing.

Firefly creative AI studio: from idea to finished content in one seamless workflow

Adobe Firefly gives every creator the speed, control and creative freedom to move from idea to high-quality content. Today, Adobe is previewing an upgraded Firefly creative AI studio experience that connects generation and editing in one place, so creators can seamlessly move projects from ideation to creation to production without breaking their flow.

The upgraded Firefly creative AI studio experience, now in private beta, is designed to give creators persistent context, reusable assets and organized workflows so they can maintain continuity, style and creative vision across every iteration and format, at every stage of production:

Elements: Save characters, locations and objects you’ve already created and reuse them across generations, helping maintain consistency at scale as stories, campaigns and projects evolve in Firefly.

Save characters, locations and objects you’ve already created and reuse them across generations, helping maintain consistency at scale as stories, campaigns and projects evolve in Firefly. Projects: Keep your assets, generations and creative context organized across Firefly and Creative Cloud, making it easier to pick up where you left off and build on previous work.

The announcement comes as creative AI becomes increasingly central to how creators work. According to Adobe’s recent Creators’ Toolkit Report, which surveyed more than 16,000 creators globally, 75% of creators describe creative AI as integrated or essential to how they work, but 85% also say the final creative decision should always remain theirs — a principle at the heart of how Adobe is building its creative agent.

Adobe brings its creative agent to Creative Cloud app

Adobe is bringing AI Assistants, powered by Adobe’s creative agent, to its category-leading Creative Cloud apps as public betas, starting with Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Frame.io. The creative agent powers AI Assistant in each application, orchestrating multi-step workflows so creative professionals can stay focused on their craft: choosing what to hand off to the assistant, what to own and how best to apply their taste, expertise and judgment to shape every editable outcome.

AI Assistant in each Creative Cloud app operates as a specialist, enabling:

Premiere: The tedious set-up work is taken care of for you: sorting assets into bins, batch renaming clips, identifying interview questions, adding markers or even assembling a working starting point. If you can do it in the Project panel or Timeline, AI Assistant can help.

The tedious set-up work is taken care of for you: sorting assets into bins, batch renaming clips, identifying interview questions, adding markers or even assembling a working starting point. If you can do it in the Project panel or Timeline, AI Assistant can help. Photoshop: Describe the desired outcome, such as swapping out a background, resizing assets for every platform or organizing layers, and the assistant executes across the entire composite, applying intelligent adjustments that can continue to be adjusted further.

Describe the desired outcome, such as swapping out a background, resizing assets for every platform or organizing layers, and the assistant executes across the entire composite, applying intelligent adjustments that can continue to be adjusted further. Illustrator: Ask the AI Assistant to support multi-step production jobs such as generating 50 versioned files from a spreadsheet, reorganizing layers across a document or running a pre-flight check to flag color mode errors or missing fonts before anything goes to print.

Ask the AI Assistant to support multi-step production jobs such as generating 50 versioned files from a spreadsheet, reorganizing layers across a document or running a pre-flight check to flag color mode errors or missing fonts before anything goes to print. InDesign: Drop in a new brand PDF or open an existing template, then let the assistant apply updates across every layout including copy, styling and print-readiness checks.

Drop in a new brand PDF or open an existing template, then let the assistant apply updates across every layout including copy, styling and print-readiness checks. Frame.io: Provide creative direction and the AI Assistant helps organize shoot assets, surface feedback across revisions, and generate B-roll, all within the project.

AI Assistant is available in After Effects in private beta and Adobe is working to extend its agentic capabilities to other Creative Cloud apps for more photography, video and motion design workflows.

Bringing Adobe’s industry leading creative tools everywhere

Today’s announcement builds on Adobe’s strategy to bring its pro-grade creative tools to surfaces where people already work, making it easier for people to create standout content wherever inspiration strikes. Beyond the applications, Adobe’s tools are available across a number of third-party platforms that reach hundreds of millions of people worldwide, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Adobe also recently announced plans to bring its connector to Google Gemini and Slack, further expanding the reach of its creative tools across the AI ecosystem.

Pricing and availability

The latest capabilities for AI Assistant in Firefly (beta) are available today in the Firefly web app. The upgraded Firefly creative AI studio experience — including the unified generation and editing space, as well as Elements and Projects features — is available in private beta through a waitlist.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Adobe

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